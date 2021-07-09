AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Friday July 9, 2021
Últimas noticiasTendenciasCómo llegué hasta aquíCoronavirusEstadísticas de la pandemiaESPN Newsletters
Articles

London Update: Stadium Design Reaction, Elite Training and New BBC Show

(ATR) Reaction builds over the design of the London Olympic Stadium, British Olympians to get more help for 2012 and the BBC launches a new series on the stars of the Games.

Por
Newsroom Infobae
9 de Julio de 2021

The London Olympic Stadium design has been compared to “a plastic take-away dish” and “an IKEA stadium”. (LOCOG)Divided Opinion on London Stadium

The London 2012 Olympic Stadium design has received a mixed reaction from the British public and leading architecture critics.

The 80,000-seat stadium design unveiled at the Olympic Park Wednesday met with an underwhelming response from the assembled dignitaries and media.

Public comments that followed suggest an appreciation for a commitment to legacy represented in the design. After the Games the $1 billion showpiece will be converted into a 25,000-seat multipurpose stadium.

But favorable comments are outweighed by negative ones.

“Bland and uninspiring” and “pretty insipid” were typical criticisms posted online by bloggers, who were quick to express disappointment at the stadium’s lack of any ‘wow’ factor.

“This stadium is barely capable of writing ‘woo’ on a post-it note, let alone sky-writing London’s name across the globe,” wrote one vociferous critic.

“Doesn’t say much for half a billion fat ones, does it?” wrote one blogger of the £496 million price tag.

The design was contrasted with iconic Olympic stadia, including the Bird’s Nest stadium for Beijing, designed by architects Herzog & de Meuron, and Santiago Calatrava’s main stadium for Athens 2004.

Building magazine has even launched a competition to nickname architect HOK Sport’s design effort, which has already been dubbed the “Gasometer” and the “Fruit basket”.

While the public backlash to the stadium design has not matched the furor over London 2012’s logo, criticism has covered a range of issues.

Many bloggers said the lack of a fully-covered roof was shortsighted and could come back to haunt organizers. Only two-thirds of spectators will be covered by the cable-supported roof. A cross-section of the stadium. (LOCOG)

Questions were also raised over how much it would cost to downsize the stadium and whether a football or rugby club would want to relocate to a venue with an athletics track, which puts spectators so far away from the action.

The Olympic Delivery Authority is reportedly preparing to invest up to $80 million on a roof to cover all seats in the venue’s legacy mode. It is hoped this will attract an anchor tenant, whether it be a rugby club like Wasps or Saracens or football’s Leyton Orient.

Architecture critics writing in the British press also joined the stadium debate. The Guardian’s Jonathan Glancey said the design “looked rather tame”, describing it as “safe, sensible and pragmatic”. The Times’ architecture correspondent Marcus Binney said it resembled “a bowl of blancmange”.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, architecture critic Ellis Woodman focused on the lack of flair: “The intention to make the stadium truly sustainable is really welcome, but it does not excuse the low level at which the bar of architectural ambition has been set.”

The ODA defended the design, saying it had expected such a mixed reaction. “I think most people recognize it will meet requirements for the Games and leaves a fitting legacy,” a spokeswoman told Around the Rings.

Details of the legacy plan and rugby or football’s role in it have yet to be defined, but the ODA official said discussions about legacy “are going to escalate”.

“There will be more talk about marrying the interests of athletics with other sports and community use,” she said.

British Olympic Association Elite Performance Program

The British Olympic Association plans to recruit 10 sports experts to help deliver its goal of fourth place in the London 2012 medal table.

Coaching, nutrition, conditioning, sports medicine and motivation experts are among those who will work with selected athletes at a reported annual cost of $300,000 per athlete. BOA elite performance director Sir Clive Woodward says his brief from the BOA was to come up with a program to add value to and compliment services from UK Sport and NGBs. (Getty Images)

The BOA director of elite performance, Sir Clive Woodward, unveiled the proposals in a program launched Thursday, which is designed to groom 25 promising athletes for gold medals at the Games.

“The most important thing is identifying talent as early as we can and putting the support systems in place to ensure that they have every chance of delivering in 2012,” said Woodward of the $40 million program which will be funded by the BOA from private sector partners.

UK Sport, the government's elite sport funding body, says it will work in harmony with the new program. The initiative will complement schemes currently operated by the NGBs of each Olympic sport.

The 2003 Rugby World Cup-winning coach has spent one year working on the project at the BOA. Successfully piloted over the last 9 months on 20-year-old golfer Melissa Reid, who is about to turn professional, the program is being rolled out to judo. Edinburgh’s Euan Burton, a bronze medal winner at this year’s World Judo Championships, is the next athlete taking part.

Olympic Dreams on TV

A new BBC television series called ‘Olympic Dreams’ will follow the fortunes of Britain’s rising stars and medal hopes for London 2012 over the next five years.

The first five episodes screen on BBC1 from Nov. 12 to 16. They will feature athletes from seven sports including heptathlete Jessica Ennis, a serious medal prospect for Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

Reported from the U.K. by Mark Bisson

For general comments or questions, click here

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ATR

Últimas Noticias

Carlos Gamerro: “Creo tanto en la literatura que no me satisface ningún otro modo de conocimiento”

El escritor argentino habla de su reciente novela “La jaula de los onas”, en la que cuenta la historia del indio Kalapakte, un integrante de la tribu de los selknam de Tierra del Fuego quien, junto a once compañeros, es enviado a la Exposición como espécimen del grado más inferior de la evolución humana

La declaración de la Independencia traducida al quechua y al aymara que fracasó y terminó con una lección de San Martín

La Argentina aun no existía y San Martín todavía soñaba con la posibilidad de una Sudamérica unida. Mientras tanto, para buscar una proyección continental y seducir a las masas indígenas, Belgrano proponía que la capital fuera Cuzco y no Buenos Aires

A 205 años de la Independencia: un Congreso que abrió el camino

En esa magna empresa nacieron las esperanzas de la Patria propia

Los consejos de San Martín a los diputados para el 9 de Julio y las razones de su apuro por declarar la Independencia

Desde Mendoza -donde era gobernador- y mientras daba los últimos preparativos al Ejército con que cruzaría Los Andes para liberar a Chile y a Perú, le envió una carta al diputado Godoy Cruz donde lo insta promover una rápida emancipación de España

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

La reedición de la obra autobiográfica de la autora francesa, en la que se narra la relación entre una joven de 15 y un adulto de 26, invita a reflexionar sobre la literatura pensada en un contexto y alejada de las lecturas de época
 MAS NOTICIAS

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

A 205 años de la Independencia: un Congreso que abrió el camino

A 205 años de la Independencia: un Congreso que abrió el camino

Los consejos de San Martín a los diputados para el 9 de Julio y las razones de su apuro por declarar la Independencia

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

Congreso de Tucumán: la fanática de Belgrano, la euforia por un rey inca y la audacia de sesionar a escasos kilómetros del ejército español

“El teatro y toda la vida en general están siendo modificados por la pandemia”: Mey Scápola y un ciclo para indagar en el proceso creativo

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

Un club del ‘Brasileirão’ se adelantó al fichaje de Hugo Rodallega, quien regresa a Latinoamérica tras 14 años jugando en Europa

Corte Suprema niega rol de víctima para Gonzalo Guillén en proceso contra Uribe

Mario Delgado borró declaración sobre “donación de 150 mil pesos” que recibió hermano de AMLO

La belleza del día: “Estudio del natural”, de Concepción Figuera Martinez y Güertero

TELESHOW

La autocrítica de Ricky Montaner por no elegir a una participante en La Voz Argentina: “Somos unos huevones”

La autocrítica de Ricky Montaner por no elegir a una participante en La Voz Argentina: “Somos unos huevones”

Así se despidió Brandon Peniche de “Venga la Alegría” para irse a Televisa

Por qué terminó el romance de Ana Layevska y Rafael Amaya

Tensión con Jimena Barón y un beso con Hernán Piquín: la vuelta de Mariela Anchipi a ShowMatch

Débora Plager opinó de la incorporación de Alejandro Fantino a Intratables: “Está acostumbrado a manejar una mesa de periodistas”

DEPORTES

Carlos Lampe se convirtió en el primer refuerzo de Vélez Sarsfield

Carlos Lampe se convirtió en el primer refuerzo de Vélez Sarsfield

Las declaraciones de Juan Pablo Vigón que hirieron a Pumas

¿Di María de titular? ¿Vuelve el Cuti Romero? Las dudas de Scaloni para la gran final ante Brasil por la Copa América

“Esto se hace por los atletas y punto”: Paola Morán respondió crítica de David Faitelson a los JJOO

La Selección Mexicana Olímpica ya se encuentra en Tokio