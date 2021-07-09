AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
London Update: Budget Investigation on TV, Good Causes Lose to Olympics

(ATR) The British Government is already refuting Olympic budget cover-up allegations to be made in an upcoming television show&nbsp;... London government will measure how much lottery money is being diverted to the Games over other causes&nbsp;... And a private study predicts a $6 billion boon for the tourism industry beginning in 2008.&nbsp; More inside London Update&nbsp;...

Newsroom Infobae
9 de Julio de 2021

Promotions for The Olympics Cash Machine promise to reveal "the explosive facts about the Olympics the Government never wanted Parliament or the public to know". (Getty Images)Government under Fire over Olympic Budget

The British government is disputing accusations appearing in a television program that it mishandled the 2012 Olympic budget.

The Channel 4 program screening Sept. 10 will allege that Olympics Minister

Tessa Jowell knew the original $4.8 billionprice for the Games was unrealistic long before she announced the revised $18 billionbudget in March.

"We are vigorously contesting the interpretation put on the budget in the program," a spokeswoman from the Department of Culture, Media and Sport tells Around the Rings.

"The government has been open and transparent about the cost of the Olympics," she says.

Reporters apparently obtained copies of a memo to Jowell in November 2005 when she was secretary of state for culture at the DCMS. It warned that the Olympic budget had been underestimated by "several billion" pounds.

The program also claims that Jowell was told the VAT bill for the Olympic project could hit $2 billion, yet she did not reveal the cost.

The DCMS insists the claims made in the hour-long documentary repeat allegations made months ago in a British newspaper, "which we made clear at the time were untrue and unfounded".

"A review of the budget was undertaken as soon as we won the right to stage the Games, as Tessa Jowell always said would be the case," the DCMS spokeswoman says.

"That review continued until March, when the full funding provision for the Games was announced. When any potential increases were established and validated, Tessa Jowell told Parliament about them."

Olympic Impacts on Lottery-funded Groups

The London Assembly, the body which scrutinizes the Mayor of London's decisions, has launched a study to discover the 2012 Olympics impact on lottery-funded organizations in the capital.

It follows serious concerns from arts, cultural bodies and charities about the diversion of lottery money to plug the shortfall in funding for the Games.

"We intend to find out exactly what London stands to lose - and how the impact can be minimized," said Dee Doocey, chair of the assembly's economic development, culture, sport, and tourism committee.

The original public sector funding package for the Games included $3 billion from lottery funds, but this figure rose to $4.4 billion when the government revised its overall Olympic budget last March.

This increased contribution represents 20 percent of lottery proceeds due to be distributed to good causes from 2005-2012/13. The committee plans to publish its findings early next year.

Olympics Boost for Economy

The London Olympics could boost the UK's tourism industry to the tune of $6 billion, according to a new report commissioned by hotel chain Travelodge.

Most of the tourism growth will happen in the four years before the Games, according to the study. (Getty Images)

The study says Olympic hosts typically outperform global tourism growth by 50% in the four years before and after the Games. This could mean an extra 6.6 million visitors to the UK between 2007 and 2016, generating the additional revenue.

A market worth $28 billion today would rise 37% to $48 billion in 2016 creating 75, 000 more tourism jobs for the economy, the report says.

The study findings are based on data from previous Olympic hosts including Athens, Sydney, Barcelona and Seoul.

Youth Talent Aids Velodrome Design

London 2012 officials are tapping the creative talents of young people to help design the Olympic velodrome.

Initial architectural images show a 6,000-seat velodrome with an upwardly curving roof at each end. (London 2012)

The Olympic Delivery Authority's VeloDream competition calls for schoolchildren to develop their own cycling venues of the future.

Two winning schools will team up with 2012 velopark designers early next year to work on the project.

The consortium designing the facility comprises Hopkins Architects, Expedition Engineering, BDSP and Grant Associates.

Sport Advisory Role for McDougall

Seasoned special advisor Blair McDougall has been named to advise on sport at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport. He will work with culture secretary James Purnell.

Purnell is partly responsible for the government's handling of the 2012 Olympics, but Olympics Minister Tessa Jowell looks after most of the workload.

