London Update: What the Newspapers Say

2012 Olympic Ambassador Role for World Champion?

The Mail on Sunday says London 2012 organizers will not use new 400m world champion Christine Ohuruogu as an ambassador for the Games in the near future. Ohuruogu, who has just returned from a one-year ban for missing three drug tests, is currently appealing against the lifetime ban from the Olympics imposed by the British Olympic Association. “She knows that we are living in fragile times in athletics. This whole sport is based on trust. She isn't going to suddenly bounce back with everyone cheering. There will need to be a period where that trust is earned again. But do I think she's a drug cheat? No, I don't,” LOCOG chair Sebastian Coe is quoted as saying.

Testing Times for Ohuruogu

The Sunday Times reports that Ohuruogu has been drug-tested 20 times this year and of her shock at some of the adverse publicity she has received since winning the 400m in Osaka last Wednesday. “There is no rule on how many times UK Sport and the International Association of Athletics Federations target athletes, but the volume of tests that Ohuruogu has had to take, particularly as she started competing again only on August 11, is high,” the paper says.

No Support for Ohuruogu’s Olympic Hopes

Writing in the Independent on Sunday , Nick Townsend says that allowing Ohuruogu to run at the Beijing Olympics would further erode the public's faith in athletics' stance towards drug-testing. “It would have induced more sympathy if Ohuruogu had adopted a stance of contrition rather than behaving as though she was somehow a victim,” says the paper, adding: “the 23-year-old treads on dangerous terrain if she fails to appreciate that public perception is a potent force and a crucial component of a sport's prosperity.”

2012 Leader Sees Encouraging Signs in Osaka

The Sunday Telegraph reports on Sebastian Coe’s belief that British athletics has turned the corner following its five-medal haul in Osaka. “I have to say that what I've seen here tells me that it is actually looking quite good,” LOCOG’s chairman is quoted as saying. “I've watched athletes with a completely different body language walking out on to the track to what I was watching two years ago.”

Praise for UK Athletics

The Observer runs the rule over UK Athletics’ performance director Dave Collins, saying his controversial methods may finally be paying dividends following Britain‘s decent showing in Osaka. “It has become clear at these championships that Collins is beginning to affect a sea-change, especially among the younger athletes who are perhaps the most open to his new methods and that he now deserves the opportunity to be allowed to guide the sport through to the London Olympics,” the paper says.

Crisis in UK Diving?

The Observer also reports on what it calls a crisis in UK diving, saying that the widespread removal of diving boards, chiefly on health and safety grounds, has meant that there are now only six available 10-metre-high, Olympic-standard diving boards for British divers. “As a result, a new generation of high divers has failed to materialise, something the sport's enthusiasts fear will have consequences for Britain's standing in the medal tables come 2012,” the paper says.

Olympic Breakfast Off the Menu for Daley

The London Evening Standard reports on Olympic decathlon great Daley Thompson’s ban from promoting a roadside diner chain’s Olympic Breakfast. The paper says that London 2012 organizers objected to a proposed ad for Little Chef’s giant feast because they are concerned about protecting the investment of Olympic sponsor McDonald’s. “The chain had considered Olympic greats such as Kelly Holmes or Colin Jackson before offering Daley £30,000 for the voice work. But their plan has fallen foul of the London Olympics Act 2005, which followed a 1995 Act giving the British Olympics Association power to stop ‘ambush marketing’,” says the paper.

