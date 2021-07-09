London Update: What the Newspapers Say

2012 Olympic Wage Bill Tops $6 Million

The Times reports that the combined salary bill for LOCOG and the Olympic Delivery Authority topped $6 million last year. The claims are due to be broadcast in a Channel 4 television documentary titled The Olympic Cash Machine tomorrow evening.

Olympic Officials Deny Profiting from Games

The Sunday Times puts the earnings of London 2012 officials under the microscope amid accusations in the Channel 4 program that LOCOG chair Sebastian Coe and senior Olympic officials are cashing in on the Games. Channel 4 intends to screen a six-month investigation highlighting the “real winners and losers” of the Games. “Coe denies cashing in on the Games and says he has declared all his outside business interests to the IOC and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport,” says the newspaper.

Lottery-funded Organizations Lose out

The Independent on Sunday also reports on the earnings of 2012 Olympic chiefs, saying that the Olympic project is already under fire for draining lottery money from the arts. The Channel 4 television program “will contrast the effect on some of the individuals involved with the winning bid to the so-called Olympic losers, the arts, which will see funding slashed over the next few years, and grass-root sports,” says the paper.

Coe Denies Links with Anschutz

The Daily Mail reports on other claims it says will be made in the Channel 4 documentary, namely that London 2012 chair Sebastian Coe tried to establish a financial relationship with Philip Anschutz, owner of the Millennium Dome, to help him bid for major sports events. Now called the O2 arena, the venue will host gymnastics and the finals of the basketball competition at the Olympics. But the paper reports: “Coe's lawyers angrily rebutted the claims, saying that although Coe's company had “initial discussions” with AEG, the 'opportunity was not progressed' and no money changed hands.” Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for Coe is quoted as saying: “Seb has meticulously registered his outside business interests with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, London 2012 and the International Olympic Committee.”

Princess Royal's 2012 Olympic Earnings Revealed

The Mail on Sunday reports that IOC member Princess Anne, a non-executive director of London 2012 organizers, is being paid $800 an hour to attend planning meetings for the Games. The newspaper claims to have seen the accounts for 2006-07, which it says also reveal that former Olympic triple-jumper Jonathan Edwards received more than $200,000 for attending board meetings and carrying out consultancy work, while LOCOG chief executive Paul Deighton drew a salary and bonus totalling $1.72 million. “Critics have warned that escalating budgets and salaries have left the Games in danger of becoming an exercise in self-enrichment for companies and individuals - and a bloated strain on the taxpayer,” the paper reports.

BBC Presenter Attacks Outgoing UK Swimming Chief

The Mail on Sunday reports on criticisms made by BBC sports presenter Sharron Davies of Bill Sweetenham’s decision to step down as British Swimming's performance director less than a year before the Beijing Games. The former Olympic silver medalist tells the paper that Sweetenham’s departure leaves the sport in the lurch. “It's a coward's time to leave, one year away from the Olympics,” she is quoted as saying. “He should have stuck it out to the end. He said it would take eight years to transform British Swimming, but he did not stay for eight years.”