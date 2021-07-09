AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Friday July 9, 2021
Últimas noticiasTendenciasCómo llegué hasta aquíCoronavirusEstadísticas de la pandemiaESPN Newsletters
Articles

London Update: Olympic Lottery Tickets, a Message for Beijing, London Wildlife

(ATR) Olympic lottery tickets may be too popular for Sport England's taste&nbsp;... an Olympic leader sends a hint to Beijing about press freedom&nbsp;... and London 2012 relocates park wildlife. More inside London Update ...

Por
Newsroom Infobae
9 de Julio de 2021
LONDON - APRIL 18: Ecology workers scour Pudding Mill River near the proposed site for the Olympic Stadium for fish on April 18, 2007 in London, England. The Olympic Delivery Authority (ODA) has begun ecology work to capture and relocate fish from near the Olympic Stadium site on April 18, 2007 in London, England. Aquatic experts gently electrify the water momentarily stunning the fish until they float to the surface. The fish are then harmlessly retrieved and relocated from Pudding River to the nearby River Lea. Pudding Species such as Eels, tench, bream and pike are expected to be found. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
LONDON - APRIL 18: Ecology workers scour Pudding Mill River near the proposed site for the Olympic Stadium for fish on April 18, 2007 in London, England. The Olympic Delivery Authority (ODA) has begun ecology work to capture and relocate fish from near the Olympic Stadium site on April 18, 2007 in London, England. Aquatic experts gently electrify the water momentarily stunning the fish until they float to the surface. The fish are then harmlessly retrieved and relocated from Pudding River to the nearby River Lea. Pudding Species such as Eels, tench, bream and pike are expected to be found. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Lotto Players Ignore other Tickets, Buying Olympic

British lottery fans choose Olympic-themed tickets 77 percent of the time. However, that means lotto funds for other sports are shrinking, according to a new study by an independent sport advocacy center.

As buyers choose tickets that will raise money for the Games instead of tickets that help fund Sport England – a body that provides funding to community sport, grassroots sport could lose $146 million, says the Central Council of Physical Recreation study.

Sport England has predicted $112 million, or 59 percent, of sport lottery funds will end up in Games coffers.

“Sport England has already committed £290 million [$587 million] to the Olympic project. Any further demands on Sport England’s resources could seriously hamper their ability to deliver the increases in participation to which they are committed," says Tim Lamb, chief executive of CCPR.

The lottery is expected to raise almost $5.5 billion for the Games.

Olympic Minister Sends Hint to Beijing

Tessa Jowell sent encouraging words to Beijing for the 08-08-07 celebration, but the Olympics Minister also said a bit about press relations.

“The 2008 Games will naturally focus the world’s attention on China as never before. We welcome reforms giving foreign journalists unprecedented access to China and I know the authorities there recognize the importance the rest of the world attaches to the issue of freedom of the media.”

She went on to say that she has raised the issue of press freedom in Beijing, and will continue to do so.

Olympic Park Ecology Update

London 2012 has moved well over 2,000 creatures from the Olympic Park site to new habitats. Newts, toads and sand martin birds are settling in around new ponds at the Waterworks Nature Reserve, not far from the park. Fish and eels are going to the River Lea.

Surveys are underway to determine if any bats or rare black redstart birds live on the site and will need relocating.

Most of the animals are only moving temporarily. Olympic Park plans include permanent habitat for area species.

Olympics to Cause $8 billion in Property Price Inflation: Report

The Olympic watchdog section at the TaxPayers’ Alliance says Olympic-related construction will cause $8 billion in construction inflation in London and the southeast by 2012.

They predict that $20 billion in construction orders directly related to the Games will add 1.25% to normal construction inflation each year for the next five years.

The group, whose slogan is “campaigning for lower taxes and better government,” plans to continue to issue research reports on Olympic costs.

Your best source for news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ATR

Últimas Noticias

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

La reedición de la obra autobiográfica de la autora francesa, en la que se narra la relación entre una joven de 15 y un adulto de 26, invita a reflexionar sobre la literatura pensada en un contexto y alejada de las lecturas de época

Congreso de Tucumán: la fanática de Belgrano, la euforia por un rey inca y la audacia de sesionar a escasos kilómetros del ejército español

Allí pasó de todo, además de la declaración de la independencia hubo cierto consenso a la propuesta de erigir un monarca inca. La mayoría de los temas de agenda quedaron relegados. Para colmo el acta original está perdida y la histórica vivienda, que había sido abandonada por el Estado, es una reconstrucción hecha ochenta años atrás

“El teatro y toda la vida en general están siendo modificados por la pandemia”: Mey Scápola y un ciclo para indagar en el proceso creativo

En julio se realizarán tres master classes con Claudio Tolcachir, Javier Daulte y Daniel Veronese en el ciclo titulado “Teatro: dirección y dramaturgia”. La actriz, que será la encargada de dialogar con ellos, conversó con Infobae Cultura

Carlos Lampe se convirtió en el primer refuerzo de Vélez Sarsfield

El arquero de la selección de Bolivia, de gran participación en la presente Copa América, se sumará al Fortín a préstamo por 18 meses, con cargo y una opción de compra

La belleza del día: “Estudio del natural”, de Concepción Figuera Martinez y Güertero

En tiempos de incertidumbre y angustia, nada mejor que poder disfrutar de imágenes hermosas
 MAS NOTICIAS

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

A 205 años de la Independencia: un Congreso que abrió el camino

A 205 años de la Independencia: un Congreso que abrió el camino

Los consejos de San Martín a los diputados para el 9 de Julio y las razones de su apuro por declarar la Independencia

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

Congreso de Tucumán: la fanática de Belgrano, la euforia por un rey inca y la audacia de sesionar a escasos kilómetros del ejército español

“El teatro y toda la vida en general están siendo modificados por la pandemia”: Mey Scápola y un ciclo para indagar en el proceso creativo

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

Un club del ‘Brasileirão’ se adelantó al fichaje de Hugo Rodallega, quien regresa a Latinoamérica tras 14 años jugando en Europa

Corte Suprema niega rol de víctima para Gonzalo Guillén en proceso contra Uribe

Mario Delgado borró declaración sobre “donación de 150 mil pesos” que recibió hermano de AMLO

La belleza del día: “Estudio del natural”, de Concepción Figuera Martinez y Güertero

TELESHOW

La autocrítica de Ricky Montaner por no elegir a una participante en La Voz Argentina: “Somos unos huevones”

La autocrítica de Ricky Montaner por no elegir a una participante en La Voz Argentina: “Somos unos huevones”

Así se despidió Brandon Peniche de “Venga la Alegría” para irse a Televisa

Por qué terminó el romance de Ana Layevska y Rafael Amaya

Tensión con Jimena Barón y un beso con Hernán Piquín: la vuelta de Mariela Anchipi a ShowMatch

Débora Plager opinó de la incorporación de Alejandro Fantino a Intratables: “Está acostumbrado a manejar una mesa de periodistas”

DEPORTES

Carlos Lampe se convirtió en el primer refuerzo de Vélez Sarsfield

Carlos Lampe se convirtió en el primer refuerzo de Vélez Sarsfield

Las declaraciones de Juan Pablo Vigón que hirieron a Pumas

¿Di María de titular? ¿Vuelve el Cuti Romero? Las dudas de Scaloni para la gran final ante Brasil por la Copa América

“Esto se hace por los atletas y punto”: Paola Morán respondió crítica de David Faitelson a los JJOO

La Selección Mexicana Olímpica ya se encuentra en Tokio