AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Friday July 9, 2021
Últimas noticiasTendenciasCómo llegué hasta aquíCoronavirusEstadísticas de la pandemiaESPN Newsletters
Articles

London Update: New Sponsor on Tap?

(ATR) A beer may become the next major sponsor for London 2012 . . . Sebastian Coe outlines a vision for a Games beyond mere sustainability . . . a quarter of the Olympic Park site is cleared and cleaned: more inside the London Update.

Por
Newsroom Infobae
9 de Julio de 2021

Budweiser on the Menu for LOCOG?

Budweiser is hotly tipped to be the next major sponsor to sign up for London 2012.

Reports suggest 2012 organizers are close to concluding a multi-million dollar deal with the beer brand, whose parent company brewer Anheuser-Busch is a partner of the British Olympic Association.

Budweiser would join Lloyds TSB, the first company to sign a top-tier sponsorship with London 2012.

Seb Coe’s Olympic Concept Means Prudence, Sustainability Coe’s speech came one day after LOCOG launched its search for designs for the temporary basketball and fencing arenas. (ATR)

Sebastian Coe, chairman of London 2012, used the keynote speech at a London building sustainability conference to outline LOCOG’s vision for a low-impact, sustainable Games.

“Days of building big simply because the last Games were big are over.”

Olympic Games should leave a lasting legacy in a community in the form of affordable housing, integrated transport and green space – not underused facilities, he said.

“We will only build in permanent mode what those communities can use after the Games.

If we cannot justify a long-term sporting usage, we will use temporary installations which can either be converted into other uses post-Games, or relocated in component parts or in other ways to provide sporting legacy and opportunities elsewhere in the country.”

Coe also said the 2012 Games should be a catalyst to improvements in London, particularly in the regeneration of the East End and an inspiration for increasingly-overweight Britons to get out and exercise.

His speech came on May 3 at the Think 07 Conference.

Olympic Park Milestone

Nearly a quarter of the Olympic Park is now cleared, the Olympic Delivery Authority announced this week.

New aerial pictures show progress at the Olympic Park site. (ODA) The ODA said it was “firmly on track” to have the majority of the site in east London “cleared and cleaned” before the start of the Beijing 2008 Olympics.

The ODA is demolishing buildings, removing invasive vegetation and cleaning up the land as it gains possession of each part of the site.

Clearance and demolition is well underway on key areas of the site, including Eton Manor in the north and the aquatics center site in the south.

Ninety-five percent of debris from the Olympc Park clearance has been reused or recycled, according to ODA.

5,000 Potential Sporting Giants

UK Sport has received nearly 5,000 applications to participate in its “Sporting Giants” initiative designed to unearth potential talent for the 2012 Olympics.

Officials at the organization charged with spearheading British sporting success worldwide will spend two months evaluating every individual’s athlete profile.

A small percentage of applicants will then be invited to a sport-specific assessment day to evaluate their potential in the Olympic sports of rowing, handball or volleyball.

New Leadership at UK Athletics

UK Athletics new chief executive Niels de Vos took up his post this week.

De Vos is responsible for leading Britain's premier Olympic sport towards London 2012 success and beyond.

He will work closely with UKA chairman Ed Warner to deliver the vision and strategy to help fulfill medal ambitions in track-and-field at the 2012 Games.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ATR

Últimas Noticias

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

La reedición de la obra autobiográfica de la autora francesa, en la que se narra la relación entre una joven de 15 y un adulto de 26, invita a reflexionar sobre la literatura pensada en un contexto y alejada de las lecturas de época

Congreso de Tucumán: la fanática de Belgrano, la euforia por un rey inca y la audacia de sesionar a escasos kilómetros del ejército español

Allí pasó de todo, además de la declaración de la independencia hubo cierto consenso a la propuesta de erigir un monarca inca. La mayoría de los temas de agenda quedaron relegados. Para colmo el acta original está perdida y la histórica vivienda, que había sido abandonada por el Estado, es una reconstrucción hecha ochenta años atrás

“El teatro y toda la vida en general están siendo modificados por la pandemia”: Mey Scápola y un ciclo para indagar en el proceso creativo

En julio se realizarán tres master classes con Claudio Tolcachir, Javier Daulte y Daniel Veronese en el ciclo titulado “Teatro: dirección y dramaturgia”. La actriz, que será la encargada de dialogar con ellos, conversó con Infobae Cultura

Carlos Lampe se convirtió en el primer refuerzo de Vélez Sarsfield

El arquero de la selección de Bolivia, de gran participación en la presente Copa América, se sumará al Fortín a préstamo por 18 meses, con cargo y una opción de compra

La belleza del día: “Estudio del natural”, de Concepción Figuera Martinez y Güertero

En tiempos de incertidumbre y angustia, nada mejor que poder disfrutar de imágenes hermosas
 MAS NOTICIAS

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

A 205 años de la Independencia: un Congreso que abrió el camino

A 205 años de la Independencia: un Congreso que abrió el camino

Los consejos de San Martín a los diputados para el 9 de Julio y las razones de su apuro por declarar la Independencia

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

Congreso de Tucumán: la fanática de Belgrano, la euforia por un rey inca y la audacia de sesionar a escasos kilómetros del ejército español

“El teatro y toda la vida en general están siendo modificados por la pandemia”: Mey Scápola y un ciclo para indagar en el proceso creativo

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

Un club del ‘Brasileirão’ se adelantó al fichaje de Hugo Rodallega, quien regresa a Latinoamérica tras 14 años jugando en Europa

Corte Suprema niega rol de víctima para Gonzalo Guillén en proceso contra Uribe

Mario Delgado borró declaración sobre “donación de 150 mil pesos” que recibió hermano de AMLO

La belleza del día: “Estudio del natural”, de Concepción Figuera Martinez y Güertero

TELESHOW

La autocrítica de Ricky Montaner por no elegir a una participante en La Voz Argentina: “Somos unos huevones”

La autocrítica de Ricky Montaner por no elegir a una participante en La Voz Argentina: “Somos unos huevones”

Así se despidió Brandon Peniche de “Venga la Alegría” para irse a Televisa

Por qué terminó el romance de Ana Layevska y Rafael Amaya

Tensión con Jimena Barón y un beso con Hernán Piquín: la vuelta de Mariela Anchipi a ShowMatch

Débora Plager opinó de la incorporación de Alejandro Fantino a Intratables: “Está acostumbrado a manejar una mesa de periodistas”

DEPORTES

Carlos Lampe se convirtió en el primer refuerzo de Vélez Sarsfield

Carlos Lampe se convirtió en el primer refuerzo de Vélez Sarsfield

Las declaraciones de Juan Pablo Vigón que hirieron a Pumas

¿Di María de titular? ¿Vuelve el Cuti Romero? Las dudas de Scaloni para la gran final ante Brasil por la Copa América

“Esto se hace por los atletas y punto”: Paola Morán respondió crítica de David Faitelson a los JJOO

La Selección Mexicana Olímpica ya se encuentra en Tokio