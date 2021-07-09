London Update: Canoe Issues, Olympic Stadium Legacy

Any new venue plans would need to gain the approval of the International Canoe Federation and the IOC. (Getty Images)Canoe Venue Switch for Olympics?

The Olympic Delivery Authority is set to relocate the canoe slalom venue for London 2012 after initial surveys found the planned Spitalbrook site in Broxbourne, north London, to be highly contaminated.

An alternative site six miles away has been identified as a possible replacement venue and the ODA insists “the current outline venue designs could largely be transferred and accommodated to the new site”. This site is also owned by Lee Valley Regional Park Authority.

An ODA spokesman said he did not expect problems in approvals by the International Canoe Federation or the IOC. “We don’t envisage any delays at all with the project,” he said.

According to the ODA, the original venue plans for Spitalbrook were based on investigations which suggested the site had a low risk of contamination.

But further work uncovered contamination across the area, including petroleum, diesel and tar products from previous light industrial use on the site. The Environment Agency says there is a risk of contaminants leaching across the site.

The ODA official denied that the Spitalbrook site had yet been abandoned, saying further investigations would be carried out to see if the site was worth pursuing.

However, David Higgins, the ODA’s chief executive, admitted this week that the cost of cleaning up the land for the venue could be prohibitive given budget and time restrictions.

Higgins said venue designs continue to be developed so that a planning application can be submitted once the site discussions are completed. An application is due go in next spring, with construction scheduled to start in early summer 2009. The venue is earmarked to stage test events in 2011.

Coe Reiterates Legacy Promise

LOCOG chair Sebastian Coe has underlined London 2012’s commitment to transforming the Olympic Stadium into a community venue with athletics at its core.

“You cannot just leave an 80,000-seater stadium in a lunar landscape without any thought of how the legacy will pan out over the years to come,” he told more than 200 Londoners at a public meeting in east London on Oct. 11.

“We will be constructing a permanent 25,000-seater stadium with temporary seating for 50,000. It is a very well-thought-out legacy,” Coe was quoted as saying in a PA report.

He said the area's rugby and amateur football clubs could play a part in the legacy plan.

Coe was joined on the panel by Olympics Minister Tessa Jowell, London Mayor Ken Livingstone and John Armitt, chair of the Olympic Delivery Authority.

His comments came just a day after the ODA admitted that the cost of building the Olympic Stadium had increased by $432 million (77%) from the original bid figure. Armitt confirmed this week that it would cost $1 billion, “a 2012 outturn cost” to include inflation, VAT, legacy conversion and earthworks.

Olympic Officials Court Supermarket Giant

London 2012 organizers are reported to be in discussions with supermarket giant Tesco about becoming an Olympic sponsor.

The UK’s largest supermarket chain could fill the vacant clothing and homeware category, although ATR understands that a grocery slot will shortly be added to the eight top tier categories which may better accommodate Tesco.

There has been significant interest in Olymp Tesco employs more than 250,000 people in the UK. (Tesco)ic sponsorship opportunities from companies operating in the grocery sector.

London organizers have said all along that up to 10 top tier categories were possible to generate revenues towards the $4 billion cost of staging the Games.

Officials have already signed deals with Lloyds TSB, EDF Energy and Adidas. British Airways and BT are also tipped to join them.

The sponsorship slots still open are for oil and gas, automotive, telecommunications, airline, and clothing and homeware. Four new tier one sponsors are to be announced before Beijing 2008.

Funding Boost for 2012 Preparations

The British government will make $7.2 billion of funding available for the Olympic project over the next three years.

It’s the first tranche of the $18 billion budget for the Olympics finalized by ministers in March and allows Games officials to push ahead with the development of venues and infrastructure for London 2012.

The settlement unveiled this week will be supplemented by funding from the National Lottery and the Mayor of London.

Olympics Minister Tessa Jowell said: “It provides certainty and allows the Olympic Delivery Authority to continue to progress the work on time and on budget.”

New Anti-doping Strategy

UK Sport, the high performance sports agency, has launched a long-term strategy for the prevention of doping in sport.

Over 30 initiatives to be pursued from 2007-2011 are listed. At its core are the provision of information and education to athletes to safeguard them against doping.

UK Sport has also announced plans for anti-doping education for coaches of high performance sport and said it will work more closely with the science and research communities to improve programs of detection and prevention.

To read the full 32-page strategy, visit www.uksport.gov.uk .

Powering the Olympic Park

The ODA has named Elyo as the preferred bidder for the Olympic Park and Stratford City energy centers and networks. Talks with Elyo, a subsidiary of SUEZ Group, will continue with terms of agreement expected to be signed shortly.

The two energy centers will provide power, heating and cooling systems across the Olympic Park and Stratford City for the Games and beyond.

Influential London Figure

Olympic Delivery Authority chief David Higgins is one of the five most powerful Londoners, according to a new report.

The London Evening Standard newspaper this week listed Higgins as one of the most influential figures in the capital. He is charged with delivering the venues and infrastructure for London 2012. LOCOG chair Sebastian Coe and his chief executive Paul Deighton made the top 15.

