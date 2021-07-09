London Update: Buzz around New Brand

London has replacedits regular homepagewith a countdown to the branding release.Building Excitement for Brand Launch

London 2012 organizers are hyping the launch of a new logo and branding on June 4 with a teaser campaign to capture the attention of Britain’s younger generation.

Olympic officials are running the countdown campaign on their website to give people the chance to preview the new brand in locations across the internet - on blogs, moblogs and social networks.

“The campaign is designed to entice, tease, excite and get people involved,” said a London 2012 spokeswoman.

Based around the buzzwords ‘passion’, ‘inspiration’, ‘change’ and ‘stimulation’, the promotion invites people to answer clues to access short voxpop videos.

These videos will form part of the much-anticipated unveiling of the 2012 brand at the Roundhouse, north London‘s flagship cultural and performing arts centre, which London officials say is “synonymous with the type of Games we are trying to achieve”.

The brand launch Monday will be a package of presentations, film and music with a focus on inspiring young people into sport.

No Comment on New Sponsorship

A spokesperson for London 2012 tells Around the Rings that there is no comment on a British media report that EDF Energy is about the become the second tier-one sponsor of the Games.

Marketing magazine reports that the announcement for EDF will take place in July. The London 2012 official says nothing is scheduled.

The report says EDF Energy, a sponsor of the London 2012 bid, became the only contender when British Gas dropped out of the bidding last month.

IOC Inspection Visit The IOC Commission during its 2006 visit to London. (ATR)

The IOC 2012 Olympic inspection team arrives in London for its annual visit June 12-14 with Games organizers promising to show the significant progress achieved since last summer’s tour.

Led by Denis Oswald, the IOC Co-ordination Commission for London will review all functional areas including sport, venues, media operations and security. Members will receive updates from LOCOG, the Olympic Delivery Authority and other 2012 stakeholders.

“We will talk the co-ordination commission through the huge amount of progress we have made since their visit last year and take members to the Olympic Park to show the work that has taken place,” a London 2012 spokeswoman told ATR.

London 2012 Brand Hits the Road

London 2012 will kick off a ten-week summer roadshow on June 15, showcasing the new brand identity at 27 stops across the UK.

Starting in Greenwich, London, the annual roadshow visits Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and each of the nine regions within England. It ends in Stoke Mandeville on August 29, marking five years to go to the Games.

The 'Join In' theme aims to encourage sports participation, particularly among young people, reflecting a key element of the new brand image. Last year’s 2012 roadshow visited 65 locations, traveling 3,355 miles over a three-week period.

Athletics Chief Targets Improvements

Niels de Vos, the new chief executive of UK Athletics, is targeting 14 British athletes reaching finals at the IAAF world championships in Japan this August as he attempts to rebuild athletics towards 2012.

In setting out UKA’s hopes for the 2007 summer season, De Vos said he also expects the generation for whom 2012 will be their first major global challenge to deliver “breakthrough performances” at the World Youth Championships in Ostrava.

Upgrade for Key 2012 Transport Hub

Plans for London 2012 to be the best connected Olympics ever were progressed when the Olympic Delivery Authority inked an agreement with Network Rail to deliver key parts of the $205 million scheme to upgrade Stratford Regional Station.

New platforms, subways, lifts and entrances will enhance passenger capacity and modernize the station, an important transport hub for thousands of spectators at the Olympics. It is expected to handle an additional 63,000 spectators during Games-time. A rendering used during the London bid showing part of the Olympic Village.

Olympic Village Preparations

The construction of the Olympic Village for London 2012 moved closer this week as building work began on a series of temporary pylons to divert overhead power lines and unlock a key area of the Olympic Park.

Two 6 km tunnels are currently being dug beneath the park enabling the power needed for the Games and the community post-2012 to be carried underground and overhead power lines to eventually be removed.

With reporting from the U.K. by Mark Bisson.

