London Update: Major Subway Contractor in Financial Disaster

London mayor Ken Livingstone pledged to tube passengers that the demise of Metronet would not affect service quality or safety. (ATR)Transport Plan Unaffected by Metronet Demise

The Olympic Delivery Authority tells Around the Rings the collapse of Metronet, the company contracted to maintain and upgrade two-thirds of the London Underground network, will not impact transport plans for the 2012 Olympics.

"We have every confidence that our transport partners will help us deliver the best-connected Games ever," an ODA spokesman tells ATR.

Metronet, a public-private partnership, filed for administration this week, saying it had run out of money to revamp nine of the 12 lines on London's underground. Under the administration, London mayor Ken Livingston appointed insolvency experts from Ernst & Young to manage Metronet daily operations until another firm can take over the company's contracts.

Its demise is set to delay upgrades to some stations, but assurances have been given that the Jubilee and Central lines, the two key links to Olympic sites, will be ready for the Games.

Transport for London, parent company of the London Underground, is now responsible for continuing the upgrades.

Warning over Olympic Costs

The British government's spending watchdog has warned that "significant uncertainties" over the London 2012 Olympics could see costs escalate.

The NAO calls Olympics minister Tessa Jowell's budget sufficient for the Games, but not contingencies or changes. (Getty Images)

The National Audit Office this week said the $18 billion budget unveiled by Olympics Minister Tessa Jowell in March was "sufficient to cover the estimated costs of the Games" as plans stood.

But the NAO warned it was true only if "the assumptions on which the budget is based hold good". It said there were uncertainties over the costs for venue design, construction price inflation and private-sector funding of the Olympic Park.

Olympics Minister Tessa Jowell welcomed the NAO's "tough and independent scrutiny".

"There is still a lot to do and we do not underestimate the scale of the task," she said.

Report Reveals Lemley Pay-off

The American businessman Jack Lemley, who quit as chair of the Olympic Delivery Authority last October after just seven months, received a pay-off totalling $776,000.

The ODA's first annual report discloses the figure and reveals that Lemley was on $1.2 million a year for his part-time role. He resigned in acrimonious circumstances, citing political infighting and spiraling costs as reasons for his departure.

Jack Lemley chaired London 2012 for just seven months. (Getty Images)

The report reveals that Lemley also received $116,000 in traveling expenses. John Armitt was appointed as Lemley's replacement in May. The outgoing chief executive of Network Rail takes up the position on September 1.

The ODA's chief executive David Higgins earned $720,000 basic salary plus $430,000 in performance-related pay last year, according to the report.

Commenting on the ODA's first annual report, acting chair Sir Roy McNulty said the ODA was on track to deliver the Games on time and on budget.

On July 27, London 2012 organizers mark the five-year countdown to the start of the Olympics. For its part, the ODA will begin demolition work on the Olympic Stadium site.

