London Update: New Sponsor, Seb Coe, Roadshow

London 2012 organizers are set to unveil the Games’ third top-tier sponsor in September.

“We are hoping to have an announcement within the next month or so,” a London 2012 spokesman told Around the Rings.

But he said the sponsorship would not tie up the clothing and homeware slot, the new tier one category added to the Olympic sponsorship program this week.

Speculation on LOCOG’s new Olympic partner centers on the other five tier one categories open to potential sponsors: telecoms, automotive, airline, sportswear, and oil & gas.

BT is tipped to be named the official telecoms partner, while BA and Emirates are thought to be contenders for the airline slot and Adidas for the sportswear deal.

Lloyds TSB inked the Games’ first official sponsorship deal in March when it became the banking and insurance partner. EDF Energy came on board as the exclusive utilities sponsor for London 2012 last month in a deal estimated at $160 million.

LOCOG is expected to add further sponsorship categories in the coming months; an additional beer partnership is one possibility.

Partnership deals from tier one and two sponsors will raise about $1.5 billion towards the organizing committee’s budget of $4 billion to run the Games. Ticket sales and merchandising will generate the rest of LOCOG’s necessary income.

Chris Townsend, LOCOG’s commercial director, said: “The commercial program for London 2012 has made a terrific start. With two partners already on board and discussions with others at advanced stages, we are well ahead of schedule.”

London 2012 organizers plan to have most of the top-tier sponsors in place by Beijing 2008.

UKA Chief Welcomes Coe Role

UK Athletics chairman Ed Warner says London 2012 chair Sebastian Coe can play a vital role in modernizing British athletics in his new role as a vice president of the IAAF.

Coe was elected as one of four vice presidents this week at the IAAF Congress in Osaka ahead of the World Athletics Championships. He will combine his LOCOG role with the new IAAF workload.

Warner said: “We are delighted by Seb’s appointment as it strengthens Great Britain Sebastian Coe (Getty Images)and Northern Ireland’s position in the world governing body.

“I am sure he will play an integral part in the development and

modernization of our great sport.”

Warner and UKA’s performance director Dave Collins spoke this week about their realistic hopes for British team success in Osaka.

Of the 56-strong British team in Japan, heptathlete Jessica Ennis, triple jumper Phillips Idowu and the men’s 4 x 100 meter relay team are the only real medal prospects.

“After Osaka, we want to be able to see that we have raised our standards,

which offers the basis for further improvement in Beijing and beyond,” Collins said.

Designers Shortlisted For Temporary Venues

The OlympicBlair Castle hosted a London Roadshow event on Friday.Delivery Authority has unveiled a shortlist of 10 design teams for two of the Games’ temporary arenas.

The tenders are for the design of the 12,000-seat basketball venue and 8,000-capacity fencing arena.

Those shortlisted are: Atkins; Biong Architects; Bligh Voller Nield; CampbellReith; Canon Design; David Morley Architects; IDOM UK; Mott MacDonald; Sinclair Knight Merz; and Sport Concepts.

The ODA said it is looking for “creative solutions that deliver structures

that are fit for purpose, efficient, light-weight and economical”.

Appointments are expected later this year.

The procurement of construction contractors will begin in early 2008 with completion of the venues due in 2011 ahead of test events.

Roadshow Marks Countdown to Paralympic Games

London 2012’s ten-week summer roadshow comes to an end next Wednesday, arriving in Stoke Mandeville to mark five years to go to the 2012 Paralympic Games.

The roadshow has visited 27 locations across Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and each of the nine regions within England, covering 6,000 miles since setting off from Greenwich in London on June 15.

More than 200 sessions of sport, demonstrations and dance have taken place in support of the 'Join In' theme designed to encourage sports participation, particularly among young people.

“It has been a fantastic success,” a London 2012 spokesman tells Around the

Rings. “Wherever the roadshow has gone it has been received really well.

“And our new website has received lots of hits from youngsters who have been responding to the ‘Set yourself a challenge’ area.”

Last year’s 2012 roadshow visited 65 locations, traveling 3,355 miles over

a three-week period.

