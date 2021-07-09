AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Friday July 9, 2021
London, Paris Launch Brisbane Campaign

(ATR) London and Paris wasted no time getting their campaigns underway at a meeting of Oceania Olympic nations in Brisbane

Newsroom Infobae
9 de Julio de 2021

(ATR) London and Paris wasted no time getting their campaigns underway at a meeting of Oceania Olympic nations in Brisbane.

Both London and Paris delivered unscheduled briefings to the media ahead of their presentations to the Oceania National Olympic Committees general assembly, set for Saturday.

Those presentations â?? also outlining the bids of New York, Madrid and Moscow â?? will be made with seven IOC members in attendance and up to seven votes at stake from Oceania.

IOC President Jacques Rogge speaks at the opening of the ONOC assembly and other IOC notables such as Olympic Solidarity president Mario Vazquez Rana and Alex Gilady are in Brisbane.

ONOC president Kevan Gosper says the spirited competition is to be expected in a typically tight bidding race involving big cities, with just three months before the final vote in Singapore.

â??I know how they feel â?? we (Australia) bid three times and finally won, so youâ??ve got to make every post a winner,â? he told Around The Rings.

â??In days like now where IOC members donâ??t visit cities, the candidate cities have to make the most of their media events to get their message across.â?

Gosper says the presence of the five bid cities, also including New York, Madrid and Moscow, adds a little extra style to the regional gathering.

â??Weâ??re very glad to have them hereâ?¦ (and) weâ??ve got some famous athletes, weâ??ve got a big meeting coming up of our Oceania group and weâ??ve got the president of the IOC, so this is not a bad gathering,â? Gosper says.

Earlier, the London bid team played down talk of a three-way race after a suspected leak of part of the IOC Evaluation Commissionâ??s report, due in June, suggested as much.

"This is a very close race, five of the greatest cities in the world bidding for the Olympic Games this time. The toughest race probably in history," London bid representative Keith Mills says.

The Paris team briefed media at a separate hotel, away from the upmarket Stamford which is hosting the ONOC meeting.

Their impressive offering included an audio visual tour of the cityâ??s bid plans and a heavyweight lineup of speakers including the leader of the bid Paris Mayor Bertrand Delanoe, chief executive Philippe Baudillon and French IOC member Guy Drut.

Drut, the former French Sports Minister and 1976 Olympic 110 metre hurdles champion, is one of 47 defendants accused of rigging public works contracts for kickbacks during President Jacques Chirac's term as mayor of Paris from 1977-95.

The trial opened last week and is expected to continue for

several months, although Drut isn't expected to testify until May.

"I'm completely innocent and have advised the IOC what is at the heart of the affair," Drut told the briefing.

Delanoe jumped to Drutâ??s defence.

"All this has nothing to do with our beautiful (bid) team," Delanoe said through an interpreter.

"His innocence can be assured until proven wrong."

With reporting by Anthony Stavrinos in Brisbane

More on the scene coverage from Brisbane throughout the weekend, for subscribers only, in Around the Rings.Com.

ATR

