London Update: BOA Leader Attacks London Accounting, Parliament Writes Funding Legislation

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 13: A Beefeater stands in front of the 2012 bus during the London 2012 launch of their 'Roadshow' for the London 2012 Olympics at The Tower of London on June 13, 2007 in London, England. (Photo by John Gichigi/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** .

BOA Chief Fuels 2012 Budget Row

The British Olympic Association chairman has waded into the debate over London 2012’s soaring costs, calling for better financial management and more transparency about the $18 billion budget.

“I have spent more time in my life in business than in politics and it is absolutely essential that rigorous financial controls should be top of the agenda,” Colin Moynihan told the Daily Telegraph.

“We should be aiming to be on a par with a FTSE 100 company, but it is clear that there is a lot of room for improvement,” he said.

Moynihan raised his concerns a week after a meeting of the Olympic Board, which includes London Mayor Ken Livingstone, Olympics Minister Tessa Jowell and LOCOG chair Sebastian Coe.

But the British government has rejected his claims.

“It is wrong to suggest there is a lack of financial transparency - either within the Olympic Board or across the whole Olympic project,” said a spokeswoman for the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

“There is a high level of openness within the board, consistent with the obligations and demands of those providing funding and commercial considerations,” she said.

“Hugely rigorous checks are in place to make sure public money is spent wisely and to achieve the maximum effect in terms of the legacy we all want from the 2012 Games.”

The DCMS points to a July report by the National Audit Office, the independent watchdog on government spending, which said the Olympic budget process was thorough.

Moynihan’s attack on the government comes just two weeks after the Olympic Delivery Authority revealed that the cost of the Olympic Stadium had risen to $1 billion - a 77% increase on London’s original bid figure.

Last week Jowell fueled the debate over financing for London 2012 when she announced that the government and ODA had spent more than $120 million on consultants for the Olympics.

BOA chief executive Simon Clegg defended Moynihan, insisting he is simply doing his job in highlighting budget concerns.

Clegg tells Around the Rings: “The role of the BOA chairman on the Olympic Board is to ensure that the voice of sport continues to be heard throughout the London 2012 project, and to ensure that the Games leave a lasting sports legacy in the UK.”

Lottery Funding Legislation

The British government has unveiled legislation to transfer funds from National Lottery good causes to finance the London Olympics.

It enables the transfer of more than $2 billion from Lottery distributors to help meet the $18 billion budget needed to build the Games venues and infrastructure.

The legislation follows government plans announced in March to redirect another $1.3 billion from Lottery good causes, in addition to an allocation of $820 million.

A further $1.5 billion will be raised through dedicated 2012 Lottery games and $680 million from sports Lottery distributors, making a total of about $4.3 billion.

The rest of the funding package comprises $12 billion from the Exchequer and $2 billion from London.

After the Games, the Lottery will be paid back a substantial chunk of its contribution from the sale of Olympic Park land.

Olympic Stadium Design Due

The Olympic Delivery Authority is gearing up to announce the design concept for London’s Olympic Stadium in early November.

“The stadium design is our focus for the next few weeks,” a spokesman for the Olympic Delivery Authority tells Around the Rings.

The 80,000-seat showpiece venue will cost $1 billion. After the Games it will be downsized to 25,000 seats and used primarily as an athletics facility. Other sports including football and rugby may play a part in legacy plans.

One of the signature design motifs will be a fabric wrap enclosing the venue for the display of sponsorship and Olympic images.

Final designs went before the Olympic Board at a meeting last week.

Team McAlpine, the consortium comprising architects HOK Sport, structural engineer Buro Happold and contractor Sir Robert McAlpine, is behind the project.

A planning application is due to be submitted towards the end of November, with construction due to start next summer.

Low-carbon Olympic Flame for London?

London 2012 organizers are examining the use of a low-carbon fuel for the Olympic flame as part of efforts to deliver the greenest Games on record.

Reports in the British media say Olympic officials are looking at an initiative with EDF Energy, one of London’s top-tier sponsors.

It’s part of a raft of commitments to producing an environmental and sustainable legacy.

In January, the Olympic Delivery Authority set out its sustainable development strategy. Objectives include minimizing carbon emissions and protecting and enhancing biodiversity.

And in announcing the Olympic Transport Plan this week, the ODA said it wanted London 2012 to be “the Public Transport Games” and urged spectators to leave their cars at home.

London 2012’s overall sustainability plan will be announced in November.

National Olympic Congress

The British Olympic Association’s first annual National Olympic Congress was attended by senior representatives from the national governing bodies of Olympic sports.

Under discussion were the funding of Olympic sports post-2012, the future of Olympic winter sports and the challenge of engaging with the younger generation.

Also this week, the BOA announced the formation of an advisory board drawn from leading British businesses and opinion formers. They are tasked with helping the BOA to achieve its fourth place target in the London 2012 medals table.

In December, members of the advisory board will meet to review the BOA’s 2008 strategic plan, which includes proposed centenary celebrations of London’s 1908 Olympics.

Support for London’s Badminton Bid

LOCOG chair Sebastian Coe has backed Badminton England’s campaign to bring the 2011 world championships to London for the first time.

Three Olympic sites are proposed as venues - ExCel London, the O2 arena and the Greenwich Arena. The International Badminton Federation announces the 2011 host on December 15.

From Mark Bisson in the UK mark@aroundtherings.com

Homepage Photo by Getty Images