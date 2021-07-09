London Olympics Preparations to Cost $18 Billion

(ATR) After months of speculation, new budget figures for the London Olympics are released in Parliament, three times higher than original estimates, but still far less than China will spend to host the 2008 Olympics.

“The London Olympics are a project that will change Britain for the better, forever," Olympics Minister Tessa Jowell told her colleagues.

To help clarify where all the money is going, Jowell released the spending estimates broken down into various categories, totaling $18 billion:

* $10.3 billion for the construction of venues and the Olympic Park

* $5.2 billion in contingency

* $1.6 billion for security

* $1.4 billion in other costs

The original estimate for these costs was put at just under $6 billion.

The increases in the construction budget are attributable to plans by the government to encourage the long-term redevelopment of the east London neighborhoods where the Olympic Park is located.

“The Games are a catalyst for thousands of new homes and jobs. They will transform the East End of London,” says London 2012 chair Sebastian Coe in a statement.

“We welcome today’s announcement by The Olympics Minister, Tessa Jowell, which explains the investment that is being made in preparing for the Games and the investment that is being made in the regeneration of the area,” says Coe.

The $3.8 billion operating budget of the London Olympics, which Coe oversees, is not included in these costs. This privately-funded budget is paid by the sale of sponsorships, tickets and TV rights fees. The budget for the OCOG has not changed much from original estimates.

Also pleased with Jowell’s budget revelations is London Mayor Ken Livingstone. Hesays London taxpayers will not have to spend any more than already pledged for the Games.

"I have repeatedly said that Londoners will not pay a penny more than the current 38 pence a week contribution on the council tax to the Olympic Games. Today’s announcement delivers that promise. The statement makes clear there will be no future rise in council tax to finance the Olympic Games,” says Livingstone.

While the cost of the overall London Olympics plan may be staggering, the Beijing Olympics next year may far exceed the London projections. With little information available from the Chinese government on the cost of construction for roads, venues and a new international airport, unofficial estimates for Beijing have topped $32 billion.