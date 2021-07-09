AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Friday July 9, 2021
London Announces 100 Percent Public Transport Plan

(ATR) London 2012 today released the first edition of its Summary Transport Plan, which reveals virtually no parking at Olympic venues and calls for all spectators and most volunteers and workers to rely on public transportation.

Newsroom Infobae
9 de Julio de 2021

Games volunteers and staff will number 100,000 by 2012, and the majority will travel by public transport on free passes. (ATR)(ATR) London 2012 today released the first edition of its Summary Transport Plan, which reveals virtually no parking at Olympic venues and calls for all spectators and most volunteers and workers to rely on public transportation.

"We have a very aggressive program to make it the greenest Games in modern times. We want to leave both a hard legacy in terms of infrastructure and a living legacy in the way people think about transport and about how they travel to sports and cultural events,” Olympic Delivery Authority transport director Hugh Sumner tells British media.

London planners project crowds to reach 800,000 people a day during the height of the Olympics and 160,000 during the Paralympics. During both Games, only blue badge disabled parking will be available at the venues.

Games ticket holders will get discounted rail tickets into the city and free public transportation passes within London. Many of the spectators will use upgraded transport facilities, including a tripled capacity at the eastside Stratford Regional Station interchange. The so-called Javelin service will provide high-speed trains every ten minutes from St. Pancras in central London, east through Stratford to Ebbsfleet in Kent, linking to the Eurostar network. A range of new stations, track extensions, accessibility upgrades and foot and bicycle paths are also on the horizon. London 2012 also promises that mobile phone users will receive live travel updates during the Games. The full text of the plan plus maps are available from London 2012. London 2012's Active Spectator Program will encourageGames spectatorsto cycle or walk. (Getty Images)

Park and ride schemes proposed on the M25 city bypass and M11 freeway to the northeast of the city have been abandoned. London 2012 is still studying park and ride at Wimbeldon and Eton Dorney outside of the heart of the city and at the English Channel sailing venue in Weymouth and Portland.

Football matches at the stadia throughout Great Britain in Glasgow, Cardiff, Manchester, Newcastle and Birmingham will be cars-free as well.

Olympic Family members will have access to vehicles traveling on the Olympic Route Network. The ORN is a network of roads that link Olympic venues; the busiest roads will have one lane reserved for Olympic traffic. Many of London's freeways, including the M4 running west out of the city and the A406north ring roadare now part of the ORN plan. The Olympic Family includes athletes, accredited media, technical officials and sponsors.

The report promises more finely detailed plans to come.

Your best source for news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only.

