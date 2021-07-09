Construction Industry Leader to Head London Olympic Delivery

Aerial view of London 2012 Olympics sites

John Armitt takes over on Sept. 1. (Network Rail) (ATR) John Armitt was today appointed Jack Lemley's replacement as chair of the Olympic Delivery Authority, the body charged with building the key venues and infrastructure for London 2012.

"The ODA has a critical part to play in delivering the venues and infrastructure, not just for the Games but for generations to come," said Armitt after his appointment.

"It has made a very good start to this hugely challenging project and I look forward to providing leadership as the program now moves to the next stage."

The outgoing chief executive of Network Rail takes up the position on September 1, when acting chair Sir Roy McNulty reverts to deputy chair.

Jack Lemley resigned in acrimonious circumstances last October, saying political infighting and spiraling costs were undermining Olympic preparations.

Armitt is charged with delivering one of the biggest and most complex building and regeneration projects the UK has ever seen.

His impressive track record in the engineering and construction industries is sure to aid the Olympic project.

Armitt, who trained as a civil engineer, steps down as chief executive of Network Rail in July after almost five years in the role. He was previously chief executive of Railtrack.

The 60-year-old was involved in the construction of the Channel Tunnel as chief executive of Union Railways and more recently headed up Costain Group,one of the UK's leading construction companies.

Armitt also spent 27 years at construction firm John Laing, working on major building projects in the UK and worldwide Olympics Minister Tessa Jowell said that Armitt would be an "outstanding leader of a world-class team at the Olympic Delivery Authority".

"I am confident that under John's leadership, the ODA will ensure that London 2012 will be remembered not only for fantastic sport, but also inspiring venues, a legacy of world-class sporting facilities, and the regeneration of one of the most deprived areas of the UK."

Sebastian Coe, chair of LOCOG, said: "Together with the ODA we have achieved some exceptional milestones in our first full year of planning.”

"With John on board and the continuity that Roy McNulty brings we are confident that the momentum will be maintained as we move into the building phase of the Olympic Park." ODA announced clearance 25% of the Olympic Park site in May 2007. (ODA)

The ODA recently published a new set of milestones it wants to achieve by the 2008 Beijing Games.

The 'Demolish, Dig, Design' phase includes the cleaning up and clearing of the Olympic Park site, building of bridges and roads, improvements to transport links and preparations for venue construction.

Your best source for news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only.