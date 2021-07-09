London Update: What the Newspapers Say

New UK Sports Minister

The Independent on Sunday says UK sports minister Gerry Sutcliffe must sort out his brief. "Sutcliffe is already in receipt of begging letters from sports organisations who feel they have been dumped on over funding because of the heavy cash emphasis on 2012," the newspaper reports.

EDF Chief on London Sponsorship

Vincent de Rivaz, chief executive of EDF Energy, discusses the 2012 Olympics sponsorship deal. "We're thrilled and energised not only to be a sponsor but also a sustainability partner of the Olympics. EDF will be helping to ensure the games are as sustainable as possible," he says in the Independent on Sunday.

The Wenlock Olympian Games

The 121st Wenlock Olympian Games this weekend also comes under scrutiny in the Independent on Sunday. The paper reports on the pilgrimage of former IOC president Juan Antonio Samaranch to the English town in 1994. "It was in 1850 that Dr Brookes staged a revived version of the ancient Olympics in Wenlock - 46 years before Pierre de Coubertin did so in Athens," the paper says, before drawing some comparisons with the London 2012 edition.

Skateboarders on Riding in the Olympics

The Telegraph talks to skaters about the prospects of skateboard becoming an Olympic sport. "There is a feeling that the Olympics need skateboarding more than skateboarding needs the Olympics," the paper reports.

Gordon Brown Aims to Increase Sport in Schools

The Mirror reports on British Prime Minister Gordon Brown's $200 million plan to increase sport participation in schools. Brown says he wants Britain to become "the greatest sporting nation in the world" in the run-up to the London Olympics.