London Update: No Change For Logo, Olympic Park Exits and Archeological Finds

London 2012 chair Sebastian Coe at the logo launch. (K.Lasson/ATR) Logo Won’t Be Changed

Despite the wave of protests over the graffiti-style $800,000 2012 symbol launched on Monday, LOCOG ended the week insisting the logo would not be dropped or changed.

“We have always said our Olympics will be bold and brave and our logo is just that. There is no suggestion at all it’s going to be replaced,” a London 2012 spokeswoman told ATR.

She also insisted the outcry over the logo would not impact LOCOG’s sponsorship drive, money which contributes to the $4 billion cost of staging the event.

“The IOC is behind it and our stakeholders are behind it. We have showed it to the IOC’s TOP sponsors and our domestic partners this week and they love it. The reaction from them has been really positive,” she said.

The furor surrounding the Wolff Olins-designed logo, designed to capture the imagination of a younger audience, has filled acres of newspaper print in the British media and clogged up blog sites and message boards on the internet.

London officials described the logo at the Monday launch ceremony as dynamic and vibrant, but critics quickly slated it as “confused” and “hideous”.

Further embarrassment came when a short piece of animated footage promoting the Olympics on the London 2012 website had to be hastily removed amid fears it could trigger epileptic seizures.

The new logo may not be of much concern next week when the IOC Co-ordination Commission for London visits for a three-day inspection tour. Commission chair Denis Oswald and other colleagues at the IOC reviewed the design and its rationale some time ago.

“It is normal when you launch an Olympic logo for there to be lots of public interest in it,” an IOC spokeswoman told ATR.

In actuality, the media and public interest in the London emblem has been unprecedented for an Olympic Games. Logo launches from the generally have been unremarkable affairs.

“Yes, it may take time for people to get used to it, but we have no problem. We’re very happy with the logo - it’s different and it’s innovative,” says IOC spokeswoman Emmanuelle Moreau.

Businesses Get Ready For Olympic Park Exit

Lance Forman’s salmon smokery is one of the better-known businesses forced to move to make way for the Olympics.

Most companies facing eviction from the London 2012 Olympic Park have found new premises to relocate to just one month before the deadline for their removal.

About 82 percent of 200 businesses have already found new sites, the London Development Agency tells Around the Rings.

“The 82 per cent figure accounts for just under 4,700 jobs on the Olympic Park site. Another 10 per cent have identified relocation sites,” an LDA official says.

The regional development agency is confident the remaining traders will secure sites in the next few weeks, although it admits a handful are struggling to find new premises and may go under.

Car breakers, skip hire firms and a nightclub are among the businesses which could go out of operation because they cannot find sites suited to their specific needs.

The LDA is providing financial compensation to those who have to shut down but believes the number will be few.

But much publicized firms such as H Forman & Son, the UK’s oldest salmon smokery, and Bywaters, the waste management and recycling company, are safe from the bulldozers having already agreed relocation deals.

H Forman & Son is expanding it’s operations on the edge of the Olympic Park site, while Bywaters is adding another 100 employees to its workforce at its new base.

Clearance of the site will allow the Olympic Delivery Authority, the body charged with building venues and infrastructure for London 2012, to step up remediation ahead of major construction work next year.

Archaeological Finds At Olympic Park

The site for the London Olympic Park in east London. (ATR)

Archaeologists investigating the 2012 Olympic Park site have uncovered evidence of the role it played in defending London during the Second World War.

A team from the Museum of London Archaeology Service and Pre-Construct Archaeology uncovered helmets while digging up a battery of gun emplacements in the north-east of the 500-acre site.

The major archaeological program under way is focusing on the sites of the permanent Olympic Park venues and infrastructure to ensure the site is investigated, cleared and ready for construction.

Reported from the U.K. by Mark Bisson.

