Friday July 9, 2021
IOC London Expert Says Media Scaring Taxpayers

(ATR) The head of the IOC commission for the London Olympics says media are &quot;scaring taxpayers&quot; with reports of rising costs for the 2012 Games. On the scene coverage from London inside...

Por
Newsroom Infobae
9 de Julio de 2021

TABLE cellSpacing=0 cellPadding=5 align=right border=0>TBODY>TR>TD>TABLE cellSpacing=0 cellPadding=0 width=150 border=0>TBODY>TR>TD colSpan=2>IMG src="/articles/images/dennisoswald.jpg">/TD>/TR>TR>TD style="PADDING-RIGHT: 5px; PADDING-LEFT: 5px; PADDING-BOTTOM: 5px; PADDING-TOP: 5px">SPAN class=caption>B>Denis Oswald, the IOCs London expert. (ATR)/B>/SPAN>/TD>TD width=12> /TD>/TR>/TBODY>/TABLE>/TD>/TR>/TBODY>/TABLE>(ATR) The head of the IOC commission for the London Olympics says media are "scaring taxpayers" with reports of rising costs for the 2012 Games. BR>BR>"The media like to portray the games as a financial black hole but that doesn''t stop them from providing hours of coverage of sports events, said Denis Oswald at the Legacy Lives conference in London. BR>BR>"The games will leave behind a legacy well worth the sum invested and the efforts made. I don''t know of any city that regrets having been host of the Games, he said. BR>BR>If these scare stories were true, we might wonder why an increasing number of cities, and prestigious cities at that, continue to want to be host of the Olympic Games," Oswald told the audience. BR>BR>His comments follow revelations that the costs of infrastructure and legacy projects from the London Olympics could run as high as $16 billion. BR>BR>Oswald noted that there is confusion over the actual costs of staging the Games, covered by sponsorships and TV rights, and the construction budget for venues, transport and other improveTABLE cellSpacing=0 cellPadding=5 align=left border=0>TBODY>TR>TD>TABLE cellSpacing=0 cellPadding=0 width=150 border=0>TBODY>TR>TD colSpan=2>IMG src="/articles/images/April20London035.jpg">/TD>/TR>TR>TD style="PADDING-RIGHT: 5px; PADDING-LEFT: 5px; PADDING-BOTTOM: 5px; PADDING-TOP: 5px">SPAN class=caption>B>Transport improvements are part of the London legacy. (ATR)/B>/SPAN>/TD>TD width=12> /TD>/TR>/TBODY>/TABLE>/TD>/TR>/TBODY>/TABLE>ments made to prepare a city for the Games. BR>BR>Oswald, who also chaired the commission for the 2004 Olympics says spending in Athens also became controversial but produced results that changed the city, such as a new BR>metro to the airport, improved city squares and buildings, modernized roads and a revamped port. BR>BR>"This represents a major gain for the host city" he said. BR>BR>Oswald says the plan by London to redevelop East London through the Olympics was most spectacular. BR>BR>"The scale of this project is so great that it could only begin with an event of global importance like the Olympic Games that will bring the necessary impetus," he said. BR>BR>The Legacy Lives conference is organized by consultants PNP, which is advising the Olympic Delivery Authority and other event planners on legacy issues. BR>BR>Other speakers include key 2012 Olympics Minister Tessa Jowell, London 2012 CEO Paul Deighton and chair Sebastian Coe. BR>BR>B>/B> BR>

