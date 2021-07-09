London Update: Olympics Tsar Wanted

Tessa Jowell’s portfolio includes, but is not limited to, Olympic preparations. (ATR)

(ATR) A London business coalition wants a new cabinet member dedicated Olympics oversight, and a jobs training legacy begins while cyclists protest a downsized velodrome legacy. More inside the London Update. . .

Olympics Tsar for London?

London's business leaders are calling on the British government to appoint an Olympics "tsar" amid claims that regeneration plans for the capital lack clear leadership.

London First, an organization representing 300 major businesses, wants Chancellor Gordon Brown to create the new position to ensure 2012 Olympic legacy plans for new homes and jobs are kept on track.

Tessa Jowell, secretary of state for culture, media and sport, currently covers the 2012 brief and is often referred to as the Olympics Minister.

But London First chief executive Baroness Jo Valentine wants a minister dedicated solely to the Olympics.

"We are looking for an Olympics tsar, a senior Cabinet-level minister who can pull the whole thing together and balance the competing and potentially conflicting interests of different government departments and other agencies," she told The Sunday Telegraph.

A spokesman for the Department for Culture, Media and Sport told Around the Rings that securing a strong and enduring legacy from the 2012 Games "is absolutely central to Tessa Jowell's role as Olympics Minister, with a seat in the cabinet".

He added: "We believe that existing governance structures are enabling us to develop a long-term vision for regeneration and the many other benefits in prospect from 2012 - and will enable us to turn those plans into reality.

"There is absolutely no question of the long-term legacy from London 2012 being neglected in any way at all."

Skills Funding Package for 2012

A $21.8 million skills fund to help Londoners take advantage of the 2012 Olympics was this week unveiled by the Mayor of London Ken Livingstone.

More than 14,000 people and 1,500 businesses will benefit from the funding for employment, training and skills projects ahead of the Games.

Grants will help train new sports coaches, cooks and builders needed for London 2012.

The Opportunities Fund 'Engaging in London 2012' is mainly targeted at helping the capital's most disadvantaged and excluded communities.

The 27 projects, benefiting residents in every London borough, include sports and leisure training, catering and hospitality training, and work placements for 200 black and ethnic minority construction graduates.

Tory Leader to Speak on Olympics

Conservative Party leader David Cameron. (ATR) David Cameron, the leader of the Conservative Party, will set out his vision for the 2012 Olympics for the first time in a keynote address at the Sport Industry Lecture next month.

At least one General Election will take place between now and 2012, Throwing up the prospect of Cameron, rather than Tony Blair's successor-in-waiting Gordon Brown, heading the government during the Olympics.

Cameron's speech at The Law Society in London on May 22 is expected to reveal his views on sport and the Olympics, offering insights on Tory party thinking about London's preparations.

The Tory leader follows in the footsteps of Sebastian Coe, chairman of London 2012, who delivered a speech at the inaugural event.

Greener Taxis for 2012?

London's traditional black cabs could be replaced by a greener taxi fleet ahead of the 2012 Olympics because of strict new European pollution regulations.

Under EU rules, the taxis would have to pass much tougher tests on emissions from 2010, reports the Evening Standard.

Black cab manufacturer London Taxis International says complying with the regulations will present real problems. It is developing a low-emission engine, but without government funding the project could be doomed, sealing the fate of the black cab.

Velopark Legacy under Fire

London's cycle sport riders are petitioning Mayor Ken Livingstone to call-in the Olympic Park planning application due to concerns over the velopark legacy plans.

Eastway Users' Group is unhappy the velopark has been downsized from 34 hectares to 10 hectares, with no mountain bike competition facilities and only a "very poor" 1.6km road circuit in legacy mode.

Members say the park would not be up to the standard of Eastway Cycle Circuit. Their former home was bulldozed by Olympic developers last year, leaving riders with nowhere to train or compete until a replacement facility is built elsewhere.

The petition will be presented at the London Assembly's plenary session on April 25.

Praise for 2012 Masterplan

Masterplanning for London 2012 has received praise from the Commission for Architecture and the Built Environment (CABE) and Design for London.

A design review panel representing the two groups said the plan for Stratford, east London, provides a "robust framework" for the Olympic facilities and future development.

Reported from London by Mark Bisson

Mark@aroundtherings.com

