London Update: What the Newspapers Say

Site preparations Begin for Olympic Stadium

The Observer says demolition work is starting this week to make way for London 2012’s 80,000-seat showpiece venue. “The knocking down on Thursday of a disused printworks, which stands where the £600m [$1.2 billion] venue will be built, will symbolise the Olympic Delivery Authority finally taking control of the full, 2.5 sq kilometre Olympic Park area.”

Olympic Infrastructure Could Aid World Cup Bid

The newspaper also reports on FIFA’s plan to abandon its rotation system for selecting World Cup hosts, saying the move would boost England’s chances of staging the 2018 edition. “Football infrastructure, already impressive, is set to receive further investment, while transport links are being improved, notably in London for the 2012 Olympics,” the paper says.

Chancellor’s Concerns over Olympic Costs

Scotland on Sunday casts doubt on the British government’s commitment to footing the bill for London 2012. “As the cost of the 2012 Games passed £9bn [$18bn], new Chancellor of the Exchequer, Alistair Darling, was revealed as a long-term doubter of the project,” the newspaper reports.

British Football Team for 2012 Olympics?

The prospects of an all-British men’s football team participating at the 2012 Games are examined in Scotland on Sunday. Scottish football chiefs have resisted the idea of joining forces with other home nations for fear of losing their own individual national identity. “So far, calls from the British Olympic Association to sit round the table for joint discussions have been met with firm opposition from the SFA but there are strong arguments for Scotland giving ground at both political and sporting level,” the paper reports.

Rail Capacity Boost for 2012 Olympics

The Sunday Times says transport ministers will this week give the green light to the Thameslink 2000 project, increasing rail capacity in time for the Games. “Thameslink 2000 has a key role to play in the Olympic transport plan because it calls at St. Pancras, from which high-speed shuttles will run to the Games village at Stratford,” the paper says.

Olympic Construction Impacts London Property Market

The newspaper also quotes a London estate agent blaming what he calls the “Olympic curse” for a fall in buying interest in areas where the 2012 Games will be staged. Potential buyers are said to have dried up, possibly because “in people’s minds, east London is going to be one gigantic building site for the next five years”, the paper reports.