London Update: Government Defends Olympic Division of Labor

Sir Roy McNullty, Sir Sebastian Coe and the new Olympic Delivery Authority (ODA) Chairman John Armitt, look at earthworks and demolition currently taking place at the site of the Aqautics centre at the Olympic Park on May 17 2007. The ODA will announce tomorrow a shortlist of world-class contractors bidding to build the Aquatics Centre.

Gordon Brown faced charges of downgrading the importance of the Olympics when he replaced Tessa Jowell with James Purnell at the head of DCMS. (Getty Images)LOCOG Mixed Feelings on Government Reshuffle

Five weeks after Gordon Brown moved to #10 Downing Street, the Olympic Delivery Authority and LOCOG still face an awkward chain of command for the 2012 Games.

Tessa Jowell remains the Olympics minister and works directly for Brown, but Games-related staff in the Department of Culture, Media and Sport work for culture secretary James Purnell.

The London organizing committee privately calls the setup unnecessarily complex but at the same time is relieved by the continuity of Jowell's leadership, London media report.

However, the DCMS sees virtue in the arrangement.

"We disagree it is complicated. Tessa is able to focus on the Olympics while working across government departments," says a department spokesperson.

2012 Keen on Web 2.0 Projects

London will use web strategies such as social networking, blogging and user-generated content to promote the 2012 Olympics, says the committee's head of New Media.

"We have set out to do things differently and embrace new media. People under 20 use social networking instead of email. It's important we make the most of that opportunity. Our new media channels will be the number-one way for people to share, access and participate in the Games," says Alex Balfour.

Construction London 2012 will use its website for more than posting event results, says Alex Balfour. (Getty Images)on London's IT network and new media platforms will not start until after the Beijing Games, but Balfour already has some suggestions.

Spectators should have a place to upload pictures and their own stories on the web, for example.

The London 2012 website already has a blog with contributions from a range of staff and executives, along with comments from the public.

ODA Work on Restructuring Plans

The OlympicThe Olympic Park site was long a place for public sports as part of Eton Manor club. (Getty Images)Delivery Authority will announce some changes to its management structure, but not for two more months, London media report.

As 2012 work moves into construction and delivery, the ODA will need fewer resources for planning and is fine-tuning responsibilities accordingly.

ODA Seeks Contractor for Eton Manor Site

London is calling for bids for design work on a key sport hub in the London Olympic Park.

A design team is sought for a cluster of buildings in the north of the Park. The venues will host Olympic gymnastics and aquatic training, Paralympic tennis and archery. It will become a multi-use area after the Games.

The venues will be constructed on the site of Eton Manor, a now-defunct sport and social club founded in 1913 by graduates of the prestigious Eton School. For decades, the center provided community resources from sport to soap and hot showers for the 'roughest' class of working people of the East End. The Guardian newspaper memorialized the Manor in a 4,000-word essay last weekend.

"It remains to be seen whether the Olympics can give local people as much sporting activity (as opposed to spectating) as Eton Manor did. And whether 2012 can do more than shunt another generation of East Enders out to the suburbs: whether, finally, it can change the place."