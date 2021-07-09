London Update: Olympic Demolition, Construction Milestones with Five Years to Go

Part of the work at the Olympic Park site involves relocating native fish to other streams. (Getty Images)LDA Hands over Olympic Park

With five years to go until the start of the 2012 Olympics, the London Development Agency completes the assembly of all the land required for the Olympic Park. It hands over the site to the Olympic Delivery Authority on Friday.

The LDA has acquired 2,200 land and property interests spread across an area equivalent to London’s Hyde Park. More than 200 businesses have been relocated.

The ODA has immediately started a program to demolish over 250 buildings over the next year, starting with an old print works on the site of the new Olympic Stadium site.

LOCOG is using the five-year milestone to underline its targets over the next 12 months.

2012 staff and supporters mark the 5-year countdown, which starts July 27. (BOCOG)

These include confirmation of Games-time training venues across the UK, clearing and cleaning the Olympic Park site for the big build in 2008, securing four more domestic sponsors, and development of the handover ceremony at the 2008 Beijing Games.

London 2012 organizers also announced five key appointments this week.

Martin Green is named head of ceremonies. Mike Gibbons is appointed as head of Live Sites and UK coordination.

Sue Hunt joins as director of strategy and programme management. Punita Gajree will work alongside Hunt as head of programme solutions.

Ty Speer is named as client services director and is responsible for developing and managing relationships with LOCOG’s commercial partners.

Olympic Stadium Plans Progress

The Olympic Delivery Authority signs a Memorandum of Understanding with Sir Robert McAlpine to design and build the 80,000-seat Olympic Stadium for London 2012.

Team Stadium will take up residence with ODA at Canary Wharf. (ATR)

The ODA says the MoU is a useful tool in “de-risking the project and providing certainty on budget”. Designs will be unveiled in the autumn.

Sir Robert McAlpine and its designers, collectively known as Team Stadium, will now be co-located with the ODA at their offices in London’s Canary Wharf.

Team Stadium consists of construction contractor McAlpine, architects HOK Sport and structural and services engineer Buro Happold.

Light Railway Boost for 2012

The tunnel extending the Dockland Light Railway under the River Thames to Woolwich Arsenal was completed this week, another major milestone in transport links for London 2012.

The $360 million, 2.5 km extension will provide a direct link from Woolwich to central London in less than half an hour. The Woolwich Arsenal extension will open in 2009.

Inaugural de Coubertin Lecture

London 2012 chairman Sebastian Coe leads a discussion of Olympic Games as a catalyst for change at the first Pierre de Coubertin lecture in London.

The RSA house in London. (RSA)

On the panel with Coe are IOC deputy executive director Christophe Dubi and London 2012 chair of culture, ceremonies and education Jude Kelly.

The lecture is the brainchild of the Royal Society for the encouragement of Arts, Manufactures & Commerce, a London think-tank with 18th century roots.

RSA fellows have proposed several London legacy projects including several de Coubertin lectures, envisioned as "a high-profile series focusing on the relationship between disciplines linked to the Olympic and Paralympic Games, such as sport, art, science and other issues pertinent to our staging of the 2012 Games."

Plans are not yet available for the next lecture.