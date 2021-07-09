London Update: Construction, Concerns, Contracts

The Olympic Stadium will rise on the south edge of the Olympic Park. (LOCOG)Roof Issues for Olympic Stadium

The Olympic Delivery Authority insists it is “on track” with plans for the Olympic Stadium, despite confirming that the roof concept has yet to be approved.

With the design due shortly, the ODA admits no decision has been made over whether to provide a roof with full cover for all spectators.

“The stadium will have a roof but the exact type of covering is still being considered,” an ODA spokeswoman tells Around the Rings.

“We are on track and will not apologise for taking time to plan this project well to help ensure we avoid problems later down the line,” she adds.

The complexities of delivering an 80,000-seat stadium, which can be downsized to 25,000 to fulfil athletics legacy ambitions, are clearly challenging the design consortium Team McAlpine.

HOK Sport, the architects behind Wembley and Arsenal FC’s stadium, are busy working on the design with structural engineer Buro Happold and contractor Sir Robert McAlpine.

Producing an iconic Olympic showpiece venue with a cost-effective post-Games conversion plan to track and field is the test.

“The Olympic Stadium is a unique and highly complex design and engineering challenge - a stadium with such a large temporary element and a mix of temporary and permanent seating has never been done before,” says the ODA official.

Still to be completed is a study by management consultants PMP, who will recommend various legacy proposals to the Olympic Board. However, the ODA says the report will not be conclusive.

A mixed-use legacy facility with football or rugby as an anchor tenant remains a strong possibility.

UK Athletics, the sport's national governing body, has already raised concerns over any compromise to the athletics legacy pledge in the original London 2012 bid.

Demolition work on the stadium site is almost a quarter complete with seven buildings demolished. Construction work is scheduled to start next summer.

Poll Reveals Opposition to 2012 Games

Almost two-thirds of the British public object to the cost of the 2012 Olympics, according to a poll released this week.

The YouGov survey for the TaxPayers' Alliance, a campaign group for lower taxes, found that 64% of people believe the Games are not a good investment.

According to the survey, there is huge scepticism about the Government’s ability to deliver the Games within its $18 billion budget - 89% think the final Olympic bill will exceed the budget.

A quarter of respondents expect the budget to soar to $40 billion.

YouGov canvassed the opinions of 2,162adults in an online survey carried out between August 28 and 30.

Velodrome Construction Contract

Six construction companies are shortlisted to build the velodrome for the London Olympics.

In competition for the contract are: Alfred McAlpine Major Projects; Carillion Construction; FCC Construccion, ISG InteriorExterior; Shepherd Construct Ltd; and Wates.

The contract will be awarded in early 2008, with the construction company joining the team of velodrome designers led by Hopkins Architects to develop detailed designs. Construction starts on site in early 2009.

One of the ‘Big 4’ permanent venues in the Olympic Park, the 6,000-seat facility will host indoor track cycling events.

A separate contract notice will follow at a later date to build a temporary BMX circuit in the Olympic Park for BMX events at the Games. Metronet's maintenance contracts may be awarded to new bidders soon. (ATR)

Tube Concerns for London 2012

London transport chiefs have dismissed fresh concerns over the impact of Metronet’s collapse on the 2012 Games.

The Rail, Martime and Transport Union says the break-up of the tube maintenance firm will hamper plans to upgrade the London Underground network for the Olympics.

RMT leader Bob Crow raised the concerns at the TUC Congress in Brighton this week.

But Transport for London, which runs the capital’s public transport system, maintains there will be no affect on preparations for the Games.

TfL is expected to submit a formal application to run Metronet’s maintenance service before the end of the month. Construction workers will improve archery facilities in the Olympic Park for the Paralympics. (Getty Images)

ODA Partners with Construction Unions

The Olympic Delivery Authority has agreed to work in partnership with trade unions representing construction workers to promote high employment standards in building projects for London 2012.

The ODA’s Memorandum of Agreement with the construction unions Unite, GMB and UCATT aims to ensure good employee relations and to avoid disputes and delays.

At the peak of construction, up to 9,000 workers will be employed by ODA contractors on Olympic venue and infrastructure projects.

The agreement includes: a partnership approach to successfully delivering the venues and infrastructure on time and on budget; and the establishment of a dedicated review group to meet regularly.

Reported from London by Mark Bisson

