AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Friday July 9, 2021
Últimas noticiasTendenciasCómo llegué hasta aquíCoronavirusEstadísticas de la pandemiaESPN Newsletters
Articles

London Update: New Sponsor, Coe Reports to IOC in Guatemala

(ATR) London 2012 organizers will unveil a major sponsor next week; U.S. beer brand Budweiser has been the subject of widespread speculation that it will become the latest company to sign top-tier deal for the London Olympics.

Por
Newsroom Infobae
9 de Julio de 2021

(ATR) London 2012 organizers will unveil a major sponsor next week; U.S. beer brand Budweiser has been the subject of widespread speculation that it will become the latest company to sign top-tier deal for the London Olympics.

A London 2012 official would not confirm or deny suggestions that Budweiser was to be named. But reports of a multi-million dollar deal with Budweiser have been circulating for more than two months.

Budweiser's parent company, brewer Anheuser-Busch, is a partner of the British Olympic Association. Budweiser was the international beer sponsor for the Turin and has continued that association with the Beijing Olympics.

Earlier this year banking giant Lloyds TSB became the first national sponsor for the London Games.

Paul Deighton, chief executive of LOCOG, told Around the Rings that organizers were on track with other sponsorship deals.

He said he expected to have "the lion's share" of domestic sponsors in place by the Beijing Olympics.

Revealing that the LOCOG team has grown from 50 to 200 staff since he joined in 2005, Deighton said a director of program management and strategy will be named shortly.

Deighton and LOCOG chair Sebastian Coe spoke to Around the Rings in Guatemala, where they updated the IOC Session on London's progress Thursday.

Commenting on the recent controversy surrounding London 2012's jagged logo, Deighton said: "We were quite happy to take a risk with a challenging logo. There are lots of upsides with all the attention it has received."

The graffiti-style emblem came before the IOC Session Wednesday, and IOC president Jacques Rogge took the opportunity to praise organizers.

"I love it. I approved it and now I am wearing it," said Rogge, who was sporting an orange 2012 pin on his lapel.

The logo was launched last month to a wave of criticism.

Coe told IOC members: "We knew it would spark debate. I bet you can't wait for our mascot."

Denis Oswald, chair of the IOC Co-Com for London, said that the logo was "dynamic, young, flexible. and there are unlimited ways of using it".

Reporting to the IOC Session on London's preparations, Oswald confirmed the "excellent progress" being made by LOCOG and the Olympic Delivery Authority, London 2012 Chair Sebastian Coe reports to the IOC Session in Guatemala.the body charged with developing venues and infrastructure.

He said the only "London hiccup" had been the uncertainty over the British government's budget for the Games, but that was now finalized.

A letter to Rogge from Gordon Brown, Britain's new prime minister was read aloud to the IOC Session.

Reading from the letter, Deighton said: "The funding for the Games is in place - it is robust and provides a solid foundation upon which planning for the London 2012 Games can proceed with certainty and commitment."

Brown's recent Cabinet reshuffle replaced Tessa Jowell as culture secretary with James Purnell, but she remains Olympics Minister.

Coe told the IOC Session he was "delighted" she wasstaying on. He also welcomed the appointment of Gerry Sutcliffe as the UK's new sports minister.

Sutcliffe replaces Richard Caborn who leaves the post after six years to become a UK ambassador in the campaign to secure the 2018 World Cup.

Speaking to ATR, Coe said the shake-up provided a "beefed up" ministerial team that would benefit Olympic preparations.

"Anything that helps us to deliver the Olympics in a more credible and structured way has to be to our advantage," he said.

Asked if last week's car bomb threats made security planning a more important issue in Olympics preparations, Coe said: "Security has always been one of the top priorities. It underpins everything we do.

"We have very robust plans and the best people to execute them."

Coe and Deighton have held various meetings in Guatemala, including one with BOCOG executive vice-president Wang Wei. One of the main issues discussed were plans for the handover ceremony at next year's Beijing Games. Bill Morris, London 2012's culture, ceremonies and education director, is charged with managing the project.

Deighton confirmed to ATR that London 2012 was sending a team for BOCOG's test events in August as part of its observer program. He also said that 50 LOCOG staff would be seconded to work in operations at Beijing 2008.

London's Olympic leaders fly back to the UK today to prepare for their involvement in the London 2012 Roadshow at Le Grand Depart, Tour de France Saturday.

The London leg of the Tour de France is one of the biggest sporting events to be held in the capital ahead of the 2012 Games.

Britain's Olympic triple jumper Jonathan Edwards, who was also in Guatemala, will join Coe and Deighton at the roadshow. Edwards co-presented the TV show for the IOC announcement on the 2014 Winter Olympics July 4.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ATR

Últimas Noticias

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

La reedición de la obra autobiográfica de la autora francesa, en la que se narra la relación entre una joven de 15 y un adulto de 26, invita a reflexionar sobre la literatura pensada en un contexto y alejada de las lecturas de época

Congreso de Tucumán: la fanática de Belgrano, la euforia por un rey inca y la audacia de sesionar a escasos kilómetros del ejército español

Allí pasó de todo, además de la declaración de la independencia hubo cierto consenso a la propuesta de erigir un monarca inca. La mayoría de los temas de agenda quedaron relegados. Para colmo el acta original está perdida y la histórica vivienda, que había sido abandonada por el Estado, es una reconstrucción hecha ochenta años atrás

“El teatro y toda la vida en general están siendo modificados por la pandemia”: Mey Scápola y un ciclo para indagar en el proceso creativo

En julio se realizarán tres master classes con Claudio Tolcachir, Javier Daulte y Daniel Veronese en el ciclo titulado “Teatro: dirección y dramaturgia”. La actriz, que será la encargada de dialogar con ellos, conversó con Infobae Cultura

Carlos Lampe se convirtió en el primer refuerzo de Vélez Sarsfield

El arquero de la selección de Bolivia, de gran participación en la presente Copa América, se sumará al Fortín a préstamo por 18 meses, con cargo y una opción de compra

La belleza del día: “Estudio del natural”, de Concepción Figuera Martinez y Güertero

En tiempos de incertidumbre y angustia, nada mejor que poder disfrutar de imágenes hermosas
 MAS NOTICIAS

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

A 205 años de la Independencia: un Congreso que abrió el camino

A 205 años de la Independencia: un Congreso que abrió el camino

Los consejos de San Martín a los diputados para el 9 de Julio y las razones de su apuro por declarar la Independencia

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

Congreso de Tucumán: la fanática de Belgrano, la euforia por un rey inca y la audacia de sesionar a escasos kilómetros del ejército español

“El teatro y toda la vida en general están siendo modificados por la pandemia”: Mey Scápola y un ciclo para indagar en el proceso creativo

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

Un club del ‘Brasileirão’ se adelantó al fichaje de Hugo Rodallega, quien regresa a Latinoamérica tras 14 años jugando en Europa

Corte Suprema niega rol de víctima para Gonzalo Guillén en proceso contra Uribe

Mario Delgado borró declaración sobre “donación de 150 mil pesos” que recibió hermano de AMLO

La belleza del día: “Estudio del natural”, de Concepción Figuera Martinez y Güertero

TELESHOW

La autocrítica de Ricky Montaner por no elegir a una participante en La Voz Argentina: “Somos unos huevones”

La autocrítica de Ricky Montaner por no elegir a una participante en La Voz Argentina: “Somos unos huevones”

Así se despidió Brandon Peniche de “Venga la Alegría” para irse a Televisa

Por qué terminó el romance de Ana Layevska y Rafael Amaya

Tensión con Jimena Barón y un beso con Hernán Piquín: la vuelta de Mariela Anchipi a ShowMatch

Débora Plager opinó de la incorporación de Alejandro Fantino a Intratables: “Está acostumbrado a manejar una mesa de periodistas”

DEPORTES

Carlos Lampe se convirtió en el primer refuerzo de Vélez Sarsfield

Carlos Lampe se convirtió en el primer refuerzo de Vélez Sarsfield

Las declaraciones de Juan Pablo Vigón que hirieron a Pumas

¿Di María de titular? ¿Vuelve el Cuti Romero? Las dudas de Scaloni para la gran final ante Brasil por la Copa América

“Esto se hace por los atletas y punto”: Paola Morán respondió crítica de David Faitelson a los JJOO

La Selección Mexicana Olímpica ya se encuentra en Tokio