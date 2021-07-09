Boost for Olympic Park Plans

An aerial view of the London Olympic Park. (London 2012)(ATR) Plans for London's 2012 Olympic Park have been recommended for approval. That takes the Olympic Delivery Authority a step closer to creating one of the largest new urban parks in Europe for 150 years.

The 10,000-page application submitted in February outlines proposals to build five permanent sports venues - including the main stadium, aquatic centre and velopark - as well as three temporary sports facilities.

It includes plans for an International Broadcast Centre, highways, bridges, river works and utilities at the 2.5 square km site in east London.

The application also covers the extensive post-Games legacy regeneration work that is planned.

David Higgins, the ODA’s chief executive, said: “These planning applications are the backbone of our vision to create a world-class Olympic Park and a benchmark 21st Century urban environment so this recommendation is a significant step forwards.”

The ODA's Planning Decisions Team -- an independent body responsible for processing all Olympic Park applications -- recommended the applications for approval.

The recommendations will now go to the Government Office for London and the Greater London Authority for approval before permission for the applications is granted.

Last month the ODA secured the land for the Olympic Park. Major clean-up and demolition work is now under way to prepare the site for construction next year.

Concerns over Olympic Stadium Legacy

London 2012 officials tell Around the Rings that “nothing has changed” in their commitment to converting the Olympic Stadium into a flagship venue for track and field after the Games.

Reports this week raised concerns over plans to downsize the 80,000-seat venue into a 25,000-capacity venue, saying proposals for the venue’s athletics legacy could be seriously watered down with football playing a bigger role.

But a spokesman for the Olympic Delivery Authority rubbished the claims, saying: “We have consistently said we are committed to providing a legacy for athletics and a mix of sporting, commercial and educational uses for the local community.

“The Olympic Board made this clear in February this year and nothing has changed.

“We are currently looking at a number of optionsthat will help us meet these ambitions and more details will be given in the coming months.”

The ODA’s comments followed a report in the Daily Telegraph citing a study by management consultants PMP that apparently proposes a multi-use facility that would only be available for athletics for part of the year.

The newspaper says football and rugby remain possible anchor tenants and one option is for London football club Leyton Orient to remove and replace the athletics track every winter to allow them to play there.

UK Athletics, the sport's national governing, says it would have grave concerns over revised proposals to the athletics legacy promised in the original London 2012 bid. “We fully expect that to be honoured,” a UKA spokeswoman told ATR.

The ODA offered further reassurances, saying the PMP report had not even been completed and its conclusions were not yet known. The report will be presented to the Olympic Board in the autumn prior to the unveiling of the Olympic Stadium designs and legacy plans.

Cyclists Seek Legacy Commitments

A group of London cyclists is stepping up its campaign to secure guarantees about East London’s cycle sport legacy after the 2012 Olympics.

Members of the Eastway Users’ Group handed in a detailed submission to Tuesday’s Olympics planning meeting, calling for commitments to be given on the Olympic velopark’s road and mountain bike facilities in legacy mode.

An ODA spokesman told Around the Rings: “We are aware of their concerns and will continue to talk with the group and British Cycling.”

With a separate velopark planning application to be submitted next year, he said there would be “more opportunities for people to make their representations and for discussions to go on”.

Search On For Olympic Legacy Masterplanners

The London Development Agency is searching for a masterplan design team to transform east London following the 2012 Olympics.

The team will create the physical framework for new homes, parkland, schools, health facilities, infrastructure and work space in the Lower Lea Valley.

The LDA seeks a multi-disciplinary team that includes expertise in urban design, town planning, architecture and masterplanning, with a strong track record of delivering high quality development projects within complex urban environments.

Interested applicants should complete a Prequalification Questionnaire (PQQ), which can be obtained by emailing olympiclegacy@lda.gov.uk. The deadline for submissions is September 17.

Reported by Mark Bisson in the UK, mark@aroundtherings.com

Your complete source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only.