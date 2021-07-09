James Purnell, new state secretary for the Department of Media, Culture and Sport. (ATR)British Prime Minister Gordon Brown has named James Purnell as state secretary forthe Department of Media, Culture and Sport, replacingTessa Jowell, who continues as the Olympics Minister.

"I am delighted to be taking on this important role, leading the Government's work to deliver a successful and inspiring 2012 Games" Jowell said. "We have made tremendous progress since winning the right to host the Games two years ago but there's no time to lose and my appointment ensures continuity and stability as we enter the next crucial phase of the project. We are committed to working across Government to maximize the benefits for all the UK. "

Richard Caborn, who had been sports minister, will step down from his post but will become the U.K. ambassdor for the bid to host the 2018 World Cup.

Purnell said he was “delighted and honored” by his appointment.

Seen by many as a Tessa Jowell will keep the Olympics portfolio in the new government. (ATR)rising star within the Labour Party, Purnell is 37 and will be the youngest member of Brown'scabinet.

Before becoming Minister of Culture, Purnell worked in the Department for Work and Pensions and served as one of Jowell’s lieutenants in the Department for Culture. Purnell has also worked for the BBC.

He is the Member of Parliament for Stalybridge and Hyde on the outskirts of Manchester.

His website lists his interests as: “film, music, theatre and football”, a perfect fit for his new job.