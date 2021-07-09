AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Friday July 9, 2021
Últimas noticiasTendenciasCómo llegué hasta aquíCoronavirusEstadísticas de la pandemiaESPN Newsletters
Articles

London Update: Olympics Tsar Wanted

&nbsp;(ATR) A London business coalition wants a new cabinet member dedicated to Olympics oversight, and a jobs training legacy begins , but a downsized cycling legacy draws protests. More inside the London Update. . .

Por
Newsroom Infobae
9 de Julio de 2021

Tessa Jowell’s portfolio includes, but is not limited to, Olympic preparations. (ATR)

(ATR) A London business coalition wants a new cabinet member dedicated Olympics oversight, and a jobs training legacy begins while cyclists protest a downsized velodrome legacy. More inside the London Update. . .

Olympics Tsar for London?

London's business leaders are calling on the British government to appoint an Olympics "tsar" amid claims that regeneration plans for the capital lack clear leadership.

London First, an organization representing 300 major businesses, wants Chancellor Gordon Brown to create the new position to ensure 2012 Olympic legacy plans for new homes and jobs are kept on track.

Tessa Jowell, secretary of state for culture, media and sport, currently covers the 2012 brief and is often referred to as the Olympics Minister.

But London First chief executive Baroness Jo Valentine wants a minister dedicated solely to the Olympics.

"We are looking for an Olympics tsar, a senior Cabinet-level minister who can pull the whole thing together and balance the competing and potentially conflicting interests of different government departments and other agencies," she told The Sunday Telegraph.

A spokesman for the Department for Culture, Media and Sport told Around the Rings that securing a strong and enduring legacy from the 2012 Games "is absolutely central to Tessa Jowell's role as Olympics Minister, with a seat in the cabinet".

He added: "We believe that existing governance structures are enabling us to develop a long-term vision for regeneration and the many other benefits in prospect from 2012 - and will enable us to turn those plans into reality.

"There is absolutely no question of the long-term legacy from London 2012 being neglected in any way at all."

Skills Funding Package for 2012

A $21.8 million skills fund to help Londoners take advantage of the 2012 Olympics was this week unveiled by the Mayor of London Ken Livingstone.

More than 14,000 people and 1,500 businesses will benefit from the funding for employment, training and skills projects ahead of the Games.

Grants will help train new sports coaches, cooks and builders needed for London 2012.

The Opportunities Fund 'Engaging in London 2012' is mainly targeted at helping the capital's most disadvantaged and excluded communities.

The 27 projects, benefiting residents in every London borough, include sports and leisure training, catering and hospitality training, and work placements for 200 black and ethnic minority construction graduates.

Tory Leader to Speak on Olympics

Conservative Party leader David Cameron. (ATR) David Cameron, the leader of the Conservative Party, will set out his vision for the 2012 Olympics for the first time in a keynote address at the Sport Industry Lecture next month.

At least one General Election will take place between now and 2012, Throwing up the prospect of Cameron, rather than Tony Blair's successor-in-waiting Gordon Brown, heading the government during the Olympics.

Cameron's speech at The Law Society in London on May 22 is expected to reveal his views on sport and the Olympics, offering insights on Tory party thinking about London's preparations.

The Tory leader follows in the footsteps of Sebastian Coe, chairman of London 2012, who delivered a speech at the inaugural event.

Greener Taxis for 2012?

London's traditional black cabs could be replaced by a greener taxi fleet ahead of the 2012 Olympics because of strict new European pollution regulations.

Under EU rules, the taxis would have to pass much tougher tests on emissions from 2010, reports the Evening Standard.

Black cab manufacturer London Taxis International says complying with the regulations will present real problems. It is developing a low-emission engine, but without government funding the project could be doomed, sealing the fate of the black cab.

Velopark Legacy under Fire

London's cycle sport riders are petitioning Mayor Ken Livingstone to call-in the Olympic Park planning application due to concerns over the velopark legacy plans.

Eastway Users' Group is unhappy the velopark has been downsized from 34 hectares to 10 hectares, with no mountain bike competition facilities and only a "very poor" 1.6km road circuit in legacy mode.

Members say the park would not be up to the standard of Eastway Cycle Circuit. Their former home was bulldozed by Olympic developers last year, leaving riders with nowhere to train or compete until a replacement facility is built elsewhere.

The petition will be presented at the London Assembly's plenary session on April 25.

Praise for 2012 Masterplan

Masterplanning for London 2012 has received praise from the Commission for Architecture and the Built Environment (CABE) and Design for London.

A design review panel representing the two groups said the plan for Stratford, east London, provides a "robust framework" for the Olympic facilities and future development.

Reported from London by Mark Bisson

Mark@aroundtherings.com

Your best source for news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ATR

Últimas Noticias

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

La reedición de la obra autobiográfica de la autora francesa, en la que se narra la relación entre una joven de 15 y un adulto de 26, invita a reflexionar sobre la literatura pensada en un contexto y alejada de las lecturas de época

Congreso de Tucumán: la fanática de Belgrano, la euforia por un rey inca y la audacia de sesionar a escasos kilómetros del ejército español

Allí pasó de todo, además de la declaración de la independencia hubo cierto consenso a la propuesta de erigir un monarca inca. La mayoría de los temas de agenda quedaron relegados. Para colmo el acta original está perdida y la histórica vivienda, que había sido abandonada por el Estado, es una reconstrucción hecha ochenta años atrás

“El teatro y toda la vida en general están siendo modificados por la pandemia”: Mey Scápola y un ciclo para indagar en el proceso creativo

En julio se realizarán tres master classes con Claudio Tolcachir, Javier Daulte y Daniel Veronese en el ciclo titulado “Teatro: dirección y dramaturgia”. La actriz, que será la encargada de dialogar con ellos, conversó con Infobae Cultura

Carlos Lampe se convirtió en el primer refuerzo de Vélez Sarsfield

El arquero de la selección de Bolivia, de gran participación en la presente Copa América, se sumará al Fortín a préstamo por 18 meses, con cargo y una opción de compra

La belleza del día: “Estudio del natural”, de Concepción Figuera Martinez y Güertero

En tiempos de incertidumbre y angustia, nada mejor que poder disfrutar de imágenes hermosas
 MAS NOTICIAS

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

A 205 años de la Independencia: un Congreso que abrió el camino

A 205 años de la Independencia: un Congreso que abrió el camino

Los consejos de San Martín a los diputados para el 9 de Julio y las razones de su apuro por declarar la Independencia

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

Congreso de Tucumán: la fanática de Belgrano, la euforia por un rey inca y la audacia de sesionar a escasos kilómetros del ejército español

“El teatro y toda la vida en general están siendo modificados por la pandemia”: Mey Scápola y un ciclo para indagar en el proceso creativo

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

Un club del ‘Brasileirão’ se adelantó al fichaje de Hugo Rodallega, quien regresa a Latinoamérica tras 14 años jugando en Europa

Corte Suprema niega rol de víctima para Gonzalo Guillén en proceso contra Uribe

Mario Delgado borró declaración sobre “donación de 150 mil pesos” que recibió hermano de AMLO

La belleza del día: “Estudio del natural”, de Concepción Figuera Martinez y Güertero

TELESHOW

La autocrítica de Ricky Montaner por no elegir a una participante en La Voz Argentina: “Somos unos huevones”

La autocrítica de Ricky Montaner por no elegir a una participante en La Voz Argentina: “Somos unos huevones”

Así se despidió Brandon Peniche de “Venga la Alegría” para irse a Televisa

Por qué terminó el romance de Ana Layevska y Rafael Amaya

Tensión con Jimena Barón y un beso con Hernán Piquín: la vuelta de Mariela Anchipi a ShowMatch

Débora Plager opinó de la incorporación de Alejandro Fantino a Intratables: “Está acostumbrado a manejar una mesa de periodistas”

DEPORTES

Carlos Lampe se convirtió en el primer refuerzo de Vélez Sarsfield

Carlos Lampe se convirtió en el primer refuerzo de Vélez Sarsfield

Las declaraciones de Juan Pablo Vigón que hirieron a Pumas

¿Di María de titular? ¿Vuelve el Cuti Romero? Las dudas de Scaloni para la gran final ante Brasil por la Copa América

“Esto se hace por los atletas y punto”: Paola Morán respondió crítica de David Faitelson a los JJOO

La Selección Mexicana Olímpica ya se encuentra en Tokio