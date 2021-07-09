French Utilities Company Becomes London Premier Partner

Pierre Gadonneix, Sebastian Coe and Vincent de Rivaz announced the sponsorship in front of a crowd at equestrian venue Greenwich Park. (Tom Shaw/Getty Images)(ATR) London 2012 and EDF Energy announce a new partnership that makes the utility company the Games' second top-tier sponsor.

This deal, worth as much as $160 million, is the second major agreement on LOCOG's path to raise $1.5 billion in sponsorships.

EDF will be the exclusive utilities sponsor for L2012 and Team Great Britain through the London Games.

London 2012 chairman Sebastian Coe, EDF Energy chief executive Vincent de Rivaz and EDF chairman and CEO Pierre Gadonneix, made the announcement at Greenwich Park in London earlier today.

"With these Olympic and Paralympic Games, we want to deliver the vision of inspiring future generations and leaving a lasting legacy, in sport and in society. This deal is a valuable investment in the international development of our brands in our key markets. It will help inspire our customers and our employees across the EDF group," says Gadonneix.

The company generates and distributes electricity for about 5.1 million customers in the southeast and southwest of England including London. With 12,000 employees, EDF is one of the UK's largest energy companies.

EDF Energy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EDF, SA, a French-government controlled company with $81 billion in worldwide sales in 2006.

EDF Energy will also be a London sustainability partner: a sponsor that brings expertise on green initiatives. The company, an advocate of nuclear power, is already working with the city of London's Climate Change Agency to bring sustainable energy to the city.

"These guys (tier one sponsors), particularly EDF today, are partners, not just sponsors, and will help us deliver a better Games because they bring expertise to the table which is absolutely essential to our vision," said Coe at the July 11 launch.

London 2012 aims to have three or four more sustainability partners for the Games, but the categories have not been firmed up yet.

EDF Energy was the London bid's first premier partner in 2004 and its French parentan official supporter of Paris 2012. EDF SA is a partner of the French Olympic Committee and a patron of the International Paralympic Committee.

Five more official partnerships will be announced for the categories of oil and gas, telecommunications, sportswear, automotives and airline. London 2012 is said to be considering an additional beer partnership.

Lloyds TSB became the Games' first official sponsor, tying up the banking category in March 2007.