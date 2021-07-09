London Update - New ODA Chair, Panasonic

No Time to Waste for New ODA Chair

John Armitt will be confronted with a bulging in-tray when he starts his first week as chairman of the Olympic Delivery Authority Monday.

In a busy month ahead, the former chief executive of Network Rail will be getting up to speed on a raft of Olympic Park developments, including plans for the Olympic Stadium and other venue designs.

He is scheduled to attend the Trades Union Congress in Brighton (Sept. 10-13) and the annual political party conferences which get underway shortly afterwards.

Armitt will also turn his attentions to preparing for the October publication of the 2012 transport plan, a significant milestone in Games planning.

No meetings are scheduled with London 2012 leaders, but in his first few weeks Armitt is sure to receive progress reports from LOCOG chair Sebastian Coe, Olympics Minister Tessa Jowell and London Mayor Ken Livingstone.

Panasonic Extends Olympic Sponsorship

Panasonic will unveil its sponsorship of London 2012 at a press announcement in the capital Monday.

ATR understands the announcement is a renewal of Panasonic’s TOP sponsorship with the IOC for another eight years through 2016.

The agreement means the company will partner the next four Olympics - Vancouver 2010, London 2012, Sochi 2014 and the 2016 Games.

IOC president Jacques Rogge and London 2012 chair Sebastian Coe will be among the speakers at the press event, which takes place at The Banqueting House in Whitehall.

Also scheduled to speak are Fumio Ohtsubo, president of Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., the manufacturer of Panasonic products, Dave Cobb, executive VP of Vancouver 2010, and Dmitry Chernyshenko, CEO of Sochi 2014.

World Champion Fights to Overturn Ban

Christine Ohuruogu, Britain’s first gold medalist at the World Athletics Championships in Japan, is hoping her lifetime ban from the Olympics will shortly be overturned by the British Olympic Association. The 23-year-old ran a personal best to win the women’s 400m in 49.61 seconds.

The BOA handed down the lifetime penalty after Ohuruogu received a one-year ban from UK Athletics for missing three out-of-competition tests. She only returned to competition on August 6.

Ohuruogu now hopes the BOA will lift the ban at an appeals panel in October, allowing her to participate at the Beijing Olympics where she would be a strong contender for gold in the 400m.

BOA spokeswoman Miriam Wilkens told Around the Rings: “The appeal is ongoing at the moment. The panel will look at all the evidence and should have a decision by the end of October.”

An east Londoner, Ohuruogu was billed as the face of London 2012 before her UKA ban last year. She has threatened to run for a different country if the ban is not lifted.

Briton Nicola Sanders also ran a personal best to claim silver behind Ohuruogu in the 400m.

Britain’s gold and silver medals, along with the bronze won by Kelly Sotherton in the heptathlon, have achieved the three-medal target for Osaka set by UK Athletics.

London Marks Countdown to Paralympics

London 2012 officials and Britain’s leading Paralympians this week marked five years to go to the start of the Paralympic Games.

The ten-week 2012 roadshow ended Wednesday in Stoke Mandeville Stadium, London, home of British wheelchair sport.

LOCOG chair Sebastian Coe and Olympics Minister Tessa Jowell joined Sir Philip Craven, president of the International Paralympic Committee, and Paralympians including Tanni Grey Thompson and Ade Adepitan at a wheelchair basketball match featuring international juniors.

LOCOG chair Sebastian Coe said the Paralympic Games would be “a catalyst for continued change of public attitudes towards disability”.

He said the decision to base the Olympic and Paralympic logos around the same core emblem - a first for an organizing committee - “is part of this process”.

The London 2012 Paralympic Games begin 17 days after the Olympics, running from August 29 through to September 9. There will be 20 sports, with 4,500 athletes and 2,300 officials taking part.

Last year, the IPC approved London’s Paralympic venue plan. Most of the competition venues are set in two zones - the Olympic Park Zone and the River Zone - within 15 minutes of each other to minimise travel times and disruption for Paralympians.

Design Teams Shortlisted for Handball Arena

Seven design teams are competing to win the handball arena contract for the London 2012 Olympics.

The Olympic Delivery Authority has shortlisted the following: Bligh Voller Nield; David Morley Architects; dRMM; Grimshaw; make architects; schmidt hammer lassen; and Sports Concepts.

An appointment is due later this year. The procurement of construction contractors begins in early 2008 and the project is due for completion in 2011.

With reporting in London from Mark Bisson.

Your best source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com