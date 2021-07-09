TABLE cellSpacing=0 cellPadding=5 align=right border=0>TBODY>TR>TD>TABLE cellSpacing=0 cellPadding=0 width=150 border=0>TBODY>TR>TD colSpan=2>IMG src="/articles/images/dennis oswald.jpg">/TD>/TR>TR>TD style="PADDING-RIGHT: 5px; PADDING-LEFT: 5px; PADDING-BOTTOM: 5px; PADDING-TOP: 5px">SPAN class=caption>B>Denis Oswald, chair of the IOC commission for London 2012. (ATR)/B>/SPAN>/TD>TD width=12> /TD>/TR>/TBODY>/TABLE>/TD>/TR>/TBODY>/TABLE>(ATR) London Olympic officials insist that a visit by the head of the IOC commission overseeing the 2012 Games is not a crisis meeting on the budget. BR>BR>Denis Oswald arrived in London today for a two-day visit during which the IOC has said clarification of the budget will be one of the items on the agenda. BR>BR>A LOCOG spokeswoman told Around the Rings: "It is not accurate to describe this as a crisis meeting on the budget." She said the two-day project review was a "routine visit" and had been in the diary for several months. BR>BR>Oswald will be joined by senior IOC staff and technical experts in meetings covering all aspects of Olympic planning Wednesday and Thursday. He is due to lunch with Olympics Minister Tessa Jowell tomorrow. BR>BR>The IOC has said it is pleased with London''s progress but has expressed worry that the budget issue is hurting the image of the Olympic brand. They want the British government to come clean on the final Games bill as soon as possible. BR>BR>London 2012 was forced to rush out a statement to media on Tuesday, following what were termed as "misleading" reports in a London newspaper about the IOC''s meeting with organizers. BR>BR>"The IOC has not demanded a full breakdown of costs and there is no media blackout imposed by London 2012 officials as claimed in the article," the statement said. BR>BR>"The IOC will receive an update on many aspects of Games planning including workforce, venue plans, sport, marketing, finance, transport, environment and media operations etc. This is routine in the planning cycle for an Olympic Games Organising Committee and has been set up for a number of months." BR>BR>The arrival of the IOC delegation com TABLE cellSpacing=0 cellPadding=5 align=left border=0>TBODY>TR>TD>TABLE cellSpacing=0 cellPadding=0 width=150 border=0>TBODY>TR>TD colSpan=2>IMG src="/articles/images/Bigben_article.jpg">/TD>/TR>TR>TD style="PADDING-RIGHT: 5px; PADDING-LEFT: 5px; PADDING-BOTTOM: 5px; PADDING-TOP: 5px">SPAN class=caption>B>/B>/SPAN>/TD>TD width=12> /TD>/TR>/TBODY>/TABLE>/TD>/TR>/TBODY>/TABLE>es in the wake of fresh concerns over the budget for Games infrastructure and regeneration. LOCOG''s privately financed $3.8 billion operating budget is not the issue. BR>BR>Reports last week suggested the final bill covering construction, regeneration, contingency planning and security could rocket to $18 billion, a figure dismissed as speculative by the British government''s Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS). BR>BR>But the British Olympic Association this week urged ministers to spell out the London 2012 budget. Chairman Colin Moynihan said heavy s TABLE cellSpacing=0 cellPadding=5 align=right border=0>TBODY>TR>TD>TABLE cellSpacing=0 cellPadding=0 width=150 border=0>TBODY>TR>TD colSpan=2>IMG src="/articles/images/Jowell2_article.jpg">/TD>/TR>TR>TD style="PADDING-RIGHT: 5px; PADDING-LEFT: 5px; PADDING-BOTTOM: 5px; PADDING-TOP: 5px">SPAN class=caption>B>Oswald will meet with Olympics Minister Tessa Jowell on Thursday. (ATR)/B>/SPAN>/TD>TD width=12> /TD>/TR>/TBODY>/TABLE>/TD>/TR>/TBODY>/TABLE>peculation over the Games bill was damaging. BR>BR>However, LOCOG officials say the budget issue is not affecting progress. One source told Around the Rings: "The momentum around planning for the Games is continuing. This is having no impact on our preparations." BR>BR>The DCMS and the Treasury are currently locked in talks over how to meet the increased cost of Olympic constructions and regeneration of the Lower Lea Valley in east London. BR>BR>The National Lottery is one possible source of finance, but London Mayor Ken Livingstone will not sanction the city''s council taxpayers picking up any overspend. They are already paying $38 each per year to finance the Games. BR>The government is expected to finalize the Games budget next month. BR>BR>A DCMS spokeswoman told Around the Rings: "Discussions are going on across government. The most important thing is to get the right figure and we will only make an announcement when we have it." BR>BR>EM>Reported from the U.K. by Mark Bisson. /EM>BR>BR>STRONG>Your best source of news about the 2012 Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only. /STRONG>BR>