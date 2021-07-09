London Update: Olympic Costs Pledge, Velodrome Design

Olympics Minister Tessa Jowell (ATR)Olympics Minister Pledges Cost Controls

London's Olympics Minister Tessa Jowell vows to keep an "iron grip" on the budget for the 2012 Games after MPs called for better monitoring of construction projects and spending.

"A comprehensive budget for 2012 has now been outlined, a complete reappraisal of all costs has been carried out, and new key appointments made," she said.

"I will continue to keep an iron grip on the budget and will not hesitate to intervene to keep costs down."

Her comments came after publication of a report by Parliament's Public Accounts Committee on risk management for Games' preparations. It calls for stricter procedures to be implemented to ensure costs do not exceed the $18 billion budget and the Games are delivered on time.

Government Olympics Finance Chief

David Goldstone is expected to be named as the Government Olympic Executive's new finance and program director.

Goldstone would manage the 2012 Olympic delivery budget, controlling expenditure on all Olympic contracts, reports Contract Journal. He will work closely with LOCOG and the Olympic Delivery Authority to keep preparations on track.

He is currently finance director at Partnerships UK, a government joint venture that bridges the gap between public and private sectors. Goldstone would take up his new post in September.

Design Team For Velopark

The Olympic Delivery Authority announces the consortium to design the velopark, one of the 'Big 4' venues for London 2012. It comprises Hopkins Architects, Expedition Engineering, BDSP and Grant Associates.

Initial architectural images show a 6,000-seat velodrome with an upwardly curving The Olympic velodrome and BMX course will go under construction in 2009 on a portion of the Olympic park in east London. (London 2012)roof at each end. The park will also include an Olympic BMX circuit. Construction of the complex is due to start in early 2009.

London cycling body Eastway Users' Group will hope its campaign for a greatly improved legacy plan is disregarded during the design phase.

It has already raised concerns with the Olympic Delivery Authority over the "drastically reduced" size of the park in legacy mode. Currently without a facility, the group is still waiting for an interim venue to open.

BOA Names Chief Operating Officer

Neil West has been appointed as the British Olympic Association's first COO, strengthening the senior management team in preparations for London 2012.

West has combined a successful career in the oil industry with his love for sport. He competed internationally in canoeing and rowing, spent seven years as a coach to rowing lightweight squad athletes and also served as a performance director at England Hockey. West starts his new job on Aug. 13.

Britain Backs Youth Olympic Games

British Olympic Association chief executive Simon Clegg welcomes the IOC decision to approve the Youth Olympic Games for 14 to 18-year-olds.

Clegg said: "We are excited about the participation of some of our country's finest athletes on this new stage. The BOA will seriously consider a future bid for the event following the London 2012 Olympics."

The IOC approved the concept at its assembly in Guatemala last week. A summer edition is planned for 2010 and a winter games in 2012.

London Tour De France Success

London's Olympics leaders have hailed the success of the Tour de France's two stages in the capital.

Billed as the biggest test ahead of the 2012 Games, the British leg of the Tour attracted four million people to the city's streets and was well managed.

LOCOG chair Sebastian Coe said: "This showed how London is the world capital of sport and our capacity to stage world sporting events."

Reporting from the U.K. by Mark Bisson.