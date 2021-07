London 2012 Set to Unveil 1st Olympic Sponsorship

(ATR) London Olympics organizers will hold a press conference Wednesday where the first national sponsor of the London Games is expected to be unveiled.

For months now, Lloyds TSB has been tipped as the winner of the tender for the banking category.

Reports say the sponsorship could be worth in excess of $150 million, which is a record for a domestic sponsor for the Games.

Four or five other top tier sponsors are expected to join Lloyds TSB in the next year. Other domestic sponsorship categories will include energy and telecommunications.

Lloyds TSB is one the largest bank in the U.K. by numbers of customers, fourth-ranked in terms of assets.