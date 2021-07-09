LOCOG is running the best preparationsamong the 18 Games he has been involved with, says Denis Oswald. (ATR)(ATR) Despite a looming change at the top of the British government and a controversial new logo for the London Olympics, the chairman of the IOC commission overseeing the 2012 Games insists there are no "specific areas of concern".

"At this stage we are very satisfied. We don't have any specific areas of concern, the work should just go on," said Denis Oswald at the closing press conference of the commission's three-day inspection of London's Olympic plans.

"Compared to other organising committees, London is really on time and on track," he said.

Asked if London 2012 was the best prepared of any he had seen five years out from a Games, he said "I am really strongly tempted to say yes."

"I have been involved in organising 18 winter and summer Games in different capacities. For the recent Games in which I have been involved I would say yes."

Oswald praised the LOCOG team chaired by Sebastian Coe for their fantastic enthusiasm, saying the biggest challenge was to keep up the enthusiasm and the pace.

"Thanks to very sound planning and the consistency of vision, LOCOG has a very solid foundation for the work coming in the next five years," he said.

Speaking at the conclusion of the 16-member commission's London visit, he didn't have a negative word to say about preparations. He cited transport as a challenge but said LOCOG was working to resolve the traffic difficulties.

"That is good reason for being optimistic".

The IOC coordination commission has "no specific areas of concern" about London 2012. (ATR)Oswald also praised the controversial 2012 logo launched to much public criticism last week.

"I love it. It is fantastic. It reflects what London wants to do in 2012," said the IOC coordination commission chair, who first glimpsed the jagged 2012 symbol at an IOC project review meeting with London organizers two months ago.

Oswald was also questioned about the impact Gordon Brown will have on London's Olympic preparations when he succeeds Tony Blair as prime minister on June 27.

"I think from what I have heard and read that whoever takes over there will be full support for the Olympic Games," he said.

"It is a change within the same political party so there shouldn't be any change of direction."

High praise also came for London 2012's legacy plans, one of the most persuasive elements of the winning bid in Singapore. Oswald said London's legacy would be the model for future host cities.

Oswald's comments came after a busy week for the IOC commission. The inspection tour included meetings with LOCOG, the Olympic Delivery Authority, Olympics Minister Tessa Jowell and London Mayor Ken Livingstone, among other 2012 stakeholders.

Over the three days, members of the commission heard presentations on all aspects of London's Olympic plans. They briefly visited the Oswald praises LOCOG leader Sebastian Coe's organization. (ATR)Olympic Park in Stratford, east London, and took a ride on the Eurostar train from Stratford International station on the edge of the park to St Pancras in central London.

During Games-time, this will become the High Speed 1 route with a temporary Javelin shuttle service transporting up to 25,000 spectators per hour into the Olympic Park.

"It gave us a clear indication that in 2012, Londoners will only take a short time to reach the Olympic Park," he said.

LOCOG chair Sebastian Coe said he was grateful for the commission chair's positive remarks and would "take great pleasure" in relaying them back to the London 2012 team.

Anita DeFrantz, an IOC member from the U.S on the commission, told Around the Rings she was impressed with London's progress.

"I think they have their act together," she said.

"It is a good team. They understand the breadth of issues that have to be addressed and they are treating all of these elements very seriously."

Olympics Minister Tessa Jowell reacted to the IOC commission's comments.

"They are the experts and this is a real vote of confidence in the work done by the organising committee, the ODA and across government," she said.

Jowell said she had updated the Cabinet on the positive verdict from the IOC, adding, "But there is not a moment to waste and I am determined to maintain our momentum."

With reporting from London by Mark Bisson

mark@aroundtherings.com

Your best source for news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only.