Friday July 9, 2021
London Update: Inside the Papers for August 19

Coe expects strong English athletics performance in 2012...Grassroots sports organizations lose funds due to Olympics...All this and more inside, for subscribers only.

Por
Newsroom Infobae
9 de Julio de 2021

Olympics leader looks beyond Japan for British success

The Independent on Sunday says London 2012 chair Sebastian Coe is hoping for a few British medal successes at the World Athletics Championships in Osaka, but the prospects of a decent medal haul at the Games in five years time are much brighter. “We are witnessing a new focus in track-and-field administration,” Coe tells the paper. “Over the long haul this will have some influence, particularly with coaching and performance. A lot can happen in the next five years.”

http://news.independent.co.uk/people/profiles/article2876518.ece

Community sport loses out to Olympic project

The Sunday Times says grassroots sport faces cuts because of the big overspend on the 2012 Olympics. “Sport England, which promotes sport in each of the country’s nine regions, is to contribute £56m [$112m] towards meeting the overspend. It has already called raids on the lottery a ‘cut too far’ and said this ‘seriously endangers’ the creation of a sporting legacy from the 2012 Games,” the newspaper reports.

http://www.timesonline.co.uk/tol/sport/london_2012/article2284338.ece

Coe seeks influential IAAF role

The Observer reports on LOCOG chair Sebastian Coe’s campaign to be elected as a vice-president of the International Association of Athletics Federations and examines his future ambitions in world sport politics. “The election has taken on extra significance because Lamine Diack has indicated he will step down as president of the IAAF at the end of his next four-year term and whoever replaces the Senegalese is certain to come from among those chosen as vice-presidents on this occasion,” the paper says.

http://sport.guardian.co.uk/athletics/story/0,,2151756,00.html

2012 beach volleyball challenge for heptathlete?

The Sunday Mirror says heptathlete Kelly Sotherton, an Olympic bronze medalist in Athens, could compete in beach volleyball for Britain at the London Olympics. “It would be great to go to the Olympics to try to win a medal in another sport in your home country,” she tells the newspaper. “Beach volleyball would be great, competing on Horse Guard's Parade. I can jump and it is quite a skilful game.”

http://www.sundaymirror.co.uk/sport/athletics/2007/08/19/kelly-s-volley-good-idea-98487-19659064/

