London Update: New Sponsor on Tap?

Budweiser on the Menu for LOCOG?

Budweiser is hotly tipped to be the next major sponsor to sign up for London 2012.

Reports suggest 2012 organizers are close to concluding a multi-million dollar deal with the beer brand, whose parent company brewer Anheuser-Busch is a partner of the British Olympic Association.

Budweiser would join Lloyds TSB, the first company to sign a top-tier sponsorship with London 2012.

Seb Coe’s Olympic Concept Means Prudence, Sustainability Coe’s speech came one day after LOCOG launched its search for designs for the temporary basketball and fencing arenas. (ATR)

Sebastian Coe, chairman of London 2012, used the keynote speech at a London building sustainability conference to outline LOCOG’s vision for a low-impact, sustainable Games.

“Days of building big simply because the last Games were big are over.”

Olympic Games should leave a lasting legacy in a community in the form of affordable housing, integrated transport and green space – not underused facilities, he said.

“We will only build in permanent mode what those communities can use after the Games.

If we cannot justify a long-term sporting usage, we will use temporary installations which can either be converted into other uses post-Games, or relocated in component parts or in other ways to provide sporting legacy and opportunities elsewhere in the country.”

Coe also said the 2012 Games should be a catalyst to improvements in London, particularly in the regeneration of the East End and an inspiration for increasingly-overweight Britons to get out and exercise.

His speech came on May 3 at the Think 07 Conference.

Olympic Park Milestone

Nearly a quarter of the Olympic Park is now cleared, the Olympic Delivery Authority announced this week.

New aerial pictures show progress at the Olympic Park site. (ODA) The ODA said it was “firmly on track” to have the majority of the site in east London “cleared and cleaned” before the start of the Beijing 2008 Olympics.

The ODA is demolishing buildings, removing invasive vegetation and cleaning up the land as it gains possession of each part of the site.

Clearance and demolition is well underway on key areas of the site, including Eton Manor in the north and the aquatics center site in the south.

Ninety-five percent of debris from the Olympc Park clearance has been reused or recycled, according to ODA.

5,000 Potential Sporting Giants

UK Sport has received nearly 5,000 applications to participate in its “Sporting Giants” initiative designed to unearth potential talent for the 2012 Olympics.

Officials at the organization charged with spearheading British sporting success worldwide will spend two months evaluating every individual’s athlete profile.

A small percentage of applicants will then be invited to a sport-specific assessment day to evaluate their potential in the Olympic sports of rowing, handball or volleyball.

New Leadership at UK Athletics

UK Athletics new chief executive Niels de Vos took up his post this week.

De Vos is responsible for leading Britain's premier Olympic sport towards London 2012 success and beyond.

He will work closely with UKA chairman Ed Warner to deliver the vision and strategy to help fulfill medal ambitions in track-and-field at the 2012 Games.