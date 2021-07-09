AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Friday July 9, 2021
London Update: New ODA Head Promises Venues on Time, on Budget

(ATR) The new chairman of the London Olympic Delivery Authority promises to maintain speed in building projects . . . Gordon Brown may create an Olympics Ministry in June . . . London 2012 reveals the shortlist of contractors for two major projects. More inside the London Update . . .

Por
Newsroom Infobae
9 de Julio de 2021

John Armitt has been involved with major UK construction projects including the Channel Tunnel. New ODA Head Seeks Momentum

John Armitt, the new chairman of the Olympic Delivery Authority, insists the venues and infrastructure for London 2012 will be completed on time and on budget.

"The ODA's number one priority is getting it finished on time," Armitt said today at his first ODA press conference in London.

"To achieve that we have to make early and quick decisions, and I'm encouraged by everything that's gone on so far. I look forward to maintaining that momentum."

He dismissed suggestions that the budget for venues and infrastructure would rise above $18 billion, saying: "We know how much money we've got to work with and that's it."

Armitt was appointed last week to replace Jack Lemley as chair of the body overseeing the development of all venues and infrastructure for the Games. The outgoing chief executive of Network Rail officially takes up his new position on September 1.

2012 Olympics Ministry?

Gordon Brown could unveil a ministry for the 2012 Olympics when he succeeds Tony Blair as British prime minister, according to media reports.

The BBC reports that Brown is set to unveil a sports manifesto during his first 100 days in office, which may include a new department named the Olympics, Sports and Wellbeing Ministry.

It would be part of the restructuring of Whitehall departments that is expected to take place as soon as Brown takes over as prime minister on June 27.

Shortlist For Aquatics Center

Three contractors are shortlisted to build the aquatics center, the gateway to the London Olympics and one of the "big four" venues.

Balfour Beatty, Eiffel and Hochtief are competing for the contract. Eiffel's credits include the Millau Bridge in France, Balfour Beatty built Heathrow Terminal 5 and Hochtief constructed the Channel Tunnel Rail Link.

Media Center Shortlist Unveiled

The shortlist of development consortia for London 2012's international broadcast center and main press center is named.

They are: Babcock & Brown with Balfour Beatty and BDP Architects; Bouyges with Development Securities and Hopkins Architects; Carillion with Igloo and Allies & Morrison Architects; and Rosemound with Norwest Holst and Hadfield Cawkwell Davidson Architects.

Search On For Velodrome Contractor

Construction companies are invited to bid for the 2012 Olympic Velodrome contract. The 6,000-seat facility will be located in the north of the Olympic Park.

The chosen contractor to construct the Velodrome is due to be announced in March 2008 and will then be joined by the winning design team to develop detailed designs.

