London Update: Branding, Building and Boosting

2012 Brand To Connect With Young

London 2012 organizers say they are launching a new logo and branding with a day of special events on June 4 billed as the “biggest moment since Singapore”.

The launch set for east London, site of the Olympic Park, is expected to showcase London’s integrated approach to the 2012 Olympic branding.

New branding is aimed to reflect London’s vision to inspire young people into sport. In the build-up to the Games, organizers plan to use new media technologies to connect with the younger generation.

Speaking at the recent SportAccord conference in Beijing, LOCOG chair Sebastian Coe said the London 2012 brand launch would be “the magnet that draws young people to our content”.

“We have designed a compelling and vibrant brand which will work very effectively across all media, new and traditional,” he said.

Paul Deighton, chief executive of LOCOG, says the brand launch is a major milestone in Olympic preparations.

“It’s probably our biggest moment since Singapore,” he said at a recent sports conference. “Our brand will really define London to the world.”

Wolff Olins has been working on the 2012 logo and rebranding since March 2006. The firm specializes in international brands and is part of the Omnicon group.

Olympic Stadium Design On Track

London’s 2012 Olympic Stadium design is to be unveiled by organizers in late summer, sources tell Around the Rings.

Team McAlpine has been working on the design of the 80,000-seat stadium since last October when it was appointed by the Olympic Delivery Authority.

The group comprises U.S-based architects HOK Sport, the firm behind the new Wembley Stadium, structural engineer Buro Happold and contractor Sir Robert McAlpine.

An ODA spokesman said: “We are making good progress in our discussions with Team McAlpine and are on track to unveil designs later this summer.”

Olympic Park Earthworks Begin

The first earthworks in the Olympic Park are underway with the excavation of the site for the London 2012 international broadcast center and main press center.

Work on the media center site will involve stripping more than 88,500 cubic meters of soil to prepare for the construction of the IBC/MPC in late 2008.

During the Games the broadcast and press centre will provide 24-hour facilities to 20,000 international and domestic accredited broadcasters, wire services, print journalists and photographers.

The Olympic Delivery Authority is currently considering proposals from a range of companies and organizations to maximize the legacy use of the buildings, which will cover around 1.3 million square feet.

Footbridge Design Competition

A design competition for a major footbridge in the Olympic Park is launched by the Olympic Delivery Authority.

Multi-disciplined teams comprising structural engineers, architects, designers and landscape architects are encouraged to apply.

The bridge will be located on the central pedestrian concourse in the Olympic Park - a key link between the Olympic Stadium, aquatics center and basketball arena.

More Consultation on Olympic Park

The Olympic Delivery Authority has begun a second round of public consultation on the Olympic Park planning applications following a first set of amends.

Minor changes following the initial consultation period include the “slight reconfiguration of bridges and some highway sections to improve the connectivity of the site,“ according to the ODA whose planning team will make a decision later this year.

Tourism Strategy Focuses On 2012

The British government will shortly lift the lid on a new five-year tourism strategy designed to make the most of the 2012 Olympics.

VisitBritain, the agency funded by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, is responsible for delivering the July strategy under its remit to promote Britain as a world-class tourist destination at home and abroad.

London 2012 road shows around the UK in the summer and new media channels will be used to promote the message.

“The tourism strategy will be complementary to the 2012 brand,” said Jo Leslie, head of 2012 strategy and communications at VisitBritain.

VisitBritain is also working closely with the British Olympic Association to “make the most of the handover” at next year’s Beijing Olympics, she told Around the Rings.

A British pavilion is expected to be erected at Beijing’s Olympic Green to help sell the UK to Games-goers and the international media.

With reporting from London by Mark Bisson

Mark@aroundtherings.com