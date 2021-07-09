Conservatives Make 2012 Olympics Pledge

David Cameron at the Sport Industry lecture this week in London.

(ATR) The leader of Britain's Conservative Party, has pledged to make the 2012 Olympics "a huge success" if the party is voted into power in the next general election.

David Cameron spoke at the Sport Industry Lecture held in London May 21, when he revealed his party's sports policy for the first time since becoming party leader 18 months ago.

The next general election isn’t due for two more years, so Cameron and the Conservatives will have to wait as Gordon Brown gets a turn at Number 10, taking over from Tony Blair as prime minister at the end of June. With Labour slipping in the polls as Blair steps down, Cameron and his colleagues seem to have a chance of returning to government in 2009.

"I'm utterly determined to make the Olympics a huge success. It's perfectly possible that we will be in government by then," Cameron said.

"We need to be ready for what is a massive infrastructural challenge.

"That's why the Conservative Party recently announced the formation of an Olympics Oversight Committee to shadow every aspect of the preparation for the games, from construction to security."

He said the recently formed committee would shortly be strengthened with some leading figures from sport "in order to better shadow the London 2012 project".

The group is chaired by Sir John Ritblat, the former chairman and chief executive of British Land. Another key member is Lord Stevens, the former commissioner of the Metropolitan Police.

Cameron said: "The group will carry out detailed on-going scrutiny of the preparations for the Olympics, assess potential problems and shortcomings and provide expert advice to me and my team."

The committee will work closely with London 2012 organizers. Cameron is due to meet with LOCOG chair Sebastian Coe next week to review preparations for the Games.

Cameron said the Olympics would not overshadow other aspects of sport, if the Conservatives win the next general election. He promised to invest more money in sport by returning the National Lottery benefits to their four original good causes - sport, arts, heritage and charities.

Cameron also underlined the important part that Hugo Swire, the shadow secretary of state for culture, media and sport, and shadow sports minister, Hugh Robertson, would have in delivering the party's sports policy.

Brown will take over as PM when he is formally nominated by Labour for the party leadership at the end of June. He has yet to signal what changes he would make to the government involving the Olympics..

Reported from the U.K. by Mark Bisson.

