London Update: What the Newspapers Say

Four-year Doping Bans on the Agenda?

London 2012 Chairman tells the Daily Mail that he wants to double bans for positive drug tests."'I will be pushing very hard for four-year bans and pressing WADA very hard on this,' he said. World Anti-Doping Agency president Dick Pound welcomed Coe's comments."

Taxpayers' Revolt over Olympic Costs

The Express reports a taxpayer concern over the rising Olympic bill. "The TaxPayers’ Alliance claimed the final bill could top £12.6billion — a figure based on over-runs for the 2004 Athens Olympics and a hard-hitting report by the Government’s official spending watchdog."

Coe Speaks to Times of London

The Times of Londonfeatures an in-depth talk with Sebastian Coe on the five-year countdown to the Games. "But he comes across now as a man utterly fulfilled. He is doing the job he was in a sense born for, and certainly trained for, by the ad hoc method of elite competition, deputy chairmanship of the Sports Council, and the hard knocks and brutal exigencies of politics...Which is all very well for him: but what about every one else? London is supposed to be full of sneering millions desperate with worry about the spiralling costs of the Olympic Games. I asked Coe why it was that Olympic costs always spiral: they never just rise."

