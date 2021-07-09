London Update: Cultural Planning, Tour de France Visitng, Venue Opening

Performance art promoting the 2012 Games. (Getty)London 2012 Vision for Cultural Olympiad

London 2012 has unveiled plans for the largest-ever Cultural Olympiad, following discussions with more than 4,000 cultural practitioners.

A UK-wide cultural festival and 10 major projects make up the four-year event leading up to the Games.

Bill Morris, director of culture, ceremonies and education for London 2012, hailed the Cultural Olympiad as “inclusive and far-reaching”.

The cultural festival kicks off after the Beijing Olympics and encompasses thousands of national, local and regional events as part of Games celebrations.

Exceptional not-for-profit sporting and community projects will be allowed to use a specially developed non-commercial logo, which is based on the jagged 2012 symbol launched three weeks ago.

Among the major projects are an International Exhibitions Programme, Live Sites, World Cultural Festival and World Festival of Youth Culture.

Announcing the Cultural Olympiad, Morris also unveiled an investment of $18 million from the first funding partner Youth Music.

The Tour de France will make a detour to London. (Getty)

Olympic Presence at Tour De France

Organizers of the London Olympics plan to make their presence felt at the Tour de France Grand Départ when it comes to London for the first time in its 104-year history next month.

The 2012 Roadshow visits London’s Trafalgar Square to coincide with the opening ceremony of the Tour de France on July 6. Sebastian Coe, chairman of LOCOG, will be joined by senior 2012 Olympic executives at the event.

It will be the biggest sport event hosted by London ahead of the 2012 Games.

Another major test of the capital’s sporting infrastructure comes with the World Gymnastics Championships in 2009.

Dome Opens under New Name

Construction now done, the O2 will open with Bon Jovi. (Getty)

The O2, venue for gymnastics and the finals of basketball at London 2012, opens its doors Sunday with U.S rock band Bon Jovi in concert.

The 23,000-seat sports and entertainment venue was formerly known as the Millennium Dome, built at great expense for the 2000 celebrations and then left empty while the British government dithered over its future.

The O2 is the second biggest “new-build” 2012 project following the opening of Wembley Stadium in March. It is owned and operated by Anschutz Entertainment Group, one of the world’s leading providers of sports and entertainment events.

Philip Beard, CEO of The O2, was formerly marketing and sponsorship director of LOCOG.

AEG has spent around $700 million revamping the building in Greenwich, London, and plans to use its STAPLES Center operation in Los Angeles as the blueprint for the arena’s management.

2012 Olympic Watchdog Seeks Specialists

The commission set up to scrutinise the sustainability of London 2012 is seeking experts in seven key areas to join its team.

Recruitment is underway to find leading authorities on assurance, climate change, waste, biodiversity, economic development, sports and major events.

Set up in January to independently monitor London's pledge to host the most sustainable and greenest Games to date, the group offers feedback to the Olympic Board.

It aims to identify good practice and areas for improvement, from staging to delivery and legacy.

Appointments will be made for an initial two-year period. Application details can be viewed on the Greater London Authority website (www.london.gov.uk) or by calling +44 20 7983 4143 quoting ref. CSLCOMM.

Strategy for 2012 Design Excellence

The Olympic Delivery Authority has published its design strategy to ensure best practice design is at the heart of plans for the 2012 Games venues and infrastructure.

It explains how design will be incorporated into every aspect of planning and delivery, ranging from permanent constructions to smaller scale landscaping projects and temporary venues.

The strategy highlights the flexible, tailor-made procurement and selection methods, the rigorous systems for evaluating 'good' design, forthcoming design opportunities on the Olympic Park, the strong design team represented at every level of the ODA, and the external review panel which will assess designs and monitor quality.

Construction Tender for Sailing Venues

The search for companies to construct world-class sailing facilities for London 2012 was launched this week.

The Olympic sailing events will be hosted by the Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy (WPNSA) and Osprey Quay.

A contract notice is posted on the Olympic Delivery Authority’s e-tendering website (www.etenders.london2012.com). The contract will be awarded around the end of 2007. Construction work is due to be completed by the end of 2008.

Head of Strategy for 2012 Team

London 2012 organizers are expected to unveil their new head of strategy and program management next week.

The role in the Games operations department is the last major position to be filled at LOCOG. The new director will report to London 2012 chief executive Paul Deighton.

