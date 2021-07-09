AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Friday July 9, 2021
Últimas noticiasTendenciasCómo llegué hasta aquíCoronavirusEstadísticas de la pandemiaESPN Newsletters
Articles

London Update - New ODA Chair, Panasonic

(ATR) John Armitt has a busy first week as ODA chair…Panasonic to sponsor games through 2016…World Champion to appeal her lifetime ban. All this and more inside the London Update, for subscribers only.

Por
Newsroom Infobae
9 de Julio de 2021

No Time to Waste for New ODA Chair

John Armitt will be confronted with a bulging in-tray when he starts his first week as chairman of the Olympic Delivery Authority Monday.

In a busy month ahead, the former chief executive of Network Rail will be getting up to speed on a raft of Olympic Park developments, including plans for the Olympic Stadium and other venue designs.

He is scheduled to attend the Trades Union Congress in Brighton (Sept. 10-13) and the annual political party conferences which get underway shortly afterwards.

Armitt will also turn his attentions to preparing for the October publication of the 2012 transport plan, a significant milestone in Games planning.

No meetings are scheduled with London 2012 leaders, but in his first few weeks Armitt is sure to receive progress reports from LOCOG chair Sebastian Coe, Olympics Minister Tessa Jowell and London Mayor Ken Livingstone.

Panasonic Extends Olympic Sponsorship

Panasonic will unveil its sponsorship of London 2012 at a press announcement in the capital Monday.

ATR understands the announcement is a renewal of Panasonic’s TOP sponsorship with the IOC for another eight years through 2016.

The agreement means the company will partner the next four Olympics - Vancouver 2010, London 2012, Sochi 2014 and the 2016 Games.

IOC president Jacques Rogge and London 2012 chair Sebastian Coe will be among the speakers at the press event, which takes place at The Banqueting House in Whitehall.

Also scheduled to speak are Fumio Ohtsubo, president of Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., the manufacturer of Panasonic products, Dave Cobb, executive VP of Vancouver 2010, and Dmitry Chernyshenko, CEO of Sochi 2014.

World Champion Fights to Overturn Ban

Christine Ohuruogu, Britain’s first gold medalist at the World Athletics Championships in Japan, is hoping her lifetime ban from the Olympics will shortly be overturned by the British Olympic Association. The 23-year-old ran a personal best to win the women’s 400m in 49.61 seconds.

The BOA handed down the lifetime penalty after Ohuruogu received a one-year ban from UK Athletics for missing three out-of-competition tests. She only returned to competition on August 6.

Ohuruogu now hopes the BOA will lift the ban at an appeals panel in October, allowing her to participate at the Beijing Olympics where she would be a strong contender for gold in the 400m.

BOA spokeswoman Miriam Wilkens told Around the Rings: “The appeal is ongoing at the moment. The panel will look at all the evidence and should have a decision by the end of October.”

An east Londoner, Ohuruogu was billed as the face of London 2012 before her UKA ban last year. She has threatened to run for a different country if the ban is not lifted.

Briton Nicola Sanders also ran a personal best to claim silver behind Ohuruogu in the 400m.

Britain’s gold and silver medals, along with the bronze won by Kelly Sotherton in the heptathlon, have achieved the three-medal target for Osaka set by UK Athletics.

London Marks Countdown to Paralympics

London 2012 officials and Britain’s leading Paralympians this week marked five years to go to the start of the Paralympic Games.

The ten-week 2012 roadshow ended Wednesday in Stoke Mandeville Stadium, London, home of British wheelchair sport.

LOCOG chair Sebastian Coe and Olympics Minister Tessa Jowell joined Sir Philip Craven, president of the International Paralympic Committee, and Paralympians including Tanni Grey Thompson and Ade Adepitan at a wheelchair basketball match featuring international juniors.

LOCOG chair Sebastian Coe said the Paralympic Games would be “a catalyst for continued change of public attitudes towards disability”.

He said the decision to base the Olympic and Paralympic logos around the same core emblem - a first for an organizing committee - “is part of this process”.

The London 2012 Paralympic Games begin 17 days after the Olympics, running from August 29 through to September 9. There will be 20 sports, with 4,500 athletes and 2,300 officials taking part.

Last year, the IPC approved London’s Paralympic venue plan. Most of the competition venues are set in two zones - the Olympic Park Zone and the River Zone - within 15 minutes of each other to minimise travel times and disruption for Paralympians.

Design Teams Shortlisted for Handball Arena

Seven design teams are competing to win the handball arena contract for the London 2012 Olympics.

The Olympic Delivery Authority has shortlisted the following: Bligh Voller Nield; David Morley Architects; dRMM; Grimshaw; make architects; schmidt hammer lassen; and Sports Concepts.

An appointment is due later this year. The procurement of construction contractors begins in early 2008 and the project is due for completion in 2011.

With reporting in London from Mark Bisson.

Your best source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ATR

Últimas Noticias

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

La reedición de la obra autobiográfica de la autora francesa, en la que se narra la relación entre una joven de 15 y un adulto de 26, invita a reflexionar sobre la literatura pensada en un contexto y alejada de las lecturas de época

Congreso de Tucumán: la fanática de Belgrano, la euforia por un rey inca y la audacia de sesionar a escasos kilómetros del ejército español

Allí pasó de todo, además de la declaración de la independencia hubo cierto consenso a la propuesta de erigir un monarca inca. La mayoría de los temas de agenda quedaron relegados. Para colmo el acta original está perdida y la histórica vivienda, que había sido abandonada por el Estado, es una reconstrucción hecha ochenta años atrás

“El teatro y toda la vida en general están siendo modificados por la pandemia”: Mey Scápola y un ciclo para indagar en el proceso creativo

En julio se realizarán tres master classes con Claudio Tolcachir, Javier Daulte y Daniel Veronese en el ciclo titulado “Teatro: dirección y dramaturgia”. La actriz, que será la encargada de dialogar con ellos, conversó con Infobae Cultura

Carlos Lampe se convirtió en el primer refuerzo de Vélez Sarsfield

El arquero de la selección de Bolivia, de gran participación en la presente Copa América, se sumará al Fortín a préstamo por 18 meses, con cargo y una opción de compra

La belleza del día: “Estudio del natural”, de Concepción Figuera Martinez y Güertero

En tiempos de incertidumbre y angustia, nada mejor que poder disfrutar de imágenes hermosas
 MAS NOTICIAS

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

A 205 años de la Independencia: un Congreso que abrió el camino

A 205 años de la Independencia: un Congreso que abrió el camino

Los consejos de San Martín a los diputados para el 9 de Julio y las razones de su apuro por declarar la Independencia

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

Congreso de Tucumán: la fanática de Belgrano, la euforia por un rey inca y la audacia de sesionar a escasos kilómetros del ejército español

“El teatro y toda la vida en general están siendo modificados por la pandemia”: Mey Scápola y un ciclo para indagar en el proceso creativo

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

Un club del ‘Brasileirão’ se adelantó al fichaje de Hugo Rodallega, quien regresa a Latinoamérica tras 14 años jugando en Europa

Corte Suprema niega rol de víctima para Gonzalo Guillén en proceso contra Uribe

Mario Delgado borró declaración sobre “donación de 150 mil pesos” que recibió hermano de AMLO

La belleza del día: “Estudio del natural”, de Concepción Figuera Martinez y Güertero

TELESHOW

La autocrítica de Ricky Montaner por no elegir a una participante en La Voz Argentina: “Somos unos huevones”

La autocrítica de Ricky Montaner por no elegir a una participante en La Voz Argentina: “Somos unos huevones”

Así se despidió Brandon Peniche de “Venga la Alegría” para irse a Televisa

Por qué terminó el romance de Ana Layevska y Rafael Amaya

Tensión con Jimena Barón y un beso con Hernán Piquín: la vuelta de Mariela Anchipi a ShowMatch

Débora Plager opinó de la incorporación de Alejandro Fantino a Intratables: “Está acostumbrado a manejar una mesa de periodistas”

DEPORTES

Carlos Lampe se convirtió en el primer refuerzo de Vélez Sarsfield

Carlos Lampe se convirtió en el primer refuerzo de Vélez Sarsfield

Las declaraciones de Juan Pablo Vigón que hirieron a Pumas

¿Di María de titular? ¿Vuelve el Cuti Romero? Las dudas de Scaloni para la gran final ante Brasil por la Copa América

“Esto se hace por los atletas y punto”: Paola Morán respondió crítica de David Faitelson a los JJOO

La Selección Mexicana Olímpica ya se encuentra en Tokio