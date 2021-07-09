(ATR) London 2012 organizers will unveil a major sponsor next week; U.S. beer brand Budweiser has been the subject of widespread speculation that it will become the latest company to sign top-tier deal for the London Olympics.

A London 2012 official would not confirm or deny suggestions that Budweiser was to be named. But reports of a multi-million dollar deal with Budweiser have been circulating for more than two months.

Budweiser's parent company, brewer Anheuser-Busch, is a partner of the British Olympic Association. Budweiser was the international beer sponsor for the Turin and has continued that association with the Beijing Olympics.

Earlier this year banking giant Lloyds TSB became the first national sponsor for the London Games.

Paul Deighton, chief executive of LOCOG, told Around the Rings that organizers were on track with other sponsorship deals.

He said he expected to have "the lion's share" of domestic sponsors in place by the Beijing Olympics.

Revealing that the LOCOG team has grown from 50 to 200 staff since he joined in 2005, Deighton said a director of program management and strategy will be named shortly.

Deighton and LOCOG chair Sebastian Coe spoke to Around the Rings in Guatemala, where they updated the IOC Session on London's progress Thursday.

Commenting on the recent controversy surrounding London 2012's jagged logo, Deighton said: "We were quite happy to take a risk with a challenging logo. There are lots of upsides with all the attention it has received."

The graffiti-style emblem came before the IOC Session Wednesday, and IOC president Jacques Rogge took the opportunity to praise organizers.

"I love it. I approved it and now I am wearing it," said Rogge, who was sporting an orange 2012 pin on his lapel.

The logo was launched last month to a wave of criticism.

Coe told IOC members: "We knew it would spark debate. I bet you can't wait for our mascot."

Denis Oswald, chair of the IOC Co-Com for London, said that the logo was "dynamic, young, flexible. and there are unlimited ways of using it".

Reporting to the IOC Session on London's preparations, Oswald confirmed the "excellent progress" being made by LOCOG and the Olympic Delivery Authority, London 2012 Chair Sebastian Coe reports to the IOC Session in Guatemala.the body charged with developing venues and infrastructure.

He said the only "London hiccup" had been the uncertainty over the British government's budget for the Games, but that was now finalized.

A letter to Rogge from Gordon Brown, Britain's new prime minister was read aloud to the IOC Session.

Reading from the letter, Deighton said: "The funding for the Games is in place - it is robust and provides a solid foundation upon which planning for the London 2012 Games can proceed with certainty and commitment."

Brown's recent Cabinet reshuffle replaced Tessa Jowell as culture secretary with James Purnell, but she remains Olympics Minister.

Coe told the IOC Session he was "delighted" she wasstaying on. He also welcomed the appointment of Gerry Sutcliffe as the UK's new sports minister.

Sutcliffe replaces Richard Caborn who leaves the post after six years to become a UK ambassador in the campaign to secure the 2018 World Cup.

Speaking to ATR, Coe said the shake-up provided a "beefed up" ministerial team that would benefit Olympic preparations.

"Anything that helps us to deliver the Olympics in a more credible and structured way has to be to our advantage," he said.

Asked if last week's car bomb threats made security planning a more important issue in Olympics preparations, Coe said: "Security has always been one of the top priorities. It underpins everything we do.

"We have very robust plans and the best people to execute them."

Coe and Deighton have held various meetings in Guatemala, including one with BOCOG executive vice-president Wang Wei. One of the main issues discussed were plans for the handover ceremony at next year's Beijing Games. Bill Morris, London 2012's culture, ceremonies and education director, is charged with managing the project.

Deighton confirmed to ATR that London 2012 was sending a team for BOCOG's test events in August as part of its observer program. He also said that 50 LOCOG staff would be seconded to work in operations at Beijing 2008.

London's Olympic leaders fly back to the UK today to prepare for their involvement in the London 2012 Roadshow at Le Grand Depart, Tour de France Saturday.

The London leg of the Tour de France is one of the biggest sporting events to be held in the capital ahead of the 2012 Games.

Britain's Olympic triple jumper Jonathan Edwards, who was also in Guatemala, will join Coe and Deighton at the roadshow. Edwards co-presented the TV show for the IOC announcement on the 2014 Winter Olympics July 4.