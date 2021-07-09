London Update: Olympic Lottery Tickets, a Message for Beijing, London Wildlife

LONDON - APRIL 18: Ecology workers scour Pudding Mill River near the proposed site for the Olympic Stadium for fish on April 18, 2007 in London, England. The Olympic Delivery Authority (ODA) has begun ecology work to capture and relocate fish from near the Olympic Stadium site on April 18, 2007 in London, England. Aquatic experts gently electrify the water momentarily stunning the fish until they float to the surface. The fish are then harmlessly retrieved and relocated from Pudding River to the nearby River Lea. Pudding Species such as Eels, tench, bream and pike are expected to be found. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Lotto Players Ignore other Tickets, Buying Olympic

British lottery fans choose Olympic-themed tickets 77 percent of the time. However, that means lotto funds for other sports are shrinking, according to a new study by an independent sport advocacy center.

As buyers choose tickets that will raise money for the Games instead of tickets that help fund Sport England – a body that provides funding to community sport, grassroots sport could lose $146 million, says the Central Council of Physical Recreation study.

Sport England has predicted $112 million, or 59 percent, of sport lottery funds will end up in Games coffers.

“Sport England has already committed £290 million [$587 million] to the Olympic project. Any further demands on Sport England’s resources could seriously hamper their ability to deliver the increases in participation to which they are committed," says Tim Lamb, chief executive of CCPR.

The lottery is expected to raise almost $5.5 billion for the Games.

Olympic Minister Sends Hint to Beijing

Tessa Jowell sent encouraging words to Beijing for the 08-08-07 celebration, but the Olympics Minister also said a bit about press relations.

“The 2008 Games will naturally focus the world’s attention on China as never before. We welcome reforms giving foreign journalists unprecedented access to China and I know the authorities there recognize the importance the rest of the world attaches to the issue of freedom of the media.”

She went on to say that she has raised the issue of press freedom in Beijing, and will continue to do so.

Olympic Park Ecology Update

London 2012 has moved well over 2,000 creatures from the Olympic Park site to new habitats. Newts, toads and sand martin birds are settling in around new ponds at the Waterworks Nature Reserve, not far from the park. Fish and eels are going to the River Lea.

Surveys are underway to determine if any bats or rare black redstart birds live on the site and will need relocating.

Most of the animals are only moving temporarily. Olympic Park plans include permanent habitat for area species.

Olympics to Cause $8 billion in Property Price Inflation: Report

The Olympic watchdog section at the TaxPayers’ Alliance says Olympic-related construction will cause $8 billion in construction inflation in London and the southeast by 2012.

They predict that $20 billion in construction orders directly related to the Games will add 1.25% to normal construction inflation each year for the next five years.

The group, whose slogan is “campaigning for lower taxes and better government,” plans to continue to issue research reports on Olympic costs.

