IOC Wants London Olympics Budgets Clarified

(ATR) The IOC wants a complete breakdown of the budgets for the London Games, saying spiraling infrastructure costs are damaging the image of the Olympics. At the same time, the IOC says it is pleased with preparations for 2012. "We are asking the ODA and LOCOG to present a breakdown of the different aspects of the Olympic Park, from the bid up to date - who is financing what and for which purpose so we have better clarity," says Gilbert Felli, the IOC''s executive director for Olympic Games "It''s important because it''s not good for the image of sport and the Olympic Games, says Felli. It''s the first time the IOC have felt it necessary to wade into the debate on rising costs for London 2012. Costs to build the Games infrastructure, including the Olympic Park in east London, could top $10 billion according to latest reports. Felli admitted that a clearer distinction needed to be made between LOCOG''s fixed $3.9 billion operational budget and the Olympic Delivery Authority''s budget for construction of the infrastructure and regeneration plans. "Of course we don''t like bad publicity but what people need to understand is that democracy is there, we have the freedom of media so things need to be explained," he added. "For us if we don''t have all these issues in the media we don''t care as long as they deliver. "But of course we like to have clarity because we believe people need to understand otherwise it''s not fair for the cities." Felli says the IOC wants to know the costs on everything from venue construction and value added tax to transport plans and security. "At the end of the day you need to have at one point a clear picture of it, he says. Then you can agree or disagree but at least it should be transparent," he added. His comments came in a press briefing following a meeting of the IOC Executive Board i Lausanne. The British government has already confirmed that funds will be diverted from the National Lottery towards the 2012 infrastructure budget. Other possible sources of finance are the Treasury and council taxpayers in London, who are already paying $38 a year to finance the Games. Olympics Minister Tessa Jowell is due to publish a revised budget next month. Felli insisted the IOC was pleased with progress being made by LOCOG and the ODA in advancing plans for the Games. "Preparations are going very well," he added. "We have no doubt that London will deliver on time." A delegation led by Denis Oswald, the IOC''s London chief, will ask 2012 organizers to detail the costs at a project review meeting in the capital later this month. Reported from Lausanne by Mark Bisson.