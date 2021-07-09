London Update: Tories Watching Olympic Budget

(ATR) Britain’s opposition Conservative party sets up a board of businesspeople to report on Olympic spending, and BT may soon be spending its money on the 2012 Games as a domestic sponsor, while public feedback on Olympic Park planning is mostly positive. More inside the London update. . .

Tories Launch 2012 Watchdog

The British government's main opposition party has set up a panel of business troubleshooters to monitor the delivery of the London Olympics.

The Conservatives' Olympics Oversight Committee is chaired by Sir John Ritblat, the former head of property investment company British Land.

Former Metropolitan Police chief Lord Stevens will scrutinize 2012 security plans. Ronald Barrot, CEO of property developers Aldar, is another recruit. Richard Baldwin, a former senior partner with Deloitte's sports business

group, is also said to be involved.

The Tories set up the committee following concerns over the escalating budget for the government budget related to the Olympics and legacy projects, which now stands at over $18 billion.

Members will report back to party chiefs and also offer advice to 2012 Olympic officials on issues including cost controls, land development, construction, event management and security.

Wave of Responses on Olympic Park Plans

Public comment on the Olympic Park planning applications for London 2012 is flooding in thick and fast, say organizers.

About 300 responses in emails and letters - most of them positive - were received during the 28-day statutory consultation period for plans to create one of the largest urban parks in Europe for 150 years.

Emerging issues warranting further scrutiny by Olympic planners relate to the impact of the construction period on surrounding neighborhoods. Large numbers of respondents remain unclear about the Olympic Park legacy.

Public feedback on the plans and recommendations from a planning decisions team will be considered by the Olympic Delivery Authority. A final decision is expected by late summer.

BT Set For Olympic Sponsorship

BT is tipped to be unveiled as a domestic sponsor of the London 2012 Olympics in a deal worth an estimated $157 million.

The company, a sponsor of the 2012 bid, is expected to see off a challenge from Vodafone to be named the official telecoms partner.

A London 2012 source declined to confirm whether any announcement was imminent. "We are having good discussions with more than one company for this category. This process has some way to go," he told Around the Rings.

"It's unlikely telecoms will be the next sponsorship announcement as we're in advanced discussions with companies for other categories," he added.

Lloyds TSB was unveiled as the first tier-one sponsor earlier in March.

LOCOG plans to ink more sponsorship deals with companies in six other sectors - insurance, utility services, oil and gas, automotive, aviation and sportswear - before the end of 2007.

BA and Emirates are tipped as contenders for the airline slot, while Adidas is hot favorite to clinch the sportswear deal.

Architects Receive 2012 Boost

London 2012 Olympic village developer Lend Lease consortium plans to hire up to 40 leading architects to work on the Stratford City development.

The consortium, comprising East Thames Group, First Base and Crosby Lend Lease, is charged with delivering the Olympic village for the Games and legacy housing, commercial and hotel development.

"We want a world-class panel of architectural practices to cover a whole range of projects from public realm to landscaping to retail and community buildings and residential," Lend Lease Europe CEO Nigel Hugill told Building Design magazine.

Architects interested in applying for different blocks of work can contact Lend Lease Europe's UK office on +44 020 8271 8000.

FA Cup Final Returns to Wembley

After months of construction delays, the $1.6 billion Wembley Stadium has finally been confirmed as the host of this year's FA Cup final.

The 2012 Olympic venue in north London, which was due to reopen in August 2005, is expected to fill its 90,000 capacity for English football's domestic showpiece on May 19.

Reported from the U.K. by Mark Bisson

mark@aroundtherings.com