AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Friday July 9, 2021
Últimas noticiasTendenciasCómo llegué hasta aquíCoronavirusEstadísticas de la pandemiaESPN Newsletters
Articles

French Utilities Company Becomes London Premier Partner

(ATR) London 2012 and EDF Energy announce a new partnership that makes the utility company the Games' second top-tier sponsor.

Por
Newsroom Infobae
9 de Julio de 2021

Pierre Gadonneix, Sebastian Coe and Vincent de Rivaz announced the sponsorship in front of a crowd at equestrian venue Greenwich Park. (Tom Shaw/Getty Images)(ATR) London 2012 and EDF Energy announce a new partnership that makes the utility company the Games' second top-tier sponsor.

This deal, worth as much as $160 million, is the second major agreement on LOCOG's path to raise $1.5 billion in sponsorships.

EDF will be the exclusive utilities sponsor for L2012 and Team Great Britain through the London Games.

London 2012 chairman Sebastian Coe, EDF Energy chief executive Vincent de Rivaz and EDF chairman and CEO Pierre Gadonneix, made the announcement at Greenwich Park in London earlier today.

"With these Olympic and Paralympic Games, we want to deliver the vision of inspiring future generations and leaving a lasting legacy, in sport and in society. This deal is a valuable investment in the international development of our brands in our key markets. It will help inspire our customers and our employees across the EDF group," says Gadonneix.

The company generates and distributes electricity for about 5.1 million customers in the southeast and southwest of England including London. With 12,000 employees, EDF is one of the UK's largest energy companies.

EDF Energy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EDF, SA, a French-government controlled company with $81 billion in worldwide sales in 2006.

EDF Energy will also be a London sustainability partner: a sponsor that brings expertise on green initiatives. The company, an advocate of nuclear power, is already working with the city of London's Climate Change Agency to bring sustainable energy to the city.

"These guys (tier one sponsors), particularly EDF today, are partners, not just sponsors, and will help us deliver a better Games because they bring expertise to the table which is absolutely essential to our vision," said Coe at the July 11 launch.

London 2012 aims to have three or four more sustainability partners for the Games, but the categories have not been firmed up yet.

EDF Energy was the London bid's first premier partner in 2004 and its French parentan official supporter of Paris 2012. EDF SA is a partner of the French Olympic Committee and a patron of the International Paralympic Committee.

Five more official partnerships will be announced for the categories of oil and gas, telecommunications, sportswear, automotives and airline. London 2012 is said to be considering an additional beer partnership.

Lloyds TSB became the Games' first official sponsor, tying up the banking category in March 2007.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ATR

Últimas Noticias

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

La reedición de la obra autobiográfica de la autora francesa, en la que se narra la relación entre una joven de 15 y un adulto de 26, invita a reflexionar sobre la literatura pensada en un contexto y alejada de las lecturas de época

Congreso de Tucumán: la fanática de Belgrano, la euforia por un rey inca y la audacia de sesionar a escasos kilómetros del ejército español

Allí pasó de todo, además de la declaración de la independencia hubo cierto consenso a la propuesta de erigir un monarca inca. La mayoría de los temas de agenda quedaron relegados. Para colmo el acta original está perdida y la histórica vivienda, que había sido abandonada por el Estado, es una reconstrucción hecha ochenta años atrás

“El teatro y toda la vida en general están siendo modificados por la pandemia”: Mey Scápola y un ciclo para indagar en el proceso creativo

En julio se realizarán tres master classes con Claudio Tolcachir, Javier Daulte y Daniel Veronese en el ciclo titulado “Teatro: dirección y dramaturgia”. La actriz, que será la encargada de dialogar con ellos, conversó con Infobae Cultura

Carlos Lampe se convirtió en el primer refuerzo de Vélez Sarsfield

El arquero de la selección de Bolivia, de gran participación en la presente Copa América, se sumará al Fortín a préstamo por 18 meses, con cargo y una opción de compra

La belleza del día: “Estudio del natural”, de Concepción Figuera Martinez y Güertero

En tiempos de incertidumbre y angustia, nada mejor que poder disfrutar de imágenes hermosas
 MAS NOTICIAS

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

A 205 años de la Independencia: un Congreso que abrió el camino

A 205 años de la Independencia: un Congreso que abrió el camino

Los consejos de San Martín a los diputados para el 9 de Julio y las razones de su apuro por declarar la Independencia

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

Congreso de Tucumán: la fanática de Belgrano, la euforia por un rey inca y la audacia de sesionar a escasos kilómetros del ejército español

“El teatro y toda la vida en general están siendo modificados por la pandemia”: Mey Scápola y un ciclo para indagar en el proceso creativo

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

Un club del ‘Brasileirão’ se adelantó al fichaje de Hugo Rodallega, quien regresa a Latinoamérica tras 14 años jugando en Europa

Corte Suprema niega rol de víctima para Gonzalo Guillén en proceso contra Uribe

Mario Delgado borró declaración sobre “donación de 150 mil pesos” que recibió hermano de AMLO

La belleza del día: “Estudio del natural”, de Concepción Figuera Martinez y Güertero

TELESHOW

La autocrítica de Ricky Montaner por no elegir a una participante en La Voz Argentina: “Somos unos huevones”

La autocrítica de Ricky Montaner por no elegir a una participante en La Voz Argentina: “Somos unos huevones”

Así se despidió Brandon Peniche de “Venga la Alegría” para irse a Televisa

Por qué terminó el romance de Ana Layevska y Rafael Amaya

Tensión con Jimena Barón y un beso con Hernán Piquín: la vuelta de Mariela Anchipi a ShowMatch

Débora Plager opinó de la incorporación de Alejandro Fantino a Intratables: “Está acostumbrado a manejar una mesa de periodistas”

DEPORTES

Carlos Lampe se convirtió en el primer refuerzo de Vélez Sarsfield

Carlos Lampe se convirtió en el primer refuerzo de Vélez Sarsfield

Las declaraciones de Juan Pablo Vigón que hirieron a Pumas

¿Di María de titular? ¿Vuelve el Cuti Romero? Las dudas de Scaloni para la gran final ante Brasil por la Copa América

“Esto se hace por los atletas y punto”: Paola Morán respondió crítica de David Faitelson a los JJOO

La Selección Mexicana Olímpica ya se encuentra en Tokio