London Update: Consultancy Costs Fuel Budget Fears

London 2012 Admits to $120 million Consultancy Bill

Olympics Minister Tessa Jowell has been accused of misleading MPs following fresh revelations about the millions of public money being spent on consultants.

The Olympic Delivery Authority has spent more than $120 million on consultants, Jowell revealed Wednesday.

But it was her July admission that the Department for Culture, Media and Sport had signed only two contracts last year and none in 2007 that was seized upon by the Conservative Party.

She admitted her mistake this week in a revised Parliamentary written answer to an inquiry made by the Conservatives Olympics spokesman Hugh Robertson.

Jowell said that six firms were contracted on Olympic-related business in 2006/07 at a cost of $1.4 million to taxpayers and two more agreed this year were worth just over $400,000.

“This Parliamentary written answer tells us three very disturbing things,” said Robertson.

“Firstly, Tessa Jowell has obviously misled the House,” he said.

“Secondly, she does not know what is happening in her own department or within the Olympic budget, which is a worrying admission from the minister in charge.

“Thirdly, the revelation that the ODA has spent over $120 millionon consultants already will raise very considerable questions about the direction of the Olympic budget.”

Jowell said that a significant percentage of the $120 million was spent on five contracts in 2006/07 (Atkins, EDAW, Ernst and Young, Ove Arup & Partners and Rockpools) and three in 2007/08 (Atkins, EDAW Limited, and Ove Arup and Partners).

The new revelations on Olympic costs have reignited fears that the Games budget is spiraling out of control. It was only in March that Jowell revealed the Olympic budget had rocketed from $4.6 billion to around $18 billion.

And last week John Armitt, chairman of the ODA, admitted that the cost of building the Olympic Stadium had risen to $1 billion - a 77% increase on the original bid figure.

Robertson said: “We need much greater clarity and honesty over exactly what is going on in order to restore confidence in London’s Olympics.”

The DCMS defended the consultancy costs, saying that to deliver one of the biggest and most complex projects in Europe, “we have sought the best advice to ensure that London 2012 is not only a fantastic Games, but also on time and on budget”.

An ODA spokesman told Around the Rings that the consultants “were crucial to the set-up phase of the ODA”.

“If you look at the progress we have made and the milestones we have hit, it shows how important they were,” he said.

The ODA official pointed to the IOC’s praise for London’s preparations during a summer inspection visit as proof that the money was well spent.

Cyclists Step Up Campaign

A group of London cyclists is keeping up the pressure on the Olympic Delivery Authority to meet its demands for an improved legacy plan for the 2012 velopark.

“London’s 2012 Olympics has been nothing but a total loss for road-race, time-trial and mountain-bike cross-country that we used to do so successfully at Eastway,” Michael Humphreys, chairman of Eastway Users’ Group, told a London newspaper this week.

Humphreys reiterated concerns over the reduced size of the park in legacy mode. He also bemoaned the fact that cyclists still have no interim facility to use while a replacement for the group’s former home is built.

The ODA told ATR that a detailed planning application for the legacy velopark would be submitted next year “and our engagement with the cycling community will continue to help us shape and develop these plans”.

It said the velopark would combine facilities across all cycling disciplines into one central cycling ‘hub’. “We are focusing on the quality of facilities in legacy rather than just how much land is used,” an ODA spokesman said.

The legacy venue will include a 6,000-seat velodrome, a BMX circuit, a road cycle circuit and an area for off-road cycling. Plans for additional cycling facilities are also being explored.

The consortium designing the velopark comprises Hopkins Architects, Expedition Engineering, BDSP and Grant Associates.

Footbridge Designer Selected

Heneghan Peng Architects with Adams Kara Taylor Engineers have won the competition to design one of the main footbridges in the Olympic Park.

They will design the footbridge located on the central pedestrian concourse, which spans 26m over the River Lea at a focal point between the Olympic Stadium, aquatics center and basketball arena.

During the Games, it will have a total width of 55 meters to accommodate increased spectator numbers. After the Olympics, temporary sections will be removed leaving two narrower bridges.

More than 30 bridges, temporary and permanent, are to be built in and around the Olympic Park.

Radioactive Contamination at Olympic Park

Low levels of radioactive contamination have been found at the Olympic Park, reports the Olympic Delivery Authority. But it said there was no risk to workers cleaning up the site or the public.

A 10cm dial painted with radium-based luminous paint was found at the east London site. Low radioactivity readings were also recorded in other isolated areas.

The ODA said that analysis of the site indicated that the contamination “was not related in any way to previous speculation of thorium possibly buried in an area nearby”.

The area is a 100-year-old waste dump and several factories and workshops nearby were known to be using radium paint between the 1930s and 1960s. Monitoring has been carried out since earthworks began as a result of research into possible contamination.

The ODA aims to clear and clean most of the 2.5 square km site by Beijing 2008.

Conference for Olympic Official

Debbie Jevans, London 2012’s director of sport, is speaking at the Raising the Game: the Future for Women’s Sport conference at Arsenal FC’s Emirates Stadium on Nov. 15.

Jevans will update the conference on Games plans and explain how London 2012 can be a catalyst for boosting sport participation.

