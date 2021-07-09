AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Friday July 9, 2021
Hard Working Brand For London Olympics

(ATR) The chairman of the London Olympics says the new look of the 2012 Games will be a "very hard-working brand" used to engage young people around the world in "new and creative ways".

Por
Newsroom Infobae
9 de Julio de 2021

London 2012 chair Sebastian Coe on stage at the branding launch Monday. (K.Lason/ATR)(ATR) The chairman of the London Olympics says the new look of the 2012 Games will be a "very hard-working brand" used to engage young people around the world in "new and creative ways".

The jagged-shaped "2012" logo launched Monday with Sebastian Coe, chair of LOCOG, pledging to get youngsters off the sofa and participating in sport.

"Our challenge is to build relationships with young people over the next five years in new and creative ways using the language they understand and technology familiar to them," he said.

"This brand is adapted to the world they live in. It will be a very hard-working brand," he later told media at a press conference.

The logo and branding will be widely used in locations across the internet: on blogs, moblogs and social networks, all meant to create a buzz among the younger generation.

London organizers unveiled the new Olympic emblem and vision at ceremony held at The Roundhouse in Camden, north London, in front of more than 500 invited guests and over 100 members of the international media.

A slickly delivered 40-minute presentation mixed videos, speeches and dance music to generate impact.

In efforts to drive the Olympic message to the younger generation, Coe and LOCOG chief executive Paul Deighton were dressed down in open-neck shirts and reeled off their speeches on an open stage without the aid of notes or a podium.

"London 2012 will be Everyone's Games, everyone's 2012," Coe said.

Deighton confirmed that "the same core brand will be used for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the first time in history that has happened".

London 2012 ambassadors brought on stage to say a few words included Olympic gold medalist Denise Lewis, Paralympics great Tanni Grey-Thompson, double gold medalist Dame Kelly Holmes, Chelsea FC boss Jose Mourinho and British tennis star Andy Murray.

Voxpop videos featuring UK residents from different walks Paul Deighton, LOCOG COO with the Paralympics version of the London Logo. (K.Lason/ATR)of life talking about their passions and inspirations added some colour to proceedings.

And video soundbites from 2012 stakeholders - including London Mayor Ken Livingstone, Olympics Minister Tessa Jowell and outgoing PM Tony Blair - underlined the tangible legacies of the Olympics for London and the UK.

IOC president Jacques Rogge described the new logo as "truly innovative".

Initial reactions to the new logo from guests at the ceremony were positive. Some commented that it looks like a piece of graffiti art but the general feeling is that it's dynamic, fun and can work.

Sir Craig Reedie, IOC member and a BOA vice-president, told ATR: "It moves the whole logo on from the corporate philosophy. It's modern, it lives, it breathes and I think it's terrific."

Youngsters recruited by London 2012 to sport shirts adorned with the logo described the image as "modern" and "funky".

LOCOG's Deighton confirmed to media that $800,000 was spent on producing the logo, designed by international branding firm Wolff Ollins. It comes in pink, blue, green and orange colors.

It replaces the London logo used since the candidate city days four years ago and is a departure from those designed for recent Games in that does not contain symbols or imagery reflecting the host city or country. The word "London" is the only direct indicator of the location of the Games.

Deighton said the new logo and brand was the result of thorough consumer research throughout the UK over the past year, which included focus groups of youngsters.

"2012 is now in common parlance when people refer to the London Olympics. The 2012 number had clear traction," he said.

"We will see it evolve in a number of forms during the five-year journey to the Games," he added.

He also confirmed that London officials are working with the IOC to develop a non-commercial version of the logo which would be made available to sporting and cultural projects not directly involved in the event.

The new brand identity will be on display during London 2012's ten-week summer roadshow, which kicks off on its 27-stop journey next week.

The UK-wide roadshow ends in Stoke Mandeville on August 29, marking five years to go to the Games.

With reporting from London by Mark Bisson.

Your best source of news about the Olympics is www.arouundtherings.com, for subscribers only.

