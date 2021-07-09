(ATR) London 2012 organizers say they should be judged on the the legacy benefits the Olympics will deliver in years to come, not reports of escalating costs."While London may be the host city of the Games we are absolutely determined to make sure the whole of the UK benefits," said Paul Deighton, London 2012 chief executive at the Legacy Lives conference in London this week."What I would ask you is judge us in 2012, 2013, 2020 and beyond against the manifesto that we''re laying out," he said. Deighton tried to switch attention from the soaring costs of building the Olympic Park in east London to the lasting legacy of the Olympics.Also at the event was David Higgins, chief executive of the Olympic Delivery Authority. Despite criticism of the ODA''s spiraling budget, he preferred to steer clear of any discussion on costs.Deighton told delegates: "The 2 billion pounds($3.9 billion) operating budget for LOCOG hasn''t changed one dollar since we won the games. Frankly, it''s the only budget which is 100 per cent spent on the Games. "The investment in the capital infrastructure is only, in my view, a by-product of the Games and partially invested in the event, and if you get the legacy right then the economics follow."But if you think through the long-term utilization of the facilities then the Olympic Games are but a few weeks of the lifetime of the facilities, which will provide value for the community for a couple of generations going forward."There needs to be much more focus on the return of the investment and value of that investment, rather than a focus simply on the costs."Deighton insisted that legacy was "ingrained in our thinking from the very beginning". The IOC''s guidelines had helped organizers plan the sporting, economic and environmental legacies from the outset.He said the sporting facilities that would be left behind for London - a city "chronically underprovided for in terms of state-of-the-art sporting facilities" - and venues outside the capital had a post-Games future for both elite athletes and grassroots sport.The Games would also "provide the catalyst to accelerate significantly the regeneration of London''s east end"."Unless you have visited the wasteland that exists there today, which is right on the doorstep of central London, you can''t really appreciate the scale of the transformation that we''re going to make and the opportunities that that will create for people''s lives," he added.And he emphasised the importance of the environmental legacy plan, which would see a "holistic approach" to sustainable development and the use of renewable energies.Higgins told the conference that the ODA had made "significant progress" in its first year of operation. At the Olympic Park, remediation work was well underway and power lines were being grounded."Our projects are well on schedule," Higgins said.He said legacy use and community regeneration were already "locked-in" to the early stages of planning and designing the venues and infrastructure.The aquatics center for London and sailing facilities in Weymouth, south-west England, were cited as two examples of how venues are being planned and designed with post-Games use in mind.Higgins said the year ahead would focus on the clearing and cleaning of the land, putting in place detailed venue designs and letting of thousands of contracts.A weighty planning application for the Olympic Park - setting out plans to create the largest urban park in Europe for 150 years - is submitted to a planning decision team next Monday.Reported from the U.K. by Mark Bisson.Your best source of news about the 2012 Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only.

