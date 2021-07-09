London Update: French Construction Bidder Departs

With its 14,000 sq m wave-shaped roof, mimicking the flow of water, the Aquatics Centre will be the gateway venue to the Olympic Park. (LOCOG)Contractor Withdraws from Aquatic Shortlist

French construction firm Eiffel has withdrawn from the shortlist to build the Aquatic Centre for the London Olympics in a dispute over how it will be paid.

The builder was not invited to complete its tender to construct architect Zaha Hadid’s aquatic complex following the row over the Olympic Delivery Authority’s procurement strategy.

The row erupted because Eiffel wanted to do the job under a Guaranteed Maximum Price contract but the ODA insisted on tenders on the basis of a target cost contract. Eiffel was said to be unhappy about possible interference from the ODA and its delivery partner, CLM, British media report.

It means Balfour Beatty and Hochtief will compete for the contract to build one of London 2012’s ‘Big Four’ venues.

An ODA spokesman said Eiffel’s withdrawal would not affect the tender process.

“We have carried out a high quality competitive dialogue process and are confident of appointing a world-class construction company to build the London 2012 Aquatics Centre,” he told Around the Rings.

“The ODA has always said we will utilise modern, sensible contracts that best support our job of delivering London 2012 venues on time and on budget.”

Douglas Named CLM Chair

Ray O’Rourke has resigned as chairman of Olympic Delivery Authority partner CLM, the consortium managing the delivery of venues and infrastructure for the 2012 Games.

His replacement is Tony Douglas, who joined UK-based construction firm Laing O’Rourke as COO in the summer.

O'Rourke, the chairman and CEO of Laing O’Rourke, steps down to concentrate his efforts on growing the international side of his construction firm.

LDA’s Olympic Chief Resigns

Ted Kyzer has quit as the London Development Agency’s group director of Olympic and pan-London infrastructure.

The American was appointed by London mayor Ken Livingstone to oversee the capital’s regeneration under the 2012 Olympics project but leaves the LDA on December 14 after just over a year in the post.

The official line is that he is quitting so he and his wife can return to the U.S to be nearer their daughters. But other reports indicate he became disillusioned with bureaucracy and infighting within the LDA.

An LDA spokesman told ATR that Kyzer had played “an important leadership role in the LDA over the past year”, having successfully led work on major regeneration projects such as Wembley Stadium, the Olympic Park and Crystal Palace. An interim director will be named as Kyzer’s short-term replacement.

Ticketing Chief for 2012

London 2012 has appointed Ticketmaster UK’s group sales director Paul Williamson as head of ticketing for the Olympics.

Williamson has spent more than 17 years in the ticketing industry, working on numerous major sports events. He boasts experience in ticketing for past Olympics and World Cups in football, cricket and rugby.

Williamson has also advised the IOC, the International Rugby Board and UEFA on ticketing issues. He takes up the London 2012 position at the end of October.

Question Demolition on the Olympic park site has already meant moving out for many residents. (Getty Images) Time for Olympic Leaders

London 2012 organizers will be the subject of questioning on Olympics issues at a public meeting on October 11.

On the panel at the Stratford Circus Arts Centre will be Olympics Minister Tessa Jowell, LOCOG chair Sebastian Coe, London mayor Ken Livingstone and new Olympic Delivery Authority chairman John Armitt.

It is the second in a series of public meetings being staged around the UK in the run-up to the Games. The first was held in Birmingham in June.

Jowell said: “The people of this part of east London will be directly impacted by the Olympic Games and its legacy. As such, it is only right and fitting that they should have their say and get their questions answered.”

WADA Revokes Drugs Testing Accreditation

The World Anti-Doping Agency has revoked the accreditation of a UK drugs testing laboratory, leaving Britain with one accredited WADA lab for the analysis of urine and blood samples in the build-up to London 2012.

WADA dropped HFL in Cambridgeshire after UK Sport, the national anti-doping organisation, was unable to guarantee it 1,500 tests per calendar year – the minimum required for an accredited laboratory.

John Scott, director of drug-free sport at UK Sport, said a more intelligence-based system of testing was now in place, which “allows us to better plan tests – focusing more on no-advance notice out-of-competition testing - which in turn gives us a better chance of catching the cheats”.

All sample analysis will now take place at the Drug Control Centre at King’s College London.

Reported byMark Bisson from the U.K.

mark@aroundtherings.com