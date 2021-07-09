London Update: What the Newspapers Say

High-Level Visit to Olympic Venue

British Prime Minister Gordon Brown begins an English vacation with an Olympicvenue tour. London 2102chairman Sebastian Coe acted as a tour guide for Brown at the Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy. "Not only is it the best place in the world to have a holiday in 2012 it will send a signal to the world that we are a great sporting nation," Brown is quoted in the Daily Mail.

A Peek into Sebastian Coe's Daily Schedule

Sebastian Coe gives an upbeat assessment of Olympic preparationsby describingthe harried schedule of a Games chairman. "It's been a busy few months in the life of the organising committee, but looking forward five years provides a rare moment of reflection. There's much to do to deliver what we want to, but equally, there's a huge amount of pride among the teams for what has been achieved so far," he writes inGuardian.

Five Years Out, Cultural Budget Still Unplanned

However, an arts leader wants to know where the money for the Cultural Olympiad will come from, when it will arrive, and if it will dent government cultural spending in the next five years. "By October, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, Arts Council England and the arts world will know if the funding for the arts will remain at a standstill for the next three years or will actually be reduced. What would be the point of even appearing to put money into the Cultural Olympiad against a possible background of a reduction in arts base funding?,"John Tusa,director of the Barbican Arts Centre,asks in theGuardian.

Olympics a Catalyst in China

The Olympics will cause permanent changes in China's environment and politics, according to Sebastian Coe. "It's not for the International Olympic Committee to dictate the rate of change on the potential direction of that country. What I suppose I'm saying is that sport inherently does that anyway," he is quoted in the Independent.

