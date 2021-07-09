London Update: Games Promotion throughout the Kingdom, Construction Progress

Tessa Jowell says taking public questions is part of her responsibilities. (ATR)British Public to Question 2012 Organizers

Olympics Minister Tessa Jowell and London 2012 chairman Sebastian Coe will be questioned by the British public about Games plans later this month.

The first in a series of 'London 2012: Ask the Team' meetings will be staged in Birmingham on June 25.

Jowell and Coe will be joined by Sir Roy McNulty, acting chairman of the Olympic Delivery Authority, the organisation responsible for Olympic building work and legacy. 2000 Olympic heptathlon gold medallist Denise Lewis also joins the panel.

Jowell said: “These meetings are central to our commitment to provide answers to the public's questions, however tough they may be, about what we are doing to make 2012 a terrific Games, a credit to our country and value for money.

“They have a right to challenge us - and this scrutiny will help keep us on our toes and ensure we deliver on our promises.”

Coe said the events were “vital in connecting with people outside London and demonstrating how the Games can bring real benefits throughout the UK”.

Similar meetings will be held every few months around the UK in the build-up to 2012

Vision Of Temporary Venues For 2012

The Olympic Delivery Authority this week set out its vision for temporary facilities to industry suppliers and contractors.

The body overseeing Games construction work held an industry day as part of the procurement process for the temporary basketball, fencing and hockey venues.

Around 200 suppliers and contractors of medium- to long-span fully enclosed lightweight structures attended the event.

“Temporary venues are incredibly important for the 2012 Olympics,” an ODA spokeswoman told ATR.

“What we are looking for in the procurement process is someone who can show an innovative approach, mixing design, flair and practicality with cost-effectiveness.”

The venues are planned to be operational as early as 18 months before the 2012 Games. They will have the capability to be re-used by the market, remodeled for an alternative use, or relocated for re-use in whole or in parts at other locations.

London 2012 Roadshow Gets Underway

Organizers of the London Olympics have kicked off their annual roadshow in Greenwich, the first of 27 stops in a 10-week tour of all the nations and regions of Britain.

2012 chairman Sebastian Coe poses with the roadshow bus at its launch earlier in the week. (London 2012)

London 2012 chair Sebastian Coe and Olympic gold medallist Daley Thompson launched the roadshow on June 15 at a four-day sports festival at the Royal Artillery Barracks in Greenwich, the Olympic shooting venue.

“London 2012 will be a nationwide Games and the Roadshow is only the first part of our pledge to involve everyone the length and breadth of the UK towards, and including, 2012,” Coe said at the launch.

In keeping with the 'Join In' theme designed to increase sports participation among the younger generation, there are taster sessions in sporting activities including rugby skills, weightlifting, taekwondo and fencing.

The specially branded bus bears the controversial new 2012 logo launched last week.

First Olympic Construction Project Completed

The Olympic Delivery Authority has hailed the completion of its first major construction project, the creation of two 6km tunnels under the Olympic Park which will carry the power needed for the Games and legacy.

Around 350 workers and four 40-ton tunnel boring machines worked around the clock to complete the job in 424 days by June 14.

The work paves the way for 52 pylons to be removed, unlocking the site for the start of construction of the main venues and infrastructure next year.

More than 200,000 cubic meters of soil was produced during the tunneling process, enough to fill the new Wembley Stadium. Most of it will be reused in the construction of the Olympic Park.

With reporting from London by Mark Bisson

