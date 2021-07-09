London Update: Olympic Chiefs Target New Medal Hopes

Simon Clegg mentions taekwondo and triathlon as potential UK medal sports. (ATR)UK Medal Goals Require New Sport Expertise Says BOA Exec

The chief executive of the British Olympic Association says that Britain must expand its sporting horizons if it is to achieve its goal of finishing fourth in the medal table at the 2012 Olympics.

Simon Clegg believes taekwondo and triathlon are among sports in which British athletes need to perform well in 2012 to reach the medal target.

“We’ve traditionally been strong in cycling, rowing, equestrian, sailing and athletics, but quite frankly these are not enough to meet our targets,” said Clegg while in Beijing to receive updates from BOCOG on preparations for next year’s Olympics.

Clegg said Beijing 2008 would be a hard act to follow due to the massive investment in infrastructure and high-performance athletes in China.

Team GB will be desperate to improve on their disappointing 10th place in the Athens Olympics medal table. Clegg confirmed that the BOA expects to have 300 athletes competing in Beijing but no medal target has yet been set.

In February, the BOA posted encouraging news on the performance of British athletes in 2006 across the 35 Olympic sports, both summer and winter, in its Countdown to 2012 publication.

The report said that important developments in the past year were beginning to impact British Olympic sport. This includes the government’s commitment to provide an additional $600 million Exchequer, National Lottery and sponsorship funding to support Olympic athletes.

Clive Woodward was appointed the BOA’s director of elite performance in September 2006. He is charged with nurturing talent and improving Britain’s Olympic medal prospects for Beijing and in 2012.

Call for Scottish Olympic Team

Scotland's first minister has backed the creation of a Scottish Olympic team to compete at London 2012.

Alex Salmond and his new Scottish Nationalist government will seek permission from the IOC for Scotland to field its own team at the Games.

The head of Scotland's first minority government this week revealed plans to convene a meeting of the country’s main sporting bodies within the next 100 days to draft a formal application to the IOC.

“We must discuss and agree a joint approach which I hope will lead to a Scottish application for membership of the IOC and a Scottish Olympic team representing our nation at the 2012 Olympics in London,” he said.

Salmond insists Scottish sport has lived in the shadow of Britain for too long.

According to a survey carried out on behalf of The Campaign for a Scottish Olympic and Paralympic Team (C-ScoT), 78% of Scots support the idea of Scotland having its own team by the London Olympics in 2012. Scot Craig Reedie of the BOA thinks a Scottish Olympic squad is not viable now. (ATR)

C-ScoT believes that while Scotland is not a UN recognised country, the IOC Charter would allow a Scottish Olympic team.

The non-political organisation refers to a paragraph in the IOC Charter which states: “Although most National Olympic Committees (NOCs) are from nations, the IOC also recognises independent territories, commonwealths, protectorates and geographical areas.”

However, IOC member Sir Craig Reedie, a Scotsman himself and a BOA vice-president, insists the proposal for a separate Scottish team would not gain currency until Scotland becomes independent.

Cyclists Comment on Velopark

A group of London’s cycle sport riders met with London 2012 organizers Thursday to spell out their concerns over the velopark legacy plans.

Members of the Eastway Users’ Group met with Olympic Delivery Authority officials to air their grievances. The meeting was the first opportunity that cyclists have had to comment directly on the plans with the ODA.

The organisation is unhappy that the velopark has been downsized from 34 hectares to 10 hectares, with no mountain bike competition facilities and only a 1.6 km road circuit which they call “very poor”.

2012 Job Scheme

A new scheme has launched to help east Londoners find Games-related jobs.

BOOST has been set up by the five Host Boroughs – Greenwich, Hackney, Newham, Tower Hamlets and Waltham Forest – and the London Development Agency.

BOOST is already working closely with the contractors and sub-contractors working on 2012-related developments to keep registered people informed of opportunities.

Concrete Supplier for 2012

The Olympic Delivery Authority launches the search for a company to supply all of the ready-mix concrete needed for the construction of the Olympic Park venues, infrastructure and associated works.

The ODA will award a license to one supplier who will then have the exclusive right to supply ready-mix concrete to all Olympic Park contractors.

The supplier will also need to be able to be able to support the ODA’s sustainable development strategy commitments.

Your best source for news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only.