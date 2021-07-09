London 2012 Presents "New Era" Olympic Stadium

The fabric wrap, visible in the concept drawing, can serve as a screen for projecting logos or artwork. (LOCOG)(ATR) London 2012 organizers have unveiled the long-awaited Olympic Stadium design, hailing it as a new benchmark in Olympic stadia architecture.

“No one can say we’ve compromised on design, compromised on sustainability or compromised on the legacy potential,” said Olympics Minister Tessa Jowell.

The 80,000-capacity coliseum-style stadium, already dubbed the “fruit bowl” by some, will be the centerpiece of the Olympic Park in Stratford, east London.

With 55,000 demountable seats, the $1 billion venue will be scaled down to 25,000 after the Games and turned into a multipurpose venue with a focus on athletics.

LOCOG chair Sebastian Coe will be hoping for positive public feedback to the stadium design following criticism of the 2012 logo launched in June.

He told reporters Wednesday that the venue would be a “stadium for a new era”.

"It’s a stadium that delivers on everything we said we would deliver on; a stadium with track and field as its primary legacy; a stadium that will be reduced from 80,000 seats in Olympic mode to a 25,000-seater community base,” he said.

The stadium may fall short of making a grand architectural statement like the Beijing Bird’s Nest Stadium, but it marks a first in one respect - never before has an Olympic Stadium with such a demountable element been attempted. The stadium consists of a partial roof, a fabric wrap, an upper bowl with 55,000 temporary seats and apermanent bowl with 25,000 seats. (LOCOG)

“This is not a stadium that’s going to be screaming from the rooftops that it's bigger and more spectacular,” said HOK Sport’s chief architect Rod Sheard.

“This is just a cleverer building. This is a cleverer solution.”

HOK Sport, the architect responsible for Wembley Stadium, is part of the consortium working on the project, also comprising construction contractor Sir Robert McAlpine and structural engineer Buro Happold.

A sunken bowl will be built into the ground for the field of play and lower permanent seating, designed to bring spectators close to the action and the stadium roof will provide cover for two thirds of spectators.

Additional features include a fabric curtain that will wrap around the stadium structure and catering and merchandising facilities grouped into self-contained ‘pod’ structures, adding to the spectator experience around the stadium’s access level.

The Olympic Delivery Authority has revealed that work on the stadium will begin three months ahead of schedule in April 2008. Demolition of 33 buildings on the stadium site is two-thirds complete and 600,000 tons of soil have been removed in preparation for the start of construction.

“The quicker we start the more time we have to ensure completion in an effective time to allow the test events to happen in 2011,” ODA chief executive David Higgins told BBC radio this week.

The ODA revealed last month that the project cost had soared from $460 million from London’s bid to $1 billion as inflation, VAT and earthworks costs had not been factored in. But Higgins said he was confident there would be no additional hike in building costs.

London 2012 officials are still seeking an anchor tenant such as a football or rugby club to help subsidize the stadium in legacy mode. A new London 2012 video suggests the look inside the stadium. (LOCOG)

According to reports this week, League One football club Leyton Orient have ruled themselves out of a tenancy deal, saying the venue would still too big for their needs.

What seems certain is that the venue will host grand prix athletics events and other national sport events. It will also serve thearea communities.

Lamine Diack, president of the IAAF, welcomed the stadium design as a long-awaited athletics venue for London.

“The sport of athletics, whose rules and heritage owe so much to Great Britain, has been in desperate need for a world-class competition facility in London, to showcase the sport in the UK, especially for international events such as the annual IAAF Super Grand Prix,” he said.

“The stadium plans which have been unveiled today guarantee long term benefits to Londoners and the future of international athletics competition within the city,” said Diack.

Reported from the U.K. by Mark Bisson

mark@aroundtherings.com