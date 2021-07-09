London Olympics Inspection Includes 2012 Roadshow Launch

(ATR) London Olympic organizers today launch their annual roadshow as the IOC coordination commission continues its inspection of Games preparations.

Finance, transport and sport are the key themes under scrutiny on day two of the commission's London visit.

The 16-member commission is spending all day in private meetings with 2012 officials receiving updates on Games planning. Commercial issues and communications are also on the agenda.

In the evening, the inspection team chaired by Denis Oswald will stop off at the Tower of London to see the newly branded roadshow bus parked outside.

Members of the commission will then attend a reception at the Tower of London hosted by LOCOG chair Sebastian Coe and London Mayor Ken Livingstone.

The double-decker bus for the roadshow is emblazoned with the new 2012 logo, which met with huge public criticism on its launch last week.

The roadshow, starting in Greenwich Friday, will showcase the new brand identity at 27 stops on a 10-week tour of all the nations and regions of Britain.

The theme is 'Join In', encouraging sports participation - particularly among young people - and coaching.

"The London 2012 roadshow is an important part of keeping everyone updated on the Games and will demonstrate how everyone can be part of 2012," said Coe.

The IOC commission will get down to business early on Thursday, the final day of the inspection tour.

Before the closing press conference at 2.30pm, the commission will receive progress reports on culture, ceremonies and education, technology, environment and sustainable development, press operations, and the Paralympic Games.

With reporting from the U.K. by Mark Bisson.

