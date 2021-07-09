London Update: Meeting Party Faithful, Venues Progress & Tourism

London 2012's Charm Offensive

London 2012 leaders are making their presence felt during the political party conference season in attempts to shore up support for the Olympic project.

LOCOG chair Sebastian Coe will be joined by David Higgins, chief executive of the Olympic Delivery Authority, in a fringe meeting titled “Any 2012 Questions?” at the Labour Party conference in Bournemouth Monday.

Olympics Minister Tessa Jowell and former Olympic gold medalist Jonathan Edwards may also be on the panel.

Coe will also be present at a similar session taking place at the Conservative Party conference in Blackpool the following week.

Although Coe did not make the Liberal Democrats conference in Brighton this week, London 2012 chief executive Paul Deighton was in attendance.

"It is very important for us to have cross-party support," said a London 2012 spokeswoman. "It's a chance for conference delegates to ask questions and raise any concerns they have about the Olympics."

Olympic Boost for UK Tourism

The British government says the 2012 Olympics could generate an extra $4.2 billion for the U.K.’s tourism industry.

Tourism minister Margaret Hodge unveiled the target in the government's A Tourism Strategy for 2012 and Beyond, drawn up with government agencies VisitBritain and Visit London.

Despite attracting 32.2 million overseas visitors in 2006, the government warns that the increased revenues will only come if there is good planning for the Olympics and investment in infrastructure.

Currently just 53 percent of UK accommodation is signed up to the national star-grading scheme and only 34 per cent of the capital's accommodation has any kind of quality mark.

Among other goals, the strategy aims to help the tourism industry drive up quality in accommodation and engage all U.K. businesses in a new campaign targeted at domestic and overseas visitors starting at the Beijing handover in 2008.

Construction Shortlist for Olympic Sailing

The Olympic Delivery Authority has shortlisted five companies to build the sailing facilities at Weymouth and Portland. Competition for the contract is between Birse, Carillion, Dean & Dyball, Edmund Nuttall, and Raymond Brown.

The 2012 Olympic sailing events will be hosted by the Weymouth and PortlandThe sailing venue for London 2012 at Weymouth. National Sailing Academy.

The contract is expected to be awarded later this year. With construction work due to start on site early next year and finish by the end of 2008, Weymouth and Portland will be one of the first venues ready for the 2012 Games. It will hold the first test event for London in 2010.

Olympic Planning Role

The London Development Agency is advertising for a new head of park and venues legacy for the Olympics.

The successful applicant will lead the planning process and contribute to the planning framework for Olympic venues and ensure the LDA maximizes the sporting legacy benefits of the Games throughout London.

With reporting from the U.K. by Mark Bisson.